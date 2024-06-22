2024 Travelers Championship: Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The 2024 Travelers Championship is currently underway at the TPC River Highlands, Connecticut. The tournament is another elevated event, with a limited field, no cuts and a prize purse of $20 million.

Tom Kim is leading the Travelers Championship after the first two rounds. After shooting a score of 62 on day 1, he maintained his lead by carding a 65 on day 2. Akshay Bhatia, Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa currently sit in joint second place with an overall score of -11, two strokes behind Kim.

Day 2 of the Travelers Championship was riddled with rain, which caused a delay in play of over three hours. The tee times were moved up for the event to avoid the thunderstorm.

For day 3, Tom Kim will tee it off alongside Collin Morikawa at 1:50 PM EST, while Scheffler will be paired with Akshay Bhatia.

Scottie Scheffler has found his form once again after an underwhelming campaign at the 2024 US Open. Hoping to pick up his sixth title of the 2024 season, Scheffler said via the PGA Tour:

“Definitely better than last week. I felt like I found a little stuff in my swing and feel like I'm seeing the breaks a lot better on these greens. Definitely feeling some good momentum from the last two days.”

Shane Lowry and Robert MacIntyre shot the day's low round, carding an 8 under 62.

Tee times and pairings for Day 3 of the 2024 Travelers Championship

Here are the tee times and pairings for Day 3 of the 2024 Travelers Championship (all times EST):

8:00 AM - Eric Cole, Justin Rose

8:10 AM - Adam Schenk, Russell Henley

8:20 AM - Andrew Putnam, Davis Riley

8:30 AM - Adam Scott, Ben Griffin

8:40 AM - Jason Day, Max Homa

8:50 AM - Chris Kirk, Nick Taylor

9:00 AM - Jake Knapp, Peter Malnati

9:10 AM - Emiliano Grillo, Chris Gotterup

9:25 AM - Billy Horschel, Sepp Straka

9:35 AM - Nick Dunlap, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:45 AM - Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth

9:55 AM - Harris English, Taylor Moore

10:05 AM - Stephan Jaeger, Victor Perez

10:15 AM - Adam Hadwin, Viktor Hovland

10:25 AM - Mackenzie Hughes, J.T. Poston

10:35 AM - Lee Hodges, Seamus Power

10:50 AM - Lucas Glover, Thomas Detry

11:00 AM - Austin Eckroat, Corey Conners

11:10 AM - Sahith Theegala, Keegan Bradley

11:20 AM - Michael Thorbjornsen, Brian Harman

11:30 AM - Matthieu Pavon, Ludvig Åberg

11:40 AM - Si Woo Kim, Cam Davis

11:50 AM - Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:00 PM - Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris

12:10 PM - Sam Burns, Adam Svensson

12:20 PM - Kurt Kitayama, Wyndham Clark

12:30 PM - Brendon Todd, Tommy Fleetwood

12:40 PM - Patrick Rodgers, Denny McCarthy

12:50 PM - Taylor Pendrith, Rickie Fowler

1:00 PM - Tom Hoge, Patrick Cantlay

1:10 PM - Tony Finau, Robert MacIntyre

1:20 PM - Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas

1:30 PM - Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im

1:40 PM - Akshay Bhatia, Scottie Scheffler

1:50 PM - Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa

Rain is forecasted for the Saturday round at the Travelers Championship, and there could be expected delays once again.