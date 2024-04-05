2024 Valero Texas Open Friday round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Day 1 of the 2024 Valero Texas Open ended with Akshay Bhatia in the lead. The 22-year-old golfer shot a 9-under 63 on Thursday, giving him a three-shot lead at the TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course.

Meanwhile, Justin Lower and Brendon Todd shot 6-under-66 to take T2 on the leaderboard. Max Homa, Denny McCarthy, Tyson Alexander, and Austin Eckroat shared T4.

Round 2 of the Texas Open will begin at 8:20 am ET. The pairing of Luke Donald, Ben Griffin, and Matti Schmid will take the first tee. Notably, day 1 leader Bhatia will tee off at 9:15 am alongside Tom Kim and Russell Henley.

Event favorite and World No.2 Rory McIlroy sat T8 on the Texas Open leaderboard at the end of day 1. The Northern Irishman will tee off round 2 at 8:53 am. Chez Reavie and Webb Simpson will join him.

It is pertinent to note that the Valero Texas Open has the traditional Friday cut. The 154-player field will be cut short in half after 36 holes play on day 2. It’ll be interesting to see who makes the cut and plays the weekend rounds for the $9,200,000 prize event.

2024 Valero Texas Open round 2 tee times

Listed below are the complete day 2 tee times for the Texas Open (All times ET):

1st tee

8:20 am - Luke Donald, Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid

8:31 am - Martin Laird, Aaron Baddeley, Zac Blair

8:42 am - Lanto Griffin, Nate Lashley, Joseph Bramlett

8:53 am - Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner

9:04 am - Adam Svensson, Chez Reavie, Webb Simpson

9:15 am - Camilo Villegas, Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd

9:26 am - Garrick Higgo, Chesson Hadley, Carson Young

9:37 am - Matt NeSmith, Josh Teater, Sam Stevens

9:48 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Callum Tarren, Ben Kohles

9:59 am - Alexander Bjork, Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney

10:10 am - Victor Perez, Norman Xiong, Jorge Campillo

10:21 am - Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ben Willman

10:32 am - Max Greyserman, Ryan McCormick, Tom Adrounie

1:35 pm - Andrew Putnam, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore

1:46 pm - Ryan Palmer, Aaron Rai, Roger Sloan

1:57 pm - Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hojgaard

2:08 pm - Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Max Homa

2:19 pm - Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott

2:30 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Harris English, Joel Dahmen

2:41 pm - Billy Horschel, J.J. Spaun, Zach Johnson

2:52 pm - Andrew Landry, Troy Merritt, Eric Cole

3:03 pm - Denny McCarthy, Doug Ghim, Scott Gutschewski

3:14 pm - Adam Long, Jimmy Walker, Chandler Phillips

3:25 pm - Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Joe Highsmith

3:36 pm - Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn, Blaine Hale, Jr.

3:47 pm - Jimmy Stanger, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer

10th tee

8:20 am - Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery

8:31 am - Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Brandon Wu

8:42 am - Tyler Duncan, Bud Cauley, Robby Shelton

8:53 am - Rory McIlroy, Chez Reavie, Webb Simpson

9:04 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth

9:15 am - Tom Kim, Akshay Bhatia, Russell Henley

9:26 am - Austin Eckroat, Grayson Murray, Adam Schenk

9:37 am - Kevin Streelman, Bronson Burgoon, Harry Hall

9:48 am - Alex Noren, S.H. Kim, Kevin Yu

9:59 am - C.T. Pan, Kevin Chappell, Byeong Hun An

10:10 am - Chan Kim, Mac Meissner, Rico Hoey

10:21 am - Thorbjorn Olesen, David Skinns, Peter Kuest

10:32 am - Jacob Bridgeman, Raul Pereda, Joe Sullivan (a)

1:35 pm - Justin Lower, Vince Whaley

1:46 pm - Michael Kim, Taylor Pendrith, Andrew Novak

1:57 pm - Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Carl Yuan

2:08 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Chad Ramey, Matt Kuchar

2:19 pm - Nico Echavarria, Ryan Brehm, Brandt Snedeker

2:30 pm - Davis Riley, Cameron Champ, J.B. Holmes

2:41 pm - Vincent Norrman, Seamus Power, K.H. Lee

2:52 pm - Greyson Sigg, Davis Thompson, Ben Taylor

3:03 pm - David Lipsky, Dylan Wu, Ryan Fox

3:14 pm - Padraig Harrington Beau Hossler, Tyson Alexander

3:25 pm - Nicholas Lindheim, Ryo Hisatune, Chris Gotterup

3:36 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Parker Coody, Wilson Furr

3:47 pm - Harrison Endycott, Kevin Dougherty, Alex Welch

Saturday’s round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Valero Texas Open will be updated after round 2 play.