2024 Valspar Championship prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $8,400,000 purse?

Peter Malnati was the most consistent player at the Valspar Championship and took home the title. Malnati also received 500 FedEx Cup ranking points and a prize money of $1,512,000.
The total prize purse for the tournament in Palm Harbor was $8,400,000, with Mainati being the only player who earned over a million. Runner-up Cameron Young $915,600 while Chandler Phillips and Mackenzie Hughes, both of whom were tied for third place, each earning $495,600.
A total of 77 players competed at the Valspar Championship, with 25 of them earning over $100,000.
2024 Valspar Championship prize money payout
Here is the full money breakdown of the 2024 Valspar Championship:
- 1 Peter Malnati (-12) $1,512,000
- 2 Cameron Young (-10) $915,600
- T3 Chandler Phillips (-9) $495,600
- T3 Mackenzie Hughes (-9) $495,600
- T5 Xander Schauffele (-8) $298,725
- T5 Ryan Moore (-8) $298,725
- T5 Carl Yuan (-8) $298,725
- T5 Adam Hadwin (-8) $298,725
- T9 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-7) $237,300
- T9 K.H. Lee (-7) $237,300
- 11 Lucas Glover (-6) $212,100
- T12 Billy Horschel (-5) $166,740
- T12 Taylor Moore (-5) $166,740
- T12 Chez Reavie (-5) $166,740
- T12 Scott Stallings (-5) $166,740
- T12 Kevin Roy (-5) $166,740
- T17 Andrew Novak (-4) $104,020
- T17 Akshay Bhatia (-4) $104,020
- T17 Aaron Baddeley (-4) $104,020
- T17 Matti Schmid (-4) $104,020
- T17 Matt Wallace (-4) $104,020
- T17 Thomas Detry (-4) $104,020
- T17 Ben Griffin (-4) $104,020
- T17 Joseph Bramlett (-4) $104,020
- T17 Keith Mitchell (-4) $104,020
- T26 Mac Meissner (-3) $60,060
- T26 Dylan Wu (-3) $60,060
- T26 Fred Biondi (-3) $60,060
- T26 Kevin Streelman (-3) $60,060
- T26 Lee Hodges (-3) $60,060
- T26 Cameron Champ (-3) $60,060
- T26 Séamus Power (-3) $60,060
- T33 Sam Ryder (-2) $39,410
- T33 Robert MacIntyre (-2) $39,410
- T33 Justin Suh (-2) $39,410
- T33 Max Greyserman (-29 $39,410
- T33 Stewart Cink (-2) $39,410
- T33 Adam Schenk (-2) $39,410
- T33 Eric Cole (-2) $39,410
- T33 Ryo Hisatsune (-2) $39,410
- T33 Robby Shelton (-2) $39,410
- T33 Tom Whitney (-2) $39,410
- T33 Michael Kim (-2) $39,410
- T33 Brendon Todd (-2) $39,410
- T45 Sami Välimäki (-1) $25,704
- T45 Maverick McNealy (-1) $25,704
- T45 Greyson Sigg (-1) $25,704
- T45 Kevin Dougherty (-1) $25,704
- T49 Matt Kuchar (E) $21,151
- T49 Joel Dahmen (E) $21,151
- T49 Roger Sloan (E) $21,151
- T49 Jorge Campillo (E) $21,151
- T49 Adam Svensson (E) $21,151
- T54 Ryan Palmer (+1) $19,404
- T54 Alexander Björk (+1) $19,404
- T54 Carson Young (+1) $19,404
- T54 Webb Simpson (+1) $19,404
- T54 Vince Whaley (+1) $19,404
- T54 Norman Xiong (+1) $19,404
- T54 Rico Hoey (+1) $19,404
- T61 S.H. Kim (+2) $18,564
- T61 Chris Gotterup (+2) $18,564
- T61 Hayden Buckley (+2) $18,564
- T64 Sam Stevens (+2) $18,060
- T64 Nick Taylor (+3) $18,060
- T64 Justin Thomas (+3) $18,060
- T67 Harry Hall (+4) $17,388
- T67 Chan Kim (+4) $17,388
- T67 Parker Coody (+4) $17,388
- T67 Ben Martin (+4) $17,388
- T67 Doug Ghim (+4) $17,388
- T72 Ryan Brehm (+5) $16,716
- T72 Callum Tarren (+5) $16,716
- T72 Hayden Springer (+5) $16,716
- T75 Bronson Burgoon (+10) $16,212
- T75 Alejandro Tosti (+10) $16,212
- T75 David Skinns (+10) $16,212
2024 Valspar Championship highlights
The 2024 Valspar Championship was Peter Malnati's second career PGA Tour victory and first in 8 1/2 years (2015 Sanderson Farms Championship).
Malnati captured the Valspar Championship title with a score of 12 under, two strokes ahead of runner-up Cameron Young. The champion's performance included rounds of 66 - 71 - 68 - 67, with 20 birdies and eight bogeys.
This victory at the Valspar Championship gives Malnati his PGA Tour card through 2025 season. It also opens the doors to The Masters Tournament for the first time in his career.
The best fourth round was played by Xander Schauffele and Sam Ryder. Schauffele climbed 29 places to T5, but it was not enough to recover the difference he started the day with. Ryder, meanwhile, climbed 37 places to T33.