2024 Valspar Championship: Odds and best bets explored

The PGA Tour is back this week with the 2024 Valspar Championship. The tournament is set to tee off at the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor on Thursday, March 21. The 13th event of the 2024 PGA Tour season will see a 144-player field compete for the $8,400,000 prize purse.

The Valspar Championship in Florida will have a stacked field. According to the PGA Tour update, the event will have 18 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders including the likes of World No. 5 Xander Schauffele. Unsurprisingly, the event’s top-ranked player is also the outright favorite to win.

Coming off the back of a T2 finish at The Players Championship last week, Schauffele will be eyeing a win in the PGA Tour outing. According to SportsLine, he comes into the weekend with 8-1 odds. Sam Burns closely follows him with 11-1 odds, and Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas with 12-1 odds.

Players like Tony Finau (22-1), Cameron Young (22-1), Sungjae Im (25-1), and Brian Harman (28-1) populate the top-10.

Min Woo Lee, Nick Taylor, Eric Cole, and Keegan Bradley are some other names to watch this weekend. Notably, the Valspar Championship defending champion Taylor Moore comes into the weekend as a longshot favorite. He has 90-1 odds. Maverick McNealy, who finished T9 at The Players, is another longshot favorite with 75-1 odds.

2024 Valspar Championship odds

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Valspar Championship in Florida:

Xander Schauffele +800

Sam Burns +1100

Justin Thomas +1200

Jordan Spieth +1200

Tony Finau +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Sungjae Im +2500

Brian Harman +2800

Min Woo Lee +3300

Nick Taylor +3500

Eric Cole +4000

Keegan Bradley +4000

Keith Mitchell +4000

Beau Hossler +4500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Adam Hadwin +5500

Thorbjørn Olesen +6000

Aaron Rai +6000

Patrick Rodgers +6500

Sepp Straka +6500

Billy Horschel +7000

Doug Ghim +7000

Ryan Fox +7500

Maverick McNealy +7500

Taylor Montgomery +7500

Brendon Todd +8000

Andrew Putnam +8000

Davis Thompson +9000

Daniel Berger +9000

Taylor Moore +9000

Sam Ryder +10000

Adam Schenk +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Kevin Yu +11000

Taylor Pendrith +11000

Ryo Hisatsune +11000

Ben Griffin +11000

Chesson Hadley +11000

Adam Svensson +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Thomas Detry +12000

Joel Dahmen +12000

Webb Simpson +12000

Ben Silverman +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Robert MacIntyre +15000

Seamus Power +15000

Jimmy Stanger +15000

Matt Kuchar +15000

K.H. Lee +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

With a stacked field in competition, it’ll be interesting to see how comes out on top of the leaderboard on Sunday. More details on the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship, including tee times, will be updated soon.