2024 Valspar Championship prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $8,400,000 purse?

Peter Malnati was the most consistent player at the Valspar Championship and took home the title. Malnati also received 500 FedEx Cup ranking points and a prize money of $1,512,000.

The total prize purse for the tournament in Palm Harbor was $8,400,000, with Mainati being the only player who earned over a million. Runner-up Cameron Young $915,600 while Chandler Phillips and Mackenzie Hughes, both of whom were tied for third place, each earning $495,600.

A total of 77 players competed at the Valspar Championship, with 25 of them earning over $100,000.

2024 Valspar Championship prize money payout

Here is the full money breakdown of the 2024 Valspar Championship:

1 Peter Malnati (-12) $1,512,000

2 Cameron Young (-10) $915,600

T3 Chandler Phillips (-9) $495,600

T3 Mackenzie Hughes (-9) $495,600

T5 Xander Schauffele (-8) $298,725

T5 Ryan Moore (-8) $298,725

T5 Carl Yuan (-8) $298,725

T5 Adam Hadwin (-8) $298,725

T9 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-7) $237,300

T9 K.H. Lee (-7) $237,300

11 Lucas Glover (-6) $212,100

T12 Billy Horschel (-5) $166,740

T12 Taylor Moore (-5) $166,740

T12 Chez Reavie (-5) $166,740

T12 Scott Stallings (-5) $166,740

T12 Kevin Roy (-5) $166,740

T17 Andrew Novak (-4) $104,020

T17 Akshay Bhatia (-4) $104,020

T17 Aaron Baddeley (-4) $104,020

T17 Matti Schmid (-4) $104,020

T17 Matt Wallace (-4) $104,020

T17 Thomas Detry (-4) $104,020

T17 Ben Griffin (-4) $104,020

T17 Joseph Bramlett (-4) $104,020

T17 Keith Mitchell (-4) $104,020

T26 Mac Meissner (-3) $60,060

T26 Dylan Wu (-3) $60,060

T26 Fred Biondi (-3) $60,060

T26 Kevin Streelman (-3) $60,060

T26 Lee Hodges (-3) $60,060

T26 Cameron Champ (-3) $60,060

T26 Séamus Power (-3) $60,060

T33 Sam Ryder (-2) $39,410

T33 Robert MacIntyre (-2) $39,410

T33 Justin Suh (-2) $39,410

T33 Max Greyserman (-29 $39,410

T33 Stewart Cink (-2) $39,410

T33 Adam Schenk (-2) $39,410

T33 Eric Cole (-2) $39,410

T33 Ryo Hisatsune (-2) $39,410

T33 Robby Shelton (-2) $39,410

T33 Tom Whitney (-2) $39,410

T33 Michael Kim (-2) $39,410

T33 Brendon Todd (-2) $39,410

T45 Sami Välimäki (-1) $25,704

T45 Maverick McNealy (-1) $25,704

T45 Greyson Sigg (-1) $25,704

T45 Kevin Dougherty (-1) $25,704

T49 Matt Kuchar (E) $21,151

T49 Joel Dahmen (E) $21,151

T49 Roger Sloan (E) $21,151

T49 Jorge Campillo (E) $21,151

T49 Adam Svensson (E) $21,151

T54 Ryan Palmer (+1) $19,404

T54 Alexander Björk (+1) $19,404

T54 Carson Young (+1) $19,404

T54 Webb Simpson (+1) $19,404

T54 Vince Whaley (+1) $19,404

T54 Norman Xiong (+1) $19,404

T54 Rico Hoey (+1) $19,404

T61 S.H. Kim (+2) $18,564

T61 Chris Gotterup (+2) $18,564

T61 Hayden Buckley (+2) $18,564

T64 Sam Stevens (+2) $18,060

T64 Nick Taylor (+3) $18,060

T64 Justin Thomas (+3) $18,060

T67 Harry Hall (+4) $17,388

T67 Chan Kim (+4) $17,388

T67 Parker Coody (+4) $17,388

T67 Ben Martin (+4) $17,388

T67 Doug Ghim (+4) $17,388

T72 Ryan Brehm (+5) $16,716

T72 Callum Tarren (+5) $16,716

T72 Hayden Springer (+5) $16,716

T75 Bronson Burgoon (+10) $16,212

T75 Alejandro Tosti (+10) $16,212

T75 David Skinns (+10) $16,212

2024 Valspar Championship highlights

The 2024 Valspar Championship was Peter Malnati's second career PGA Tour victory and first in 8 1/2 years (2015 Sanderson Farms Championship).

Malnati captured the Valspar Championship title with a score of 12 under, two strokes ahead of runner-up Cameron Young. The champion's performance included rounds of 66 - 71 - 68 - 67, with 20 birdies and eight bogeys.

This victory at the Valspar Championship gives Malnati his PGA Tour card through 2025 season. It also opens the doors to The Masters Tournament for the first time in his career.

The best fourth round was played by Xander Schauffele and Sam Ryder. Schauffele climbed 29 places to T5, but it was not enough to recover the difference he started the day with. Ryder, meanwhile, climbed 37 places to T33.