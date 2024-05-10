2024 Wells Fargo Championship Friday Round 2 tee times and pairing explored

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship teed off the campaign on Thursday, May 9 at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Round 1 of the tournament, which suffered a delayed start due to bad weather, ended with Xander Schauffele in the lead. The 30-year-old shot a 7-under 64 to take a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Alex Noren.

Round 2 of the Wells Fargo Championship will begin at 11:00 am ET on Friday. Austin Eckroat, Adam Scott and Ben Kohles will take the first tee. The pairing of Lucas Glover, J.T. Poston and Cam Davis will follow the opening group at 11:11 am. Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore and Tommy Fleetwood will be the third group to tee off.

Expand Tweet

Day 1 leader Schauffele will resume his campaign on Friday at 12:17 pm ET. Shane Lowry and defending champion Wyndham Clark will join him on the 10th tee. His group will follow the pairing of Brian Harman, Jason Day and Patrick Cantlay.

Notably, event favorite and T2 McIlroy will take the first tee at 11:33 am. He will join Tom Kim and Max Homa. Morikawa will tee off round 2 at 12:28 pm ET alongside Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. Meanwhile, Noren will start the day’s proceedings from the tenth tee at 11:00 am. He will join Jake Knapp and Will Zalatoris.

It is pertinent to note that the Wells Fargo Championship does not have a cut. All players on the 68-man field will be eligible to resume play on Saturday in the $20,000,000 million prize event.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship Round 2 tee times

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the complete Friday tee times for the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club (All times ET):

11:00 am - Austin Eckroat, Adam Scott, Ben Kohles

11:11 am - Lucas Glover, J.T. Poston, Cam Davis

11:22 am - Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood

11:33 am - Nick Taylor, Tony Finau, Adam Hadwin

11:44 am - Stephan Jaeger, Matt Kuchar, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:55 am - Taylor Pendrith, Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas

12:06 pm - Brian Harman, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay

12:17 pm - Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele

12:28 pm - Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

12:39 pm - Keegan Bradley, Kurt Kitayama, Cameron Young

12:50 pm - Grayson Murray, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson

10th tee

11:00 am - Jake Knapp, Will Zalatoris, Alex Noren

11:11 am - Emiliano Grillo, Sam Burns, Harris English

11:22 am - Sahith Theegala, Viktor Hovland

11:33 am - Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Max Homa

11:44 am - Matt Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, Adam Svensson

11:55 am - Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap, Kevin Tway

12:06 pm - Peter Malnati, Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland

12:17 pm - Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd, Denny McCarthy

12:28 pm - Tom Hoge, Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk

12:39 pm - Sepp Straka, Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole

12:50 pm - Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers

1:01 pm - Lee Hodges, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

Round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour's 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will be updated after round 2’s play.