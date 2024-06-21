2024 Travelers Championship weather update: Is delay in play expected on Friday at TPC River Highlands?

The second round of the Travelers Championship has been moved up due to heavy rain forecast on Friday, June 21. The announcement was made by PGA Tour Communications following the opening round on Thursday.
As per the PGA Tour's weather prediction, the forecast for Friday doesn't look ideal, as thunderstorms and showers are expected on Friday morning, with a 25% chance of showers. Conditions are not expected to improve in the afternoon either and will get worse by the evening with a 70% chance of rain.
On Thursday, PGA Tour Communications shared an update about the second round on X.
"Due to forecasted inclement weather on Friday, the second round of the Travelers Championship will begin one hour earlier with tee times beginning at 7:05 am."
The forecast on weekends is expected to be slightly better than Friday, but rain is still predicted on both days. For Saturday, the rain forecast is between 30 and 50%, with southern winds blowing at 5 and 10 mph. For Sunday, the rain prediction is similar, with southern winds blowing at 10-15 mph
What are the updated tee times for the Travelers Championship?
Will Zalatoris and Ben Griffin will be the first pair to tee off at the Travelers Championship on Friday, June 21 at 7:05 am ET. All the groups will begin their round from the first tee.
Here's a look at the updated tee times for the Travelers Championship, Round 2 (all times ET):
- 7:05 am: Will Zalatoris, Ben Griffin
- 7:15 am: Austin Eckroat, Webb Simpson
- 7:25 am: Peter Malnati, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 7:35 am: Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Putnam
- 7:45 am: Sam Burns, Chris Gotterup
- 7:55 am: Si Woo Kim, Adam Svensson
- 8:05 am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Hadwin
- 8:15 am: Tom Kim, Corey Conners
- 8:25 am: Justin Rose, Adam Schenk
- 8:40 am: Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im
- 8:50 am: Russell Henley, Denny McCarthy
- 9:00 am: Cam Davis, Brendon Todd
- 9:10 am: Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood
- 9:20 am: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland
- 9:30 am: Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay
- 9:40 am: Xander Schauffele, Matthieu Pavon
- 9:50 am: Ludvig Åberg, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 10:00 am: Billy Horschel, Stephan Jaeger
- 10:25 am: Robert MacIntyre, Jake Knapp
- 10:35 am: Akshay Bhatia, Thomas Detry
- 10:45 am: Taylor Pendrith, Victor Perez
- 10:55 am: Davis Riley, Rickie Fowler
- 11:05 am: Lee Hodges, Eric Cole
- 11:15 am: Brian Harman, Tom Hoge
- 11:25 am: Nick Taylor, Harris English
- 11:35 am: Taylor Moore, Seamus Power
- 11:50 am: Kurt Kitayama, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12:00 pm: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka
- 12:10 pm: Jason Day, J.T. Poston
- 12:20 pm: Cameron Young, Patrick Rodgers
- 12:30 pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley
- 12:40 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa
- 12:50 pm: Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth
- 1:00 pm: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas