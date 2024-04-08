2024 Valero Texas Open prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $9,200,000 purse?

Akshay Bhatia registered a brilliant victory at the 2024 Valero Texas Open to punch his ticket to The Masters Tournament. He also earned 500 FedEx Cup ranking points and the lion's share of the $9,200,000 purse.

Bhatia's paycheck for winning the 2024 Valero Texas Open was $1,656,000. The runner-up also received more than $1 million, while 22 other players earned more than $100,000 for their results.

Expand Tweet

2024 Valero Texas Open prize money payout

Below is the prize money payout for the Valero Texas Open:

P1 Akshay Bhatia $1.656 million

P2 Denny McCarthy $1.0028 million

3 Rory McIlroy $634,800

4 Russell Henley $450,800

T5 Adam Schenk $355,350

T5 Brendon Todd $333,500

T7 Hideki Matsuyama $289,033.34

T7 Ben Martin $289,033.34

T7 Tommy Fleetwood $289,033.34

T10 Mac Meisner $223,100

T10 Jordan Spieth $223,100

T10 Matt Fitzpatrick $223,100

T10 Peter Kuest $223,100

T14 Adam Scott $131,601.82

T14 Ludvig Aberg $131,601.82

T14 Keith Mitchell $131,601.82

T14 Sam Stevens $131,601.82

T14 Andrew Putnam $131,601.82

T14 S.H. Kim $131,601.82

T14 Rico Hoey $131,601.82

T14 Chan Kim $131,601.82

T14 Tyson Alexander $131,601.82

T14 Alex Noren $131,601.82

T14 Thorbjorn Olesen $131,601.82

T25 Justin Lower $67,735

T25 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $67,735

T25 Max Homa $67,735

T25 Brian Harman $67,735

T25 Lucas Glover $67,735

T25 Mark Hubbard $67,735

T25 Corey Conners $67,735

T25 Nick Hardy $67,735

T33 Alexander Bjork $49,066.67

T33 Garrick Higgo $49,066.67

T33 Chez Reavie $49,066.67

T33 Kevin Chappell $49,066.67

T33 Austin Eckroat $49,066.67

T33 Robby Shelton $49,066.67

T39 Nate Lashley $37,260

T39 Ben Griffin $37,260

T39 Stewart Cink $37,260

T39 Bud Cauley $37,260

T39 Aaron Baddeley $37,260

T39 Kevin Yu $37,260

T45 Davis Thompson $26,772

T45 Kevin Streelman $26,772

T45 Victor Perez $26,772

T45 Ryan Moore $26,772

T45 Webb Simpson $26,772

T45 Vincent Norrman $26,772

T51 C.T. Pan $21,988

T51 Adam Svensson $21,988

T51 Joe Highsmith $21,988

T51 Lanto Griffin $21,988

T51 Tyler Duncan $21,988

T51 Martin Laird $21,988

T51 J.J. Spaun $21,988

T58 Josh Teater $20,148

T58 Harry Hall $20,148

T58 Andrew Novak $20,148

T58 Bronson Burgoon $20,148

T58 Parker Coody $20,148

T58 Aaron Rai $20,148

T58 Maverick McNealy $20,148

T58 Carl Yuan $20,148

T58 David Lipsky $20,148

T58 Dylan Wu $20,148

T58 Hayden Springer $20,148

T69 Charley Hoffman $18,860

T69 Vince Whaley $18,860

T69 Matti Schmid $18,860

T72 Kevin Kisner $18,400

T72 Brandt Snedeker $18,400

74 Pierceson Coody $18,124

T75 Tom Whitney $17,756

T75 Collin Morikawa $17,756

T75 Nicolai Hojgaard $17,756

T78 Ben Kohles $17,204

T78 Beau Hossler $17,204

T78 Ryo Hisatsune $17,204

81 Ben Silverman $16,836

82 Ryan McCormick $16,652

The fourth round of the Valero Texas Open differed greatly from the previous three for Akshay Bhatia. The youngster arrived with a six-shot lead on the back nine. But Denny McCarthy birdied eight of the last nine holes, seven of them consecutively.

With this, Denny McCarthy stood as the leader of the Valero Texas Open, forcing Bhatia to birdie the 72nd hole. But the youngster rose to the challenge and tied it up by holing an 11-foot putt to force a playoff.

Bhatia quickly settled the sudden death by making a birdie on the first hole, while McCarthy could not match that score.

Akshay Bhatia thus earned the final ticket to the Masters, as well as his second PGA Tour victory in less than a year. In addition, he qualifies for all Signature Events remaining in the season.