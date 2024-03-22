2024 Valspar Championship Friday round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Day 1 of the 2024 Valspar Championship was suspended due to darkness at 7:46 pm ET. Round 1’s play was stopped abruptly with Kevin Streelman in the lead. The 45-year-old American carded a 7-under-64 with seven birdies to beat Kevin Roy to the top of the leaderboard at the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor.

Round 1 of the Valspar Championship is scheduled to resume at 9:20 am ET on Friday. Paul Barjon and Kevin Dougherty are the only players left to complete the opening round. Meanwhile, round 2 of the event will begin at 7:35 am as scheduled. The pairing of Chesson Hadley, Josh Teater and Tyson Alexander will take the first tee.

Notably, Valspar Championship's day 1 leader Streelman will tee off at 7:57 am alongside Richy Werenski and Carl Yuan. Meanwhile, round 1 runner-up Roy will take his first tee at 9:25 am. Robert MacIntyre and Chandler Phillips will join him. Event favorite and World No.5 Xander Schauffele will tee off at 8:13 am from the tenth tee. Brian Harman and Taylor Moore will join him.

It is pertinent to note that the Valspar Championship started off with a 154-player field. Owing to withdrawals, it now has 151 players competing for the $8,400,000 prize purse.

2024 Valspar Championship round 2 tee times

Listed below are the complete day 2 tee times for the Valspar Championship (All times ET):

1st tee

7:35 am - Chesson Hadley, Josh Teater, Tyson Alexander

7:46 am - Austin Cook, Beau Hossler, Justin Lower

7:57 am - Richy Werenski, Kevin Streelman, Carl Yuan

8:08 am - Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner

8:19 am - Lee Hodges, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm

8:30 am - Lucas Glover, K.H. Lee

8:41 am - Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Andrew Putnam

8:52 am - Charley Hoffman, Taylor Montgomery, Andrew Novak

9:03 am - Ryan Palmer, Ryan Moore, Sami Valimaki

9:14 am - David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Wilson Furr

9:25 am - Robert MacIntyre, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy

9:36 am - Thorbjorn Oleson, Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn

9:47 am - Parl Barjon, Parker Coody, Nick Gabrelcik

12:50 pm - Luke Donald, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Stevens

1:01 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh

1:12 pm - Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Eric Cole

1:23 pm - Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im

1:34 pm - Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Cameron Young

1:45 pm - Brendon Todd, Gary Woodland, Adam Schenk

1:56 pm - Nico Echavarria, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ

2:07 pm - Keith Mitchell, Zac Blair, Davis Thompson

2:18 pm - Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid, Ben Kohles

2:29 pm - Rafael Campos, Max Greyserman, Ricky Castillo

2:40 pm - Victor Perez, Chan Kim, Jorge Campillo

2:51 pm - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Rico Hoey, Fred Biondi

3:02 pm - Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney, Evan Harmeling

10th tee

7:40 am - Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry, Ryan Fox

7:51 am - Joel Dahmen, Taylor Pendrith, Greyson Sigg

8:02 am - Peter Malnati, Doug Ghim, Min Woo Lee

8:13 am - Brian Harman, Taylor Moore, Xander Schauffele

8:24 am - Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

8:35 am - Brice Garnett, Akshay Bhatia, Billy Horschel

8:46 am - Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson

8:57 am - Maverick McNealy, David Lipsky, Carson Young

9:08 am - Troy Merritt, Dylan Wu, Ben Taylor

9:19 am - Ryo Hisatsune, Erik Barnes, Ryan McCormick

9:30 am - Alexander Bjork, Mac Meissner, Blaine Hale Jr.

9:41 am - Harrison Endycott, Alejandro Tosti, Joe Highsmith

9:52 am - Hayden Springer, Kevin Dougherty, Kevin Aylwin

12:45 pm - Matt NeSmith, Ben Griffin

12:56 pm - Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Scott Gutschewski

1:07 pm - Jhonattan Vegas, Kevn Yu, Harry Hall

1:18 pm - Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson

1:29 pm - Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger, Francesco Molinari

1:40 pm - Seamus Power, J.J. Spaun, Scott Stallings

1:51 pm - Camilo Villegas, Adam Svensson, Patrick Rodgers

2:02 pm - Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Callum Tarren

2:13 pm - Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Hayden Buckley

2:24 pm - Ben Martin, Roger Sloan, Vince Whaley

2:35 pm - Nicholas Lindheim, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda

2:46 pm - Jimmy Stanger, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong

2:57 pm - David Bradshaw, Greg Koch

Saturday’s round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Valspar Championship will be updated soon.