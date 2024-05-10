2024 Wells Fargo Championship Friday Round 2 tee times and pairing explored

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship teed off the campaign on Thursday, May 9 at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Round 1 of the tournament, which suffered a delayed start due to bad weather, ended with Xander Schauffele in the lead. The 30-year-old shot a 7-under 64 to take a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Alex Noren.
Round 2 of the Wells Fargo Championship will begin at 11:00 am ET on Friday. Austin Eckroat, Adam Scott and Ben Kohles will take the first tee. The pairing of Lucas Glover, J.T. Poston and Cam Davis will follow the opening group at 11:11 am. Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore and Tommy Fleetwood will be the third group to tee off.
Day 1 leader Schauffele will resume his campaign on Friday at 12:17 pm ET. Shane Lowry and defending champion Wyndham Clark will join him on the 10th tee. His group will follow the pairing of Brian Harman, Jason Day and Patrick Cantlay.
Notably, event favorite and T2 McIlroy will take the first tee at 11:33 am. He will join Tom Kim and Max Homa. Morikawa will tee off round 2 at 12:28 pm ET alongside Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. Meanwhile, Noren will start the day’s proceedings from the tenth tee at 11:00 am. He will join Jake Knapp and Will Zalatoris.
It is pertinent to note that the Wells Fargo Championship does not have a cut. All players on the 68-man field will be eligible to resume play on Saturday in the $20,000,000 million prize event.
2024 Wells Fargo Championship Round 2 tee times
Listed below are the complete Friday tee times for the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club (All times ET):
- 11:00 am - Austin Eckroat, Adam Scott, Ben Kohles
- 11:11 am - Lucas Glover, J.T. Poston, Cam Davis
- 11:22 am - Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:33 am - Nick Taylor, Tony Finau, Adam Hadwin
- 11:44 am - Stephan Jaeger, Matt Kuchar, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 11:55 am - Taylor Pendrith, Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas
- 12:06 pm - Brian Harman, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:17 pm - Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele
- 12:28 pm - Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
- 12:39 pm - Keegan Bradley, Kurt Kitayama, Cameron Young
- 12:50 pm - Grayson Murray, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson
10th tee
- 11:00 am - Jake Knapp, Will Zalatoris, Alex Noren
- 11:11 am - Emiliano Grillo, Sam Burns, Harris English
- 11:22 am - Sahith Theegala, Viktor Hovland
- 11:33 am - Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Max Homa
- 11:44 am - Matt Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, Adam Svensson
- 11:55 am - Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap, Kevin Tway
- 12:06 pm - Peter Malnati, Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland
- 12:17 pm - Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd, Denny McCarthy
- 12:28 pm - Tom Hoge, Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk
- 12:39 pm - Sepp Straka, Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole
- 12:50 pm - Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers
- 1:01 pm - Lee Hodges, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An
Round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour's 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will be updated after round 2’s play.