2024 US Open purse breakdown: Exploring the prize money for each position

One of the details related to the 2024 US Open that was yet to be revealed was the purse breakdown. This information was released on Monday, June 10, along with the money payout.

The purse for the 2024 US Open will be $20 million, the same amount as the 2023 edition. But with the winner receiving 19.6% of the purse, the winner's prize is increased by more than $300,000.

Wyndham Clark is the US Open defending champion (Image via Getty).

2024 US Open purse breakdown

The following are the winnings that each player will receive according to their results in the US Open (exact amounts depend on ties):

1: $3,927,084.00

2: $2,160,000.00

3: $1,702,705.00

4: $1,513,220.00

5: $1,160,625.00

6: $814,435.00

7: $608,030.00

8: $544,563.31

9: $480,848.34

10: $452,691.66

11: $413,123.34

12: $381,976.66

13: $355,925.00

14: $328,500.00

15: $304,993.34

16: $285,405.00

17: $269,735.00

18: $254,063.33

19: $238,393.33

20: $222,721.67

21: $209,205.00

22: $195,690.00

23: $182,565.00

24: $170,420.00

25: $159,841.67

26: $150,831.67

27: $143,975.00

28: $137,903.33

29: $132,026.67

30: $126,150.00

31: $120,273.33

32: $114,396.66

33: $108,520.00

34: $103,231.66

35: $98,921.66

36: $94,611.66

37: $90,498.34

38: $86,581.67

39: $82,663.34

40: $78,745.00

41: $74,828.33

42: $70,910.00

43: $66,991.66

44: $63,075.00

45: $59,156.66

46: $55,631.66

47: $52,105.00

48: $48,775.00

49: $46,816.67

50: $44,856.67

51: $43,681.67

52: $42,701.65

60: $42,000.00

The winner of the US Open will also receive a 10-year exemption for this event, as well as an invitation to participate in the other three majors during the next five seasons. In addition, should he be a member of the PGA Tour, he will earn 750 points for the FedEx Cup ranking.

Decorated stars make up field

The field was also announced, with a spot reserved for those in the Top 60 worldwide rankings who were not otherwise exempt. Adam Scott, who will play in his 92nd consecutive major (a record), is one of the people who qualified in this manner.

The field will be led by the top-ranked golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, who is also the favorite to win the title. Scheffler comes into the event on a good note, having recently won the Memorial Tournament, his fifth victory of the season.

Xander Schauffele, who is ranked second in the world, Rory McIlroy, who is ranked third, and Wyndham Clark, the defending champion, are among the other players that stand out in the field. LIV Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann will also arrive with immense confidence, having secured excellent results during the course of the season.

