2024 Valspar Championship: Odds and best bets explored

The PGA Tour is back this week with the 2024 Valspar Championship. The tournament is set to tee off at the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor on Thursday, March 21. The 13th event of the 2024 PGA Tour season will see a 144-player field compete for the $8,400,000 prize purse.
The Valspar Championship in Florida will have a stacked field. According to the PGA Tour update, the event will have 18 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders including the likes of World No. 5 Xander Schauffele. Unsurprisingly, the event’s top-ranked player is also the outright favorite to win.
Coming off the back of a T2 finish at The Players Championship last week, Schauffele will be eyeing a win in the PGA Tour outing. According to SportsLine, he comes into the weekend with 8-1 odds. Sam Burns closely follows him with 11-1 odds, and Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas with 12-1 odds.
Players like Tony Finau (22-1), Cameron Young (22-1), Sungjae Im (25-1), and Brian Harman (28-1) populate the top-10.
Min Woo Lee, Nick Taylor, Eric Cole, and Keegan Bradley are some other names to watch this weekend. Notably, the Valspar Championship defending champion Taylor Moore comes into the weekend as a longshot favorite. He has 90-1 odds. Maverick McNealy, who finished T9 at The Players, is another longshot favorite with 75-1 odds.
2024 Valspar Championship odds
Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Valspar Championship in Florida:
- Xander Schauffele +800
- Sam Burns +1100
- Justin Thomas +1200
- Jordan Spieth +1200
- Tony Finau +2200
- Cameron Young +2200
- Sungjae Im +2500
- Brian Harman +2800
- Min Woo Lee +3300
- Nick Taylor +3500
- Eric Cole +4000
- Keegan Bradley +4000
- Keith Mitchell +4000
- Beau Hossler +4500
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500
- Adam Hadwin +5500
- Thorbjørn Olesen +6000
- Aaron Rai +6000
- Patrick Rodgers +6500
- Sepp Straka +6500
- Billy Horschel +7000
- Doug Ghim +7000
- Ryan Fox +7500
- Maverick McNealy +7500
- Taylor Montgomery +7500
- Brendon Todd +8000
- Andrew Putnam +8000
- Davis Thompson +9000
- Daniel Berger +9000
- Taylor Moore +9000
- Sam Ryder +10000
- Adam Schenk +10000
- Lucas Glover +10000
- Akshay Bhatia +10000
- Kevin Yu +11000
- Taylor Pendrith +11000
- Ryo Hisatsune +11000
- Ben Griffin +11000
- Chesson Hadley +11000
- Adam Svensson +12000
- Victor Perez +12000
- Thomas Detry +12000
- Joel Dahmen +12000
- Webb Simpson +12000
- Ben Silverman +15000
- Matt Wallace +15000
- Robert MacIntyre +15000
- Seamus Power +15000
- Jimmy Stanger +15000
- Matt Kuchar +15000
- K.H. Lee +15000
- Bud Cauley +15000
- Garrick Higgo +15000
- Mackenzie Hughes +15000
With a stacked field in competition, it’ll be interesting to see how comes out on top of the leaderboard on Sunday. More details on the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship, including tee times, will be updated soon.