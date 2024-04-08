2024 Valero Texas Open prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $9,200,000 purse?

Akshay Bhatia registered a brilliant victory at the 2024 Valero Texas Open to punch his ticket to The Masters Tournament. He also earned 500 FedEx Cup ranking points and the lion's share of the $9,200,000 purse.
Bhatia's paycheck for winning the 2024 Valero Texas Open was $1,656,000. The runner-up also received more than $1 million, while 22 other players earned more than $100,000 for their results.
2024 Valero Texas Open prize money payout
Below is the prize money payout for the Valero Texas Open:
- P1 Akshay Bhatia $1.656 million
- P2 Denny McCarthy $1.0028 million
- 3 Rory McIlroy $634,800
- 4 Russell Henley $450,800
- T5 Adam Schenk $355,350
- T5 Brendon Todd $333,500
- T7 Hideki Matsuyama $289,033.34
- T7 Ben Martin $289,033.34
- T7 Tommy Fleetwood $289,033.34
- T10 Mac Meisner $223,100
- T10 Jordan Spieth $223,100
- T10 Matt Fitzpatrick $223,100
- T10 Peter Kuest $223,100
- T14 Adam Scott $131,601.82
- T14 Ludvig Aberg $131,601.82
- T14 Keith Mitchell $131,601.82
- T14 Sam Stevens $131,601.82
- T14 Andrew Putnam $131,601.82
- T14 S.H. Kim $131,601.82
- T14 Rico Hoey $131,601.82
- T14 Chan Kim $131,601.82
- T14 Tyson Alexander $131,601.82
- T14 Alex Noren $131,601.82
- T14 Thorbjorn Olesen $131,601.82
- T25 Justin Lower $67,735
- T25 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $67,735
- T25 Max Homa $67,735
- T25 Brian Harman $67,735
- T25 Lucas Glover $67,735
- T25 Mark Hubbard $67,735
- T25 Corey Conners $67,735
- T25 Nick Hardy $67,735
- T33 Alexander Bjork $49,066.67
- T33 Garrick Higgo $49,066.67
- T33 Chez Reavie $49,066.67
- T33 Kevin Chappell $49,066.67
- T33 Austin Eckroat $49,066.67
- T33 Robby Shelton $49,066.67
- T39 Nate Lashley $37,260
- T39 Ben Griffin $37,260
- T39 Stewart Cink $37,260
- T39 Bud Cauley $37,260
- T39 Aaron Baddeley $37,260
- T39 Kevin Yu $37,260
- T45 Davis Thompson $26,772
- T45 Kevin Streelman $26,772
- T45 Victor Perez $26,772
- T45 Ryan Moore $26,772
- T45 Webb Simpson $26,772
- T45 Vincent Norrman $26,772
- T51 C.T. Pan $21,988
- T51 Adam Svensson $21,988
- T51 Joe Highsmith $21,988
- T51 Lanto Griffin $21,988
- T51 Tyler Duncan $21,988
- T51 Martin Laird $21,988
- T51 J.J. Spaun $21,988
- T58 Josh Teater $20,148
- T58 Harry Hall $20,148
- T58 Andrew Novak $20,148
- T58 Bronson Burgoon $20,148
- T58 Parker Coody $20,148
- T58 Aaron Rai $20,148
- T58 Maverick McNealy $20,148
- T58 Carl Yuan $20,148
- T58 David Lipsky $20,148
- T58 Dylan Wu $20,148
- T58 Hayden Springer $20,148
- T69 Charley Hoffman $18,860
- T69 Vince Whaley $18,860
- T69 Matti Schmid $18,860
- T72 Kevin Kisner $18,400
- T72 Brandt Snedeker $18,400
- 74 Pierceson Coody $18,124
- T75 Tom Whitney $17,756
- T75 Collin Morikawa $17,756
- T75 Nicolai Hojgaard $17,756
- T78 Ben Kohles $17,204
- T78 Beau Hossler $17,204
- T78 Ryo Hisatsune $17,204
- 81 Ben Silverman $16,836
- 82 Ryan McCormick $16,652
The fourth round of the Valero Texas Open differed greatly from the previous three for Akshay Bhatia. The youngster arrived with a six-shot lead on the back nine. But Denny McCarthy birdied eight of the last nine holes, seven of them consecutively.
With this, Denny McCarthy stood as the leader of the Valero Texas Open, forcing Bhatia to birdie the 72nd hole. But the youngster rose to the challenge and tied it up by holing an 11-foot putt to force a playoff.
Bhatia quickly settled the sudden death by making a birdie on the first hole, while McCarthy could not match that score.
Akshay Bhatia thus earned the final ticket to the Masters, as well as his second PGA Tour victory in less than a year. In addition, he qualifies for all Signature Events remaining in the season.