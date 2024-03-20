2024 Valspar Championship Thursday round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The 2024 Valspar Championship is set to begin at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor on Thursday, March 21. The Florida outing will feature a 144-player field compete for the $8,400,000 prize purse. The 13th event of the 2024 PGA Tour season will have 18 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Round 1 of the 2024 Valspar Championship will tee off at 7:35 AM (ET) with Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, and Ben Griffin on the first tee. The grouping of Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, and Scott Gutschewski will follow suit at 7:46 AM.

The final tee of the day will be at 3:02 PM. The pairing of Hayden Springer, Kevin Dougherty, and Kevin Aylwin will take the late tee-off.

Notably, event favorite and World No.5 Xander Schauffele will tee off at 1:23 PM. He will take the first tee alongside Valspar Championship defending champion Taylor Moore and ace PGA Tour star Brian Harman.

Meanwhile, the event’s second and third favorites, Sam Burns and Justin Thomas will take their first tee at 8:13 AM. Sungjae Im will join the duo.

It is pertinent to note that the Valspar Championship takes place just days ahead of the 2024 Masters. It'll be interesting to see who comes out on top in the competition.

2024 Valspar Championship round 1 tee times

Listed below are the complete day 1 tee times for the Valspar Championship (All times ET):

1st tee

7:35 am - Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Ben Griffin

7:46 am - Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Scott Gutschewski

7:57 am - Jhonattan Vegas, Kevn Yu, Harry Hall

8:08 am - Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson

8:19 am - Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger, Francesco Molinari

8:30 am - Seamus Power, J.J. Spaun, Scott Stallings

8:41 am - Camilo Villegas, Adam Svensson, Patrick Rodgers

8:52 am - Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Callum Tarren

9:03 am - Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Hayden Buckley

9:14 am - Ben Martin, Roger Sloan, Vince Whaley

9:25 am - Nicholas Lindheim, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda

9:36 am - Jimmy Stanger, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong

9:47 am - David S. Bradshaw, Greg Koch

12:50 pm - Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry, Ryan Fox

1:01 pm - Joel Dahmen, Taylor Pendrith, Greyson Sigg

1:12 pm - Peter Malnati, Doug Ghim, Min Woo Lee

1:23 pm - Brian Harman, Taylor Moore, Xander Schauffele

1:34 pm - Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

1:45 pm - Brice Garnett, Akshay Bhatia, Billy Horschel

1:56 pm - J.B. Holmes, Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson

2:07 pm - Maverick McNealy, David Lipsky, Carson Young

2:18 pm - Troy Merritt, Dylan Wu, Ben Taylor

2:29 pm - Ryo Hisatsune, Erik Barnes, Ryan McCormick

2:40 pm - Alexander Bjork, Mac Meissner, Blaine Hale Jr.

2:51 pm - Harrison Endycott, Alejandro Tosti, Joe Highsmith

3:02 pm - Hayden Springer, Kevin Dougherty, Kevin Aylwin

10th tee

7:40 am - Luke Donald, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Stevens

7:51 am - Bronson Burgoon, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh

8:02 am - Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Eric Cole

8:13 am - Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im

8:24 am - Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Cameron Young

8:35 am - Brendon Todd, Gary Woodland, Adam Schenk

8:46 am - Nico Echavarria, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ

8:57 am - Keith Mitchell, Zac Blair, Davis Thompson

9:08 am - Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid, Ben Kohles

9:19 am - Rafael Campos, Max Greyserman, Ricky Castillo

9:30 am - Victor Perez, Chan Kim, Jorge Campillo

9:41 am - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Rico Hoey, Fred Biondi

9:52 am - Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney, Evan Harmeling

12:45 pm - Chesson Hadley, Josh Teater, Tyson Alexander

12:56 pm - Austin Cook, Beau Hossler, Justin Lower

1:07 pm - Richy Werenski, Kevin Streelman, Carl Yuan

1:18 pm - Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner

1:29 pm - Lee Hodges, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm

1:40 pm - Lucas Glover, K.H. Lee, Aaron Wise

1:51 pm - Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Andrew Putnam

2:02 pm - Charley Hoffman, Taylor Montgomery, Andrew Novak

2:13 pm - Ryan Palmer, Ryan Moore, Sami Valimaki

2:24 pm - David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Wilson Furr

2:35 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy

2:46 pm - Thorbjorn Oleson, Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn

2:57 pm - Parl Barjon, Parker Coody, Nick Gabrelcik

Friday’s round 2 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Valspar Championship will be updated soon.