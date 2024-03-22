2024 Valspar Championship first round suspended: Tornament leaders explored

The first round of the 2024 Valspar Championship was suspended due to darkness at 7:46 pm ET. The event is scheduled to resume at 7:35 am this Friday to finish the first day, while the start of the first round is scheduled for 9:20 am.

Only two players were left to finish their round at the Valspar Championship, namely Kevin Dougherty, who stayed on the 18th green to execute a 40-foot putt for birdie, and Paul Barjon, who stayed on the fairway of the 9th hole (18th of the round), to execute his second shot 103 yards from the hole.

Kevin Streelman played the best of the 42 rounds he has played at the Valspar Championship (7-under 64) to lead the leaderboard. Streelman played with seven birdies, no boogeys.

It was a very competitive first round, as 46 players were within five strokes or less of the leader. Among them were several of the top favorites, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

2024 Valspar Championship first round leaders

Below is the Top 30 of the 2024 Valspar Championship leaderboard at the time the first round was suspended:

1- Kevin Streelman -7 (F)

2- Kevin Roy -6 (F)

T3- Adam Svensson -5 (F)

T3- Carl Yuan -5 (F)

T3- Peter Malnati -5 (F)

T6- Brendon Todd -4 (F)

T6- Keith Mitchell -4 (F)

T6- Aaron Baddeley -4 (F)

T6- Rico Hoey -4 (F)

T6- Chez Reavie -4 (F)

T6- Ryan Palmer -4 (F)

T6- Hayden Springer -4 (F)

T13- Justin Suh -3 (F)

T13- Justin Thomas -3 (F)

T13- Seamus Power -3 (F)

T13- Mackenzie Hughes -3 (F)

T13- Hayden Buckley -3 (F)

T13- Ben Martin -3 (F)

T13- Chris Gotterup -3 (F)

T13- Xander Schauffele -3 (F)

T13- Nick Taylor -3 (F)

T13- Lucas Glover -3 (F)

T13- Adam Hadwin -3 (F)

T13- Dylan Wu -3 (F)

T13- Ryo Hisatsune -3 (F)

T13- Chandler Phillips -3 (F)

T13- Alejandro Tosti -3 (F)

T28- Christiaan Bezuidenhout -2 (F)

T28- Sam Ryder -2 (F)

T28- Stewart Cink -2 (F)

T28- Cameron Young -2 (F)

T28- Callum Tarren -2 (F)

T28- Zac Blair -2 (F)

T28- Roger Sloan -2 (F)

T28- Max Greyserman -2 (F)

T28- Thomas Detry -2 (F)

T28- Beau Hossler -2 (F)

T28- Greyson Sigg -2 (F)

T28- Matt Wallace -2 (F)

T28- Taylor Moore -2 (F)

T28- Jordan Spieth -2 (F)

T28- Billy Horschel -2 (F)

T28- Maverick McNealy -2 (F)

T28- Sami Valimaki -2 (F)

T28- Ryan McCormick -2 (F)

T28- Parker Coody -2 (F)

T28- Kevin Dougherty -2 (17)

Heavy rain is expected on March 22 in Palm Harbor, accompanied by thunderstorms and high winds. If so, further suspensions are likely during the day.