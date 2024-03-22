2024 Valspar Championship weather update: Stormy forecast at Innisbrook

Day 1 of the 2024 Valspar Championship was suspended at 7:46 pm ET due to darkness. Despite the otherwise clear weather, the event had issues with light towards the end of the day. Day 2 of the event is expected to be wet as isolated storms are forecast in Palm Harbor on Friday.

It's pertinent to note that Paul Barjon and Kevin Dougherty are the only players left to complete the opening round of the Valspar Championship. The two golfers are set to continue the first round at 9:20 a.m. ET on Friday. Meanwhile, round 2 of the competition will take place as scheduled at 7:35 a.m. at the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course.

According to the latest weather forecast issued at 6 a.m .by the PGA Tour, the Valspar Championship is expected to get wet. Light showers and isolated storms are expected across the day. The temperature will fall between 60-70°F, as per the report.

Weather report for Friday, round 2 of the 2024 Valspar Championship

Morning, 8-10 am

Temperature: 65°F

Conditions: Light rain

Rain probability: 50%

Winds (MPH): SE 10-15

Afternoon, 12-2 pm

Temperature: 69°F

Conditions: Showers, isolated t-storms

Rain probability: 70-80%

Winds (MPH): SE 15-20

Evening, 4-6 pm

Temperature: 69°F

Conditions: Showers, isolated t-storms

Rain probability: 60%

Winds (MPH): SE 15-20

2024 Valspar Championship Friday round 2 tee times

Listed below are the complete day 2 tee times for the Valspar Championship (All times ET):

1st tee

7:35 am - Chesson Hadley, Josh Teater, Tyson Alexander

7:46 am - Austin Cook, Beau Hossler, Justin Lower

7:57 am - Richy Werenski, Kevin Streelman, Carl Yuan

8:08 am - Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner

8:19 am - Lee Hodges, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm

8:30 am - Lucas Glover, K.H. Lee

8:41 am - Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Andrew Putnam

8:52 am - Charley Hoffman, Taylor Montgomery, Andrew Novak

9:03 am - Ryan Palmer, Ryan Moore, Sami Valimaki

9:14 am - David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Wilson Furr

9:25 am - Robert MacIntyre, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy

9:36 am - Thorbjorn Oleson, Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn

9:47 am - Parl Barjon, Parker Coody, Nick Gabrelcik

12:50 pm - Luke Donald, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Stevens

1:01 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh

1:12 pm - Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Eric Cole

1:23 pm - Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im

1:34 pm - Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Cameron Young

1:45 pm - Brendon Todd, Gary Woodland, Adam Schenk

1:56 pm - Nico Echavarria, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ

2:07 pm - Keith Mitchell, Zac Blair, Davis Thompson

2:18 pm - Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid, Ben Kohles

2:29 pm - Rafael Campos, Max Greyserman, Ricky Castillo

2:40 pm - Victor Perez, Chan Kim, Jorge Campillo

2:51 pm - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Rico Hoey, Fred Biondi

3:02 pm - Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney, Evan Harmeling

10th tee

7:40 am - Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry, Ryan Fox

7:51 am - Joel Dahmen, Taylor Pendrith, Greyson Sigg

8:02 am - Peter Malnati, Doug Ghim, Min Woo Lee

8:13 am - Brian Harman, Taylor Moore, Xander Schauffele

8:24 am - Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

8:35 am - Brice Garnett, Akshay Bhatia, Billy Horschel

8:46 am - Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson

8:57 am - Maverick McNealy, David Lipsky, Carson Young

9:08 am - Troy Merritt, Dylan Wu, Ben Taylor

9:19 am - Ryo Hisatsune, Erik Barnes, Ryan McCormick

9:30 am - Alexander Bjork, Mac Meissner, Blaine Hale Jr.

9:41 am - Harrison Endycott, Alejandro Tosti, Joe Highsmith

9:52 am - Hayden Springer, Kevin Dougherty, Kevin Aylwin

12:45 pm - Matt NeSmith, Ben Griffin

12:56 pm - Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Scott Gutschewski

1:07 pm - Jhonattan Vegas, Kevn Yu, Harry Hall

1:18 pm - Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson

1:29 pm - Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger, Francesco Molinari

1:40 pm - Seamus Power, J.J. Spaun, Scott Stallings

1:51 pm - Camilo Villegas, Adam Svensson, Patrick Rodgers

2:02 pm - Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Callum Tarren

2:13 pm - Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Hayden Buckley

2:24 pm - Ben Martin, Roger Sloan, Vince Whaley

2:35 pm - Nicholas Lindheim, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda

2:46 pm - Jimmy Stanger, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong

2:57 pm - David Bradshaw, Greg Koch

Saturday’s round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Valspar Championship will be updated after round 2’s play.