2024 Valero Texas Open Thursday round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The 2024 Valero Texas Open is scheduled to tee off on Thursday, April 4. The event, taking place at the TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas will see a 156-player field compete for the $9,200,000 prize purse.

Round 1 of the Texas Open will begin at 8:20 am ET with the pairing of Patrick Rodgers, Justin Lower, and Vince Whaley on the first tee. The grouping of Michael Kim, Taylor Pendrith, and Andrew Novak will follow suit at 8:31 am. Meanwhile, the grouping of Andrew Putnam, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ryan Moore will begin proceedings on the 10th tee.

Texas Open defending champion Corey Conners tees up at 8:53 am on the tenth hole. Collin Morikawa and Max Homa join him. Event favorite and World No.2 Rory McIlroy will tee off at 2:08 pm. Rickie Fowler and Tommy Fleetwood will join him on the first tee.

Meanwhile, PGA Tour's Texas Open power rankings topper Hideki Matsuyama will take the first tee alongside Lucas Glover and Jordan Spieth at 2:19 pm.

It is pertinent to note that the Valero Texas Open is taking place a week ahead of the Masters. The event, 15th on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, has 20 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players among its top contenders. It’ll be interesting to see who performs best this weekend and wins the $9,200,000 prize purse.

2024 Valero Texas Open round 2 tee times

Listed below are the complete day 2 tee times for the Texas Open (All times ET):

1st tee

8:20 am - Patrick Rodgers, Justin Lower, Vince Whaley

8:31 am - Michael Kim, Taylor Pendrith, Andrew Novak

8:42 am - Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Carl Yuan

8:53 am - Erik van Rooyen, Chad Ramey, Matt Kuchar

9:04 am - Nicho Echavarria, Ryan Brehm, Brandt Snedeker

9:15 am - Davis Riley, Cameron Champ, J.B. Holmes

9:26 am - Vincent Norrman, Semaus Power, K.H. Lee

9:37 am - Greyson Sigg, David Thompson, Ben Taylor

9:48 am - David Lipsky, Dylan Wu, Ryan Fox

9:59 am - Padraig Harrington, Beau Hossler, Tyson Alexander

10:10 am - Nicolas Lindheim, Ryo Hisatsune, Chris Gotterup

10:21 am - Alejandro Tosti, Parker Coody, Wilson Furr

10:32 am - Harrison Endycott, Kevin Dougherty, Alex Welch

1:35 pm - Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery

1:46 pm - Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Brandon Wu

1:57 pm - Tyler Duncan, Bud Cauley, Robby Shelton

2:08 pm - Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood

2:19 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth

2:30 pm - Tom Kim, Akshay Bhatia, Russell Henley

2:41 pm - Austin Eckroat, Grayson Murray, Adam Schenk

2:52 pm - Kevin Streelman, Bronson Burgoon, Harry Hall

3:03 pm - Alex Noren, S.H. Kim, Kevin Yu

3:14 pm - C.T. Pan, Kevin Chappell, Byeong Hun An

3:25 pm - Chan Kim, Mac Meissner, Rico Hoey

3:36 pm - Thorbjorn Oleson, David Skinns, Peter Kuest

3:47 pm - Jacob Bridgeman, Raul Pereda, Joe Sullivan

10th tee

8:20 am - Andrew Putnam, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore

8:31 am - Ryan Palmer, Aaron Rai, Roger Sloan

8:42 am - Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:53 am - Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Max Homa

9:04 am - Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott

9:15 am - Ludvig Aberg, Harris English, Joel Dahmen

9:26 am - Billy Horschel, J.J. Spaun, Zach Johnson

9:37 am - Andrew Landry, Troy Merritt, Eric Cole

9:48 am - Denny McCarthy, Doug Ghim, Scott Gutschewski

9:59 am - Adam Long, Jimmy Walker, Chandler Phillips

10:10 am - Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Joe Highsmith

10:21 am - Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn, Blaine Hale, Jr.

10:32 am - Jimmy Stanger, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer

1:35 pm - Luke Donald, Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid

1:46 pm - Martin Laird, Aaron Baddeley, Zac Blair

1:57 pm - Lanto Griffin, Nate Lashley, Joseph Bramlett

2:08 pm - Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner

2:19 pm - Adam Svensson, Chez Reavie, Webb Simpson

2:30 pm - Camilo Villegas, Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd

2:41 pm - Garrick Higgo, Chesson Hadley, Carson Young

2:52 pm - Matt NeSmith, Josh Teater, Sam Stevens

3:03 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Callum Tarren, Ben Kohles

3:14 pm - Alexander Bjork, Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney

3:25 pm - Victor Perez, Norman Xiong, Jorge Campillo

3:36 pm - Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ben Willman

3:47 pm - Max Greyserman, Ryan McCormick, Tom Adrounie

Friday’s round 2 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Valero Texas Open will be updated soon.