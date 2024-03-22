2024 Valspar Championship Friday round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Day 1 of the 2024 Valspar Championship was suspended due to darkness at 7:46 pm ET. Round 1’s play was stopped abruptly with Kevin Streelman in the lead. The 45-year-old American carded a 7-under-64 with seven birdies to beat Kevin Roy to the top of the leaderboard at the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor.
Round 1 of the Valspar Championship is scheduled to resume at 9:20 am ET on Friday. Paul Barjon and Kevin Dougherty are the only players left to complete the opening round. Meanwhile, round 2 of the event will begin at 7:35 am as scheduled. The pairing of Chesson Hadley, Josh Teater and Tyson Alexander will take the first tee.
Notably, Valspar Championship's day 1 leader Streelman will tee off at 7:57 am alongside Richy Werenski and Carl Yuan. Meanwhile, round 1 runner-up Roy will take his first tee at 9:25 am. Robert MacIntyre and Chandler Phillips will join him. Event favorite and World No.5 Xander Schauffele will tee off at 8:13 am from the tenth tee. Brian Harman and Taylor Moore will join him.
It is pertinent to note that the Valspar Championship started off with a 154-player field. Owing to withdrawals, it now has 151 players competing for the $8,400,000 prize purse.
2024 Valspar Championship round 2 tee times
Listed below are the complete day 2 tee times for the Valspar Championship (All times ET):
1st tee
- 7:35 am - Chesson Hadley, Josh Teater, Tyson Alexander
- 7:46 am - Austin Cook, Beau Hossler, Justin Lower
- 7:57 am - Richy Werenski, Kevin Streelman, Carl Yuan
- 8:08 am - Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner
- 8:19 am - Lee Hodges, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm
- 8:30 am - Lucas Glover, K.H. Lee
- 8:41 am - Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Andrew Putnam
- 8:52 am - Charley Hoffman, Taylor Montgomery, Andrew Novak
- 9:03 am - Ryan Palmer, Ryan Moore, Sami Valimaki
- 9:14 am - David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Wilson Furr
- 9:25 am - Robert MacIntyre, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy
- 9:36 am - Thorbjorn Oleson, Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn
- 9:47 am - Parl Barjon, Parker Coody, Nick Gabrelcik
- 12:50 pm - Luke Donald, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Stevens
- 1:01 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh
- 1:12 pm - Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Eric Cole
- 1:23 pm - Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im
- 1:34 pm - Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Cameron Young
- 1:45 pm - Brendon Todd, Gary Woodland, Adam Schenk
- 1:56 pm - Nico Echavarria, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ
- 2:07 pm - Keith Mitchell, Zac Blair, Davis Thompson
- 2:18 pm - Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid, Ben Kohles
- 2:29 pm - Rafael Campos, Max Greyserman, Ricky Castillo
- 2:40 pm - Victor Perez, Chan Kim, Jorge Campillo
- 2:51 pm - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Rico Hoey, Fred Biondi
- 3:02 pm - Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney, Evan Harmeling
10th tee
- 7:40 am - Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry, Ryan Fox
- 7:51 am - Joel Dahmen, Taylor Pendrith, Greyson Sigg
- 8:02 am - Peter Malnati, Doug Ghim, Min Woo Lee
- 8:13 am - Brian Harman, Taylor Moore, Xander Schauffele
- 8:24 am - Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth
- 8:35 am - Brice Garnett, Akshay Bhatia, Billy Horschel
- 8:46 am - Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson
- 8:57 am - Maverick McNealy, David Lipsky, Carson Young
- 9:08 am - Troy Merritt, Dylan Wu, Ben Taylor
- 9:19 am - Ryo Hisatsune, Erik Barnes, Ryan McCormick
- 9:30 am - Alexander Bjork, Mac Meissner, Blaine Hale Jr.
- 9:41 am - Harrison Endycott, Alejandro Tosti, Joe Highsmith
- 9:52 am - Hayden Springer, Kevin Dougherty, Kevin Aylwin
- 12:45 pm - Matt NeSmith, Ben Griffin
- 12:56 pm - Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Scott Gutschewski
- 1:07 pm - Jhonattan Vegas, Kevn Yu, Harry Hall
- 1:18 pm - Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson
- 1:29 pm - Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger, Francesco Molinari
- 1:40 pm - Seamus Power, J.J. Spaun, Scott Stallings
- 1:51 pm - Camilo Villegas, Adam Svensson, Patrick Rodgers
- 2:02 pm - Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Callum Tarren
- 2:13 pm - Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Hayden Buckley
- 2:24 pm - Ben Martin, Roger Sloan, Vince Whaley
- 2:35 pm - Nicholas Lindheim, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda
- 2:46 pm - Jimmy Stanger, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong
- 2:57 pm - David Bradshaw, Greg Koch
Saturday’s round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Valspar Championship will be updated soon.