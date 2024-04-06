2024 Valero Texas Open Saturday round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Akshay Bhatia extended his lead at the 2024 Valero Texas Open. The 22-year-old golfer, who started Friday with a three-shot lead, had a rocky start to the day but managed to finish with a pair of late birdies. Bhatia shot 2-under 70 and stretched his lead to five shots. Denny McCarthy, Brendon Todd, and Russell Henley finished 6-under to share T2.

Round 3 of the Texas Open will begin at 10:25 am ET. The pairing of Alexander Bjork, C.T. Pan, and Justin Lower will take the first tee. Notably, event leader Bhatia will take the tee off at 12:35 pm alongside Todd and Henley. He will follow the pairing of McCarthy, Tommy Fleetwood, and event favorite Rory McIlroy.

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that the Valero Texas Open underwent the 36-hole cut on Friday. Owing to this, the event’s 154-player field has now been cut down to 82. Notably, this is the third event this season where more than 80 players have made the cut after the Sony Open in Hawaii and last week’s Houston Open.

While Bhatia and McIlroy stayed in the top part of the Texas Open leaderboard, players like Rickie Fowler, Eric Cole, Tom Kim, and Billy Horschel crashed out of the tournament.

Notably, 11 of the 30 Masters-bound players missed the cut including the likes of Byeong Hun An, Harris English, Ryan Fox, Zach Johnson, Grayson Murray, Erik van Rooyen, and Camilo Villegas. With half the field remaining in competition, it’ll be interesting to see who wins the $9,200,000 prize event.

2024 Valero Texas Open round 3 tee times

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the complete day 3 tee times for the Texas Open (All times ET):

1st tee

10:25 am - Alexander Bjork, C.T. Pan, Justin Lower

10:35 am - Garrick Higgo, Sam Stevens, Kevin Streelman

10:45 am - Ben Griffin, Chez Reavie, Hideki Matsuyama

10:55 am - Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Max Homa

11:05 am - Chan Kim, Rico Hoey, Pierceson Coody

11:15 am - Bronson Burgoon, Kevin Chappell, Victor Perez

11:25 am - Lucas Glover, Stewart Cink, Austin Eckroat

11:35 am - Aaron Baddeley, Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan

11:45 am - Mark Hubbard, Corey Conners, Martin Laird

11:55 am - Jordan Spieth, Thorbjorn Olsen, Ryan Moore

12:05 pm - Matti Schmid, Robby Shelton, Nick Hardy

12:15 pm - Webb Simpson, Adam Schenk, Peter Kuest

12:25 pm - Denny McCarthy, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood

12:35 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Brendon Todd, Russell Henley

10th tee

10:25 am - Adam Scott, Ludvig Aberg, Davis Thompson

10:35 am - Ben Silverman, Keith Mitchell, Mate Lashley

10:45 am - Kevin Kisner, Adam Svensson, Josh Teater

10:55 am - Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, S.H. Kim

11:05 am - Tom Whitney, Vince Whaley, Andrew oivak

11:15 am - Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman, Tyson Alexander

11:25 am - Joe Highsmith, Parker Coody, Lanto Griffin

11:35 am - Bud Cauley, Ben Kohles, Alex Noren

11:45 am - Kevin Yu, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormick

11:55 am - Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hoojgaard

12:05 pm - Carl Yuan, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brandt Snedker

12:15 pm - J.J. Spaun, Vincent Norrman, David Lipsky

12:25 pm - Dylan Wu, Bea Hossler

12:35 pm - Ryo Hisatune, Hayden Springer

Sunday’s final round tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Valero Texas Open will be updated after round 3 play.