2024 US Women's Open: Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

After three days of golf, three players are tying for the top spot at the 2024 US Women's Open. Minjee Lee, Andrea Lee, and Wichanee Meechai are tied at 5-under and hold a stroke lead over Hinako Shibuno.

On Saturday, June 1, Meechai entered the Lancaster Country Club with a solo lead and carded 1-under 69 in the third round. However, she was joined by Minjee Lee, who fired 4-under 66, and Andrea Lee, who shot 67.

The final round of the US Women's Open will begin on Sunday, June 2, at 7:30 am ET with Caroline Inglis teeing off solo. Following her, Narin An and Gabriela Ruffels will tee off at 8:40 am ET, as the first pair of the day.

Trending

Joint leaders Andrea Lee and Minjee Lee will be the last pair to begin the final round of the US Women's Open. The duo will begin their round at 2:15 pm ET on Sunday. Wichanee Meechai, the third joint leader, will start her round with Hinako Shibuno at 2:05 pm ET.

Tee times explored for the US Women's Open, Round 4

Here are the complete tee time details for the US Women's Open, Round 4 (all times ET):

7:30 am: Caroline Inglis

7:40 am: Narin An, Gabriela Ruffels

7:50 am: Casandra Alexander, Akie Iwai

8:01 am: Celine Boutier, Megan Khang

8:12 am: Cheyenne Knight, Hyun Kyung Park

8:23 am: Amelia Garvey, Isi Gabsa

8:34 am: Mariel Galdiano, Marissa Steen

8:45 am: Kristen Gillman, Haeran Ryu

8:56 am: Madelene Sagstrom, Jiyai Shin

9:07 am: Gaby Lopez, Emily Kristine Pedersen

9:18 am: Alexa Pano, Alison Lee

9:29 am: Alana Uriell, Jin Young Ko

9:40 am: Asterisk Talley, Danielle Kang

9:51 am: Albane Valenzuela, Yuri Yoshida

10:02 am: Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Yuna Nishimura

10:13 am: Hannah Green, Yan Liu

10:24 am: Pia Babnik, Sarah Kemp

10:35 am: Charley Hull, Jenny Shin

10:46 am: Alexandra Forsterling, Sofia Garcia

10:57 am: Megan Schofill, Jodi Ewart Shadoff

11:08 am: Xiyu Lin, Ashleigh Buhai

11:19 am: Kim Kaufman, Nasa Hataoka

11:30 am: Aditi Ashok, Carlota Ciganda

11:41 am: Jiwon Jeon, Adela Cernousek

11:52 am: Jeongeun Lee6, Su Ji Kim

12:03 pm: Anna Nordqvist, Wei-Ling Hsu

12:14 pm: Ai Suzuki, Yui Kawamoto

12:25 pm: Sophia Popov, A Lim Kim

12:36 pm: Amiyu Ozeki, Hyo Joo Kim

12:47 pm: Chisato Iwai, Catherine Park

12:58 pm: Ayaka Furue, Ally Ewing

1:09 pm: Atthaya Thitikul, Minbyeol Kim

1:20 pm: Miyu Yamashita, Ruoning Yin

1:31 pm: Mi Hyang Lee, Rio Takeda

1:42 pm: Arpichaya Yubol, Jin Hee Im

1:53 pm: Sakura Koiwai, Yuka Saso

2:04 pm: Hinako Shibuno, Wichanee Meechai

2:15 pm: Andrea Lee, Minjee Lee