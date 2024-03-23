2024 Valspar Championship Round 2 suspended: Tournament leaders explored

The second round of the Valspar Championship 2024 was suspended due to darkness, which was the case on the previous day as well. The tournament has been proving to be highly competitive, with five players currently tied for first place.

Kevin Streelman, Chandler Phillips, Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd and Mackenzie Hughes were leading the Valspar Championship at the time the second round was suspended. All of them finished their round with a score of 6 under.

2024 Valspar Championship leaders

Below is the Valspar Championship Top 30 at the time the second round was suspended:

T1 Kevin Streelman -6

T1 Chandler Phillips -6

T1 Stewart Cink -6

T1 Brendon Todd -6

T1 Mackenzie Hughes -6

T6 Peter Malnati -5

T6 Lucas Glover -5

T6 Justin Thomas -5

T6 Seamus Power -5

T6 Scott Stallings -5

T6 Michael Kim -5

T6 Keith Mitchell -5

T6 Aaron Baddeley -5

T6 Rico Hoey -5

T15 K.H. Lee -4

T15 Kevin Roy -4

T15 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -4

T15 Cameron Young -4

T15 Adam Svensson -4

T15 Ben Martin -4

T21 Carl Yuan -3

T21 Chez Reavie -3

T21 Adam Hadwin -3

T21 Dylan Wu -3

T21 Ryo Hisatsune -3

T21 Ben Griffin -3

T21 Sam Ryder -3

T21 Joseph Bramlett -3

T21 Jorge Campillo -3

T30 Thomas Detry -2

T30 Xander Schauffele -2

T30 Ryan Brehm -2

T30 Maverick McNealy -2

T30 Hayden Springer -2

T30 Kevin Dougherty -2

T30 Eric Cole -2

T30 Cameron Champ -2

T30 Max Greyserman -2

T30 Norman Xiong- 2

The cause of the suspension was darkness and 15 players were unable to finish their second round of the 2024 Valspar Championship as a result. The PGA Tour informed that the second round of the tournament in Palm Harbor would restart on Saturday, March 23, at 09:00 am ET.

The projected cut line is drawn at even par. Several of the players who were unable to finish have a chance to overcome it, such is the case of Evan Harmeling, who is on the 16th hole with a score of 1 over. Trace Crowe is also on the 16th hole with a score of 2 over.

Jimmy Stanger and Tom Whitney are in the opposite case, as they are over the cut on the number when they play the 16th hole. Vince Whaley has the same score playing the 17th hole.