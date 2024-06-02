2024 US Women's Open: Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

After three days of golf, three players are tying for the top spot at the 2024 US Women's Open. Minjee Lee, Andrea Lee, and Wichanee Meechai are tied at 5-under and hold a stroke lead over Hinako Shibuno.
On Saturday, June 1, Meechai entered the Lancaster Country Club with a solo lead and carded 1-under 69 in the third round. However, she was joined by Minjee Lee, who fired 4-under 66, and Andrea Lee, who shot 67.
The final round of the US Women's Open will begin on Sunday, June 2, at 7:30 am ET with Caroline Inglis teeing off solo. Following her, Narin An and Gabriela Ruffels will tee off at 8:40 am ET, as the first pair of the day.
Joint leaders Andrea Lee and Minjee Lee will be the last pair to begin the final round of the US Women's Open. The duo will begin their round at 2:15 pm ET on Sunday. Wichanee Meechai, the third joint leader, will start her round with Hinako Shibuno at 2:05 pm ET.
Tee times explored for the US Women's Open, Round 4
Here are the complete tee time details for the US Women's Open, Round 4 (all times ET):
- 7:30 am: Caroline Inglis
- 7:40 am: Narin An, Gabriela Ruffels
- 7:50 am: Casandra Alexander, Akie Iwai
- 8:01 am: Celine Boutier, Megan Khang
- 8:12 am: Cheyenne Knight, Hyun Kyung Park
- 8:23 am: Amelia Garvey, Isi Gabsa
- 8:34 am: Mariel Galdiano, Marissa Steen
- 8:45 am: Kristen Gillman, Haeran Ryu
- 8:56 am: Madelene Sagstrom, Jiyai Shin
- 9:07 am: Gaby Lopez, Emily Kristine Pedersen
- 9:18 am: Alexa Pano, Alison Lee
- 9:29 am: Alana Uriell, Jin Young Ko
- 9:40 am: Asterisk Talley, Danielle Kang
- 9:51 am: Albane Valenzuela, Yuri Yoshida
- 10:02 am: Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Yuna Nishimura
- 10:13 am: Hannah Green, Yan Liu
- 10:24 am: Pia Babnik, Sarah Kemp
- 10:35 am: Charley Hull, Jenny Shin
- 10:46 am: Alexandra Forsterling, Sofia Garcia
- 10:57 am: Megan Schofill, Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- 11:08 am: Xiyu Lin, Ashleigh Buhai
- 11:19 am: Kim Kaufman, Nasa Hataoka
- 11:30 am: Aditi Ashok, Carlota Ciganda
- 11:41 am: Jiwon Jeon, Adela Cernousek
- 11:52 am: Jeongeun Lee6, Su Ji Kim
- 12:03 pm: Anna Nordqvist, Wei-Ling Hsu
- 12:14 pm: Ai Suzuki, Yui Kawamoto
- 12:25 pm: Sophia Popov, A Lim Kim
- 12:36 pm: Amiyu Ozeki, Hyo Joo Kim
- 12:47 pm: Chisato Iwai, Catherine Park
- 12:58 pm: Ayaka Furue, Ally Ewing
- 1:09 pm: Atthaya Thitikul, Minbyeol Kim
- 1:20 pm: Miyu Yamashita, Ruoning Yin
- 1:31 pm: Mi Hyang Lee, Rio Takeda
- 1:42 pm: Arpichaya Yubol, Jin Hee Im
- 1:53 pm: Sakura Koiwai, Yuka Saso
- 2:04 pm: Hinako Shibuno, Wichanee Meechai
- 2:15 pm: Andrea Lee, Minjee Lee