2024 Travelers Championship weather update: Is delay in play expected on Friday at TPC River Highlands?

The second round of the Travelers Championship has been moved up due to heavy rain forecast on Friday, June 21. The announcement was made by PGA Tour Communications following the opening round on Thursday.

As per the PGA Tour's weather prediction, the forecast for Friday doesn't look ideal, as thunderstorms and showers are expected on Friday morning, with a 25% chance of showers. Conditions are not expected to improve in the afternoon either and will get worse by the evening with a 70% chance of rain.

On Thursday, PGA Tour Communications shared an update about the second round on X.

"Due to forecasted inclement weather on Friday, the second round of the Travelers Championship will begin one hour earlier with tee times beginning at 7:05 am."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The forecast on weekends is expected to be slightly better than Friday, but rain is still predicted on both days. For Saturday, the rain forecast is between 30 and 50%, with southern winds blowing at 5 and 10 mph. For Sunday, the rain prediction is similar, with southern winds blowing at 10-15 mph

What are the updated tee times for the Travelers Championship?

Will Zalatoris and Ben Griffin will be the first pair to tee off at the Travelers Championship on Friday, June 21 at 7:05 am ET. All the groups will begin their round from the first tee.

Here's a look at the updated tee times for the Travelers Championship, Round 2 (all times ET):

7:05 am: Will Zalatoris, Ben Griffin

7:15 am: Austin Eckroat, Webb Simpson

7:25 am: Peter Malnati, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:35 am: Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Putnam

7:45 am: Sam Burns, Chris Gotterup

7:55 am: Si Woo Kim, Adam Svensson

8:05 am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Hadwin

8:15 am: Tom Kim, Corey Conners

8:25 am: Justin Rose, Adam Schenk

8:40 am: Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im

8:50 am: Russell Henley, Denny McCarthy

9:00 am: Cam Davis, Brendon Todd

9:10 am: Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood

9:20 am: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

9:30 am: Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

9:40 am: Xander Schauffele, Matthieu Pavon

9:50 am: Ludvig Åberg, Michael Thorbjornsen

10:00 am: Billy Horschel, Stephan Jaeger

10:25 am: Robert MacIntyre, Jake Knapp

10:35 am: Akshay Bhatia, Thomas Detry

10:45 am: Taylor Pendrith, Victor Perez

10:55 am: Davis Riley, Rickie Fowler

11:05 am: Lee Hodges, Eric Cole

11:15 am: Brian Harman, Tom Hoge

11:25 am: Nick Taylor, Harris English

11:35 am: Taylor Moore, Seamus Power

11:50 am: Kurt Kitayama, Mackenzie Hughes

12:00 pm: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka

12:10 pm: Jason Day, J.T. Poston

12:20 pm: Cameron Young, Patrick Rodgers

12:30 pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley

12:40 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa

12:50 pm: Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth

1:00 pm: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas