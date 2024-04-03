2024 Valero Texas Open: How to watch, TV telecast, radio, streaming and more explored

The PGA Tour will be in Bexar County this week for the 2024 Valero Texas Open, the final stop of the PGA Tour ahead of the Masters 2024. The event will commence on Thursday, Apr. 4, at the TPC San Antonio.

Despite many players skipping the event, the 2024 Valero Texas Open's field will not be short of star power, with 20 of the top 50 ranked players playing in a $9.2 million event. The TPC San Antonio event holds the final opportunity for many players who have yet to earn a spot at the Augusta National.

The 2024 Valero Texas Open will be telecast live by the Golf Channel on all four days, with NBC covering the evening session during the weekend.

Here is the complete TV schedule for the 2024 Valspar Championship:

Thursday, Apr. 4

Round 1:

4-7 pm ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, Apr. 5

Round 2:

4-7 pm ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Apr. 6

Round 3:

1-3:30 pm (Golf Channel)

3:30–6 pm (NBC)

Sunday, Apr. 7

Round 4:

1-3:30 pm (Golf Channel)

3:30–6 pm (NBC)

Streaming details

Fans can also enjoy all the action of the Valero Texas Open online via ESPN+ and Peacock. Peacock will have the simulcast of the Golf Channel and NBC.

ESPN+ will also stream the early coverage and featured group coverage starting at 8:15 a.m. ET on weekdays and 10 a.m. ET on weekends. Here are the featured group and marquee group details for the first round:

Featured groups

9:04 am ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman and Adam Scott (10th tee)

9:15 am ET: Ludvig Åberg, Harris English and Joel Dahmen (10th tee)

Featured holes (all par 3)

Hole Nos. 3, 7, 13, 16

Marquee group

8:53 am ET: Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Corey Conners (10th tee)

Radio

SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio will cover the 2024 Valero Texas Open on all four days. Here's the schedule for the radio coverage:

Thursday-Friday: 1–7 p.m.

Saturday: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

Who are the top players in action at the 2024 Valero Texas Open?

Here are the top-ranked players competing at the Valero Texas Open 2024:

Rory McIlroy (2)

Brian Harman (8)

Ludvig Åberg (9)

Max Homa (10)

Matt Fitzpatrick (11)

Tommy Fleetwood (12)

Hideki Matsuyama (14)

Collin Morikawa (16)

Jordan Spieth (19)

Tom Kim (21)

Russell Henley (23)

Rickie Fowler (34)

Lucas Glover (35)

Nicolai Højgaard (37)

Eric Cole (38)

Harris English (40)

Byeong Hun An (42)

Corey Conners (47)

Ryan Fox (49)

Austin Eckroat (50)