2024 Valero Texas Open Saturday round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Akshay Bhatia extended his lead at the 2024 Valero Texas Open. The 22-year-old golfer, who started Friday with a three-shot lead, had a rocky start to the day but managed to finish with a pair of late birdies. Bhatia shot 2-under 70 and stretched his lead to five shots. Denny McCarthy, Brendon Todd, and Russell Henley finished 6-under to share T2.
Round 3 of the Texas Open will begin at 10:25 am ET. The pairing of Alexander Bjork, C.T. Pan, and Justin Lower will take the first tee. Notably, event leader Bhatia will take the tee off at 12:35 pm alongside Todd and Henley. He will follow the pairing of McCarthy, Tommy Fleetwood, and event favorite Rory McIlroy.
It is pertinent to note that the Valero Texas Open underwent the 36-hole cut on Friday. Owing to this, the event’s 154-player field has now been cut down to 82. Notably, this is the third event this season where more than 80 players have made the cut after the Sony Open in Hawaii and last week’s Houston Open.
While Bhatia and McIlroy stayed in the top part of the Texas Open leaderboard, players like Rickie Fowler, Eric Cole, Tom Kim, and Billy Horschel crashed out of the tournament.
Notably, 11 of the 30 Masters-bound players missed the cut including the likes of Byeong Hun An, Harris English, Ryan Fox, Zach Johnson, Grayson Murray, Erik van Rooyen, and Camilo Villegas. With half the field remaining in competition, it’ll be interesting to see who wins the $9,200,000 prize event.
2024 Valero Texas Open round 3 tee times
Listed below are the complete day 3 tee times for the Texas Open (All times ET):
1st tee
- 10:25 am - Alexander Bjork, C.T. Pan, Justin Lower
- 10:35 am - Garrick Higgo, Sam Stevens, Kevin Streelman
- 10:45 am - Ben Griffin, Chez Reavie, Hideki Matsuyama
- 10:55 am - Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Max Homa
- 11:05 am - Chan Kim, Rico Hoey, Pierceson Coody
- 11:15 am - Bronson Burgoon, Kevin Chappell, Victor Perez
- 11:25 am - Lucas Glover, Stewart Cink, Austin Eckroat
- 11:35 am - Aaron Baddeley, Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan
- 11:45 am - Mark Hubbard, Corey Conners, Martin Laird
- 11:55 am - Jordan Spieth, Thorbjorn Olsen, Ryan Moore
- 12:05 pm - Matti Schmid, Robby Shelton, Nick Hardy
- 12:15 pm - Webb Simpson, Adam Schenk, Peter Kuest
- 12:25 pm - Denny McCarthy, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:35 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Brendon Todd, Russell Henley
10th tee
- 10:25 am - Adam Scott, Ludvig Aberg, Davis Thompson
- 10:35 am - Ben Silverman, Keith Mitchell, Mate Lashley
- 10:45 am - Kevin Kisner, Adam Svensson, Josh Teater
- 10:55 am - Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, S.H. Kim
- 11:05 am - Tom Whitney, Vince Whaley, Andrew oivak
- 11:15 am - Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman, Tyson Alexander
- 11:25 am - Joe Highsmith, Parker Coody, Lanto Griffin
- 11:35 am - Bud Cauley, Ben Kohles, Alex Noren
- 11:45 am - Kevin Yu, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormick
- 11:55 am - Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hoojgaard
- 12:05 pm - Carl Yuan, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brandt Snedker
- 12:15 pm - J.J. Spaun, Vincent Norrman, David Lipsky
- 12:25 pm - Dylan Wu, Bea Hossler
- 12:35 pm - Ryo Hisatune, Hayden Springer
Sunday’s final round tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Valero Texas Open will be updated after round 3 play.