2024 Valero Texas Open: Odds and top bets explored

The 2024 Valero Texas Open is set to tee off on Thursday, April 4, at the TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas. The 15th event of the 2024 PGA Tour season will feature a 156-player field. The event is being headlined by the likes of World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, No. 8 Brian Harman and No. 9 Ludvig Aberg.

It is pertinent to note that the Texas Open is being played just a week ahead of the Masters. Despite this, the event features a stacked field competing for the $9,200,000 prize purse. The event has 20 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Despite the big field, McIlroy remains the outright favorite to win.

According to SportsLine, the Northern Irishman comes into the Texas Open with 15-2 odds. The 24-time PGA Tour champion is followed by Aberg with 12-1 odds. Hideki Matsuyama (18-1), Max Homa (18-1) and Jordan Spieth (18-1) complete the PGA Tour event’s top-5 odds list.

Notably, the event’s reigning champion Corey Conners sits seventh on the list with 22-1 odds, behind Collin Morikawa (20-1).

Matt Fitzpatrick (25-1), Tommy Fleetwood (30-1), Alex Noren (30-1), Byeong Hun An (33-1), Billy Horschel (33-1), Brian Harman (35-1), Russell Henley (40-1), and Adam Scott (40-1) are other big names to watch this weekend. Akshay Bhatia (55-1) and Tom Kim (60-1) are two longshot favorites to track at TPC San Antonio.

2024 Valero Texas Open odds

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Valero Texas Open:

Rory McIlroy +750

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Hideki Matsuyama +1800

Max Homa +1800

Jordan Spieth +1800

Collin Morikawa +2000

Corey Conners +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +3000

Alex Noren +3000

Byeong Hun An +3300

Billy Horschel +3300

Brian Harman +3500

Russell Henley +4000

Adam Scott +4000

Harris English +4500

Eric Cole +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Keith Mitchell +5500

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Rickie Fowler +6000

Beau Hossler +6000

Tom Kim +6000

Nicolai Højgaard +6500

Aaron Rai +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Denny McCarthy +7500

Lucas Glover +8000

Taylor Montgomery +8000

Erik van Rooyen +8000

Austin Eckroat +10000

Sam Ryder +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Adam Schenk +11000

Davis Thompson +11000

Doug Ghim +11000

Patrick Rodgers +11000

Brendon Todd +11000

Victor Perez +11000

Davis Riley +11000

Lee Hodges +12000

K.H. Lee +12000

Ryo Hisatsune +12000

Ben Griffin +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Mark Hubbard +12000

Thorbjørn Olesen +12000

Ryan Fox +12000

Cameron Champ +15000

Taylor Pendrith +15000

Seamus Power +15000

Alejandro Tosti +15000

Webb Simpson +15000

Andrew Novak +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Jhonattan Vegas +15000

Matti Schmid +17000

Max Greyserman +17000

Charley Hoffman +17000

Kevin Yu +17000

Ryan Moore +17000

C.T. Pan +17000

Chesson Hadley +17000

Adam Svensson +17000

J.J. Spaun +20000

Garrick Higgo +20000

S.H. Kim +20000

More details on the PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open, including tee times, will be updated soon.