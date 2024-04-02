2024 Valero Texas Open: Odds and top bets explored

The 2024 Valero Texas Open is set to tee off on Thursday, April 4, at the TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas. The 15th event of the 2024 PGA Tour season will feature a 156-player field. The event is being headlined by the likes of World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, No. 8 Brian Harman and No. 9 Ludvig Aberg.
It is pertinent to note that the Texas Open is being played just a week ahead of the Masters. Despite this, the event features a stacked field competing for the $9,200,000 prize purse. The event has 20 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Despite the big field, McIlroy remains the outright favorite to win.
According to SportsLine, the Northern Irishman comes into the Texas Open with 15-2 odds. The 24-time PGA Tour champion is followed by Aberg with 12-1 odds. Hideki Matsuyama (18-1), Max Homa (18-1) and Jordan Spieth (18-1) complete the PGA Tour event’s top-5 odds list.
Notably, the event’s reigning champion Corey Conners sits seventh on the list with 22-1 odds, behind Collin Morikawa (20-1).
Matt Fitzpatrick (25-1), Tommy Fleetwood (30-1), Alex Noren (30-1), Byeong Hun An (33-1), Billy Horschel (33-1), Brian Harman (35-1), Russell Henley (40-1), and Adam Scott (40-1) are other big names to watch this weekend. Akshay Bhatia (55-1) and Tom Kim (60-1) are two longshot favorites to track at TPC San Antonio.
2024 Valero Texas Open odds
Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Valero Texas Open:
- Rory McIlroy +750
- Ludvig Aberg +1200
- Hideki Matsuyama +1800
- Max Homa +1800
- Jordan Spieth +1800
- Collin Morikawa +2000
- Corey Conners +2200
- Matt Fitzpatrick +2500
- Tommy Fleetwood +3000
- Alex Noren +3000
- Byeong Hun An +3300
- Billy Horschel +3300
- Brian Harman +3500
- Russell Henley +4000
- Adam Scott +4000
- Harris English +4500
- Eric Cole +5000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500
- Keith Mitchell +5500
- Akshay Bhatia +5500
- Rickie Fowler +6000
- Beau Hossler +6000
- Tom Kim +6000
- Nicolai Højgaard +6500
- Aaron Rai +6500
- Maverick McNealy +6500
- Denny McCarthy +7500
- Lucas Glover +8000
- Taylor Montgomery +8000
- Erik van Rooyen +8000
- Austin Eckroat +10000
- Sam Ryder +10000
- Andrew Putnam +10000
- Adam Schenk +11000
- Davis Thompson +11000
- Doug Ghim +11000
- Patrick Rodgers +11000
- Brendon Todd +11000
- Victor Perez +11000
- Davis Riley +11000
- Lee Hodges +12000
- K.H. Lee +12000
- Ryo Hisatsune +12000
- Ben Griffin +12000
- Matt Kuchar +12000
- Mark Hubbard +12000
- Thorbjørn Olesen +12000
- Ryan Fox +12000
- Cameron Champ +15000
- Taylor Pendrith +15000
- Seamus Power +15000
- Alejandro Tosti +15000
- Webb Simpson +15000
- Andrew Novak +15000
- Bud Cauley +15000
- Jhonattan Vegas +15000
- Matti Schmid +17000
- Max Greyserman +17000
- Charley Hoffman +17000
- Kevin Yu +17000
- Ryan Moore +17000
- C.T. Pan +17000
- Chesson Hadley +17000
- Adam Svensson +17000
- J.J. Spaun +20000
- Garrick Higgo +20000
- S.H. Kim +20000
More details on the PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open, including tee times, will be updated soon.