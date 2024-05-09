2024 Wells Fargo Championship Round 1 delayed due to inclement weather

The first round of the Wells Fargo Championship, which was slated to tee off at around 11 am EST, has been delayed. This is becoming a familiar refrain for golf, as inclement weather has impacted the majority of all tournaments. Some have even been shortened as a result.

Expand Tweet

Following the delay of one hour, the first golfers will be able to tee off at noon EST. That is if the weather doesn't get any worse, which is possible. Some rounds of golf this year have seen multiple-hour delays.

Nevertheless, Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon, Justin Thomas, Taylor Pendrith, and the rest of the first players to tee off at the Wells Fargo Championship will not be able to start until at least noon EST. Then, the rest of the round can commence.

Weather continues to derail golf tournaments with Wells Fargo Championship delay

Nearly every tournament on the PGA Tour this season, including a Major, has been affected by weather. Last week, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson had the same issue: inclement weather pushing back the start of round one.

The Wells Fargo Championship is in a delay

The Masters Tournament (which also had weather issues in 2023), the Cognizant Classic, the RBC Heritage, and others have also seen delays. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am awarded Wyndham Clark a win after 54 holes because the fourth round was going to be impossible to play due to the weather.

This is what outdoor sporting events have to contend with, but it's perhaps even more prevalent for golf. The ground on which the ball lands is extremely important to the outcome. Wind can be hugely detrimental as well.

If the wind is blowing, golfers normally have a very tough time off the tee. The ground being soaked with water also prevents rolls and bounces that otherwise make a major difference in the outcome of a swing.

So to keep the scores accurate and prevent players from struggling mightily and taking a lot longer to finish their rounds, delays are enacted. The Wells Fargo Championship's delay is not the first and won't be the last.