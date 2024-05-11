2024 Wells Fargo Championship Saturday Round 3 tee times and pairing explored

Xander Schauffele maintained his lead on Day 2 of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. The 30-year-old followed up his opening round of 64 with a 4-under 67 on Friday, May 10. He golfer carded an 11-under 131 after 36 holes to take a shots lead over Rory McIlroy and Jason Day at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Round 3 of the Wells Fargo Championship will begin at 7:45 am ET on Saturday, May 11. The pairing of Emiliano Grillo and Matthieu Pavon will take the first tee. Billy Horschel and J.T. Poston will follow the opening group at 7:55 am. Matt Fitzpatrick and Austin Eckroat will be the third duo to tee off.

Day 2 leader Schauffele will resume his campaign on Saturday at 1:35 pm ET. World No. 2 and event favorite Rory McIlroy will join him on the greens. His group will follow the pairing of T2 Jason Day and T4 Taylor Moore.

Notably, the event’s defending champion Wyndham Clark had a forgettable start this weekend. The World No.3 golfer sat T58 on the event leaderboard on Friday. He will take the first tee at 8:15 am ET alongside Rickie Fowler.

Notably, the Wells Fargo Championship, which features a 68-man field, did not have the traditional Friday cut. All the players who started the event on Thursday will return to the field on Saturday to compete for the top prize of $3,600,000 from the $20,000,000 event.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship Round 3 tee times

Listed below are the complete Saturday tee times for the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club (All times ET):

1st tee

7:45 am - Emiliano Grillo, Matthieu Pavon

7:55 am - Billy Horschel, J.T. Poston

8:05 am - Matt Fitzpatrick, Austin Eckroat

8:15 am - Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler

8:25 am - Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry

8:35 am - Eric Cole, Jake Knapp

8:45 am - Adam Schenk, Kurt Kitayama

9:00 am - Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati

9:10 am - Tony Finau, Brian Harman

9:20 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Chris Kirk

9:30 am - Akshay Bhatia, Kevin Tway

9:40 am - Harris English, Viktor Hovland

9:50 am - Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power

10:00 am - Tom Hoge, Webb Simpson

10:15 am - Justin Rose, Brendon Todd

10:25 am - Tom Kim, Adam Svensson

10:35 am - Alex Noren, Adam Hadwin

10:45 am - Adam Scott, Ben Kohles

10:55 am - Andrew Putnam, Russell Henley

11:05 am - Nick Dunlap, Denny McCarthy

11:15 am - Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Kuchar

11:30 am - Patrick Rodgers, Lucas Glover

11:40 am - Keegan Bradley, Cameron Young

11:50 am - Nick Taylor, Jordan Spieth

12:00 pm - Grayson Murray, Will Zalatoris

12:10 pm - Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka

12:20 pm - Max Homa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:30 pm - Cam Davis, Sam Burns

12:45 pm - Lee Hodges, Byeong Hun An

12:55 pm - Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith

1:05 pm - Sahith Theegala, Stephan Jaeger

1:15 pm - Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa

1:25 pm - Jason Day, Taylor Moore

1:35 pm - Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

Round 4 tee times for the PGA Tour's Wells Fargo Championship 2024 will be updated after round 3’s play.