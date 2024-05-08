2024 Wells Fargo Championship Thursday Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is scheduled to commence on Thursday, May 9. The event, 21st of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, will begin at 11:00 am ET. The pairing of Peter Malnati, Matthieu Pavon and Gary Woodland will take the first tee at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Following the opening tee, the grouping of Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd and Denny McCarthy will take the tee at 11:11 am ET. Tom Hoge, Andrew Putnam and Adam Schenk will hit the first tee at 11:22 am. Notably, event headliner Rory McIlroy will take the first tee at 12:39 pm. Tom Kim and Max Homa will join him.

Wells Fargo Championship reigning champion Wyndham Clark will defend his title this week. The PGA Tour star will take the first tee at 11:22 am ET alongside Shane Lowry and Xander Schauffele. Notably, the final tee off of the day will be taken by the pairing of Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap and Kevin Tway at 1:01 pm ET.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship Round 1 tee times

Listed below are the complete Thursday tee times for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow (All times ET):

1st tee

11:00 am - Peter Malnati, Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland

11:11 am - Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd, Denny McCarthy

11:22 am - Tom Hoge, Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk

11:33 am - Sepp Straka, Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole

11:44 am - Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers

11:55 am - Lee Hodges, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

12:06 pm - Jake Knapp, Will Zalatoris, Alex Noren

12:17 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Sam Burns, Harris English

12:28 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Sahith Theegala, Viktor Hovland

12:39 pm - Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Max Homa

12:50 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, Adam Svensson

1:01 pm - Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap, Kevin Tway

10th tee

11:00 am - Taylor Pendrith, Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas

11:11 am - Brian Harman, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay

11:22 am - Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele

11:33 am - Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

11:44 am - Keegan Bradley, Kurt Kitayama, Cameron Young

11:55 am - Grayson Murray, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson

12:06 pm - Austin Eckroat, Adam Scott, Ben Kohles

12:17 pm - Lucas Glover, J.T. Poston, Cam Davis

12:28 pm - Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood

12:39 pm - Nick Taylor, Tony Finau, Adam Hadwin

12:50 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Matt Kuchar, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

For the unversed, the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is the latest signature event on the PGA Tour schedule. The event will see a stacked 68-player field compete for the $20,000,000 prize purse. Apart from the prize paycheck, the winning golfer will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points.

Owing to the event’s elevated status, the Wells Fargo Championship will have 44 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Masters champion and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is the only eligible player who didn’t commit to the event as he awaits the birth of his first child.