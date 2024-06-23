2024 Travelers Championship: Round 4 Sunday tee times and pairings explored

The 2024 Travelers Championship has concluded its third day at the TPC River Highlands. The tournament saw Tom Kim maintain his lead after carding a 65. Scottie Scheffler and Akshay Bhatia sit in joint second place, just one stroke behind the leader.

Tom Kim is in search of his fourth PGA Tour win, and the first one of this season. Speaking about the tournament so far, Kim said via NBC:

“It’s a stacked leaderboard. Out here, a five-, six-shot lead is not safe at all. So I’ve got to go out tomorrow and do the same game plan and execute.”

Cameron Young created history during round 3 of the Travelers Championship, becoming just the 13th golfer in PGA Tour history to record a round of 59.

Trending

The third day of the Travelers Championship was also riddled with poor weather, as the rain made it difficult for golfers to navigate the course. Play got suspended due to dangerous weather, as two people in the audience got struck by lightning.

The tee times for round 4 have been moved up with the intention of avoid any rain related delays on the final day. To further shorten the tee times, golfers will tee off in threesomes instead of the usual pairs.

This will put Scottie Scheffler, Akshay Bhatia and Tom Kim in the same grouping, as they get prepared to tee off at 11:15 am EST.

2024 Travelers Championship: Full Round 4 tee times and pairings

Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2024 Travelers Championship (all times EST):

6:50 AM: Adam Schenk, Peter Malnati

7:00 AM: Nick Dunlap, Justin Rose

7:10 AM: Harris English, Taylor Moore, Max Homa

7:20 AM: Eric Cole, Russell Henley, Jordan Spieth

7:31 AM: Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez

7:42 AM: Lucas Glover, Davis Riley, Ben Griffin

7:53 AM: Adam Scott, Emiliano Grillo, Chris Gotterup

8:09 AM: Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka, Andrew Putnam

8:20 AM: Mackenzie Hughes, J.T. Poston, Thomas Detry

8:31 AM: Cam Davis, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor

8:42 AM: Kurt Kitayama, Jason Day, Lee Hodges

8:53 AM: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Sam Burns

9:04 AM: Jake Knapp, Seamus Power, Christian Bezuidenhout

9:20 AM: Corey Conners, Sahith Theegala, Denny McCarthy

9:31 AM: Michael Thorbjornsen, Rickie Fowler, Stephan Jaeger

9:42 AM: Adam Hadwin, Viktor Hovland, Austin Eckroat

9:53 AM: Si Woo Kim, Brendon Todd, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:04 AM: Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Rodgers, Brian Harman

10:15 AM: Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Pendrith, Wyndham Clark

10:31 AM: Ludvig Aberg, Adam Svensson, Tom Hoge

10:42 AM: Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, Matthieu Pavon

10:53 AM: Tony Finau, Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas

11:04 AM: Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa

11:15 AM: Tom Kim, Akshay Bhatia, Scottie Scheffler

Being an elevated event, the Travelers Championship boasts a prize purse of $20 million. The winner of the tournament will take home $3.6 million of the prize purse.