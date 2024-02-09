2024 WM Phoenix Open Friday Round 2 tee times and groupings explored

Day 1 of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open had a delayed start. The first round at the TPC Scottsdale was affected by the storms in Arizona, causing more than 3.5 hours of delay in play. Despite the heavy wind and rain, golfers teed up on Thursday before the play was suspended again, this time due to darkness.

The WM Phoenix Open will resume Friday at 9:20 am ET. Round 2 of the competition will begin as scheduled with the grouping of Sam Stevens, Harry Hall, and Andrew Novak on the first tee.

It is pertinent to note that only 65 out of the 132 players on the field were able to complete their rounds on Thursday due to bad weather. The golfers will return to the greens on Friday to continue their WM Phoenix Open rounds.

Expand Tweet

Sahith Theegala shot 6-under 65 to take the lead in the weather-affected WM Phoenix Open on Thursday. The 26-year-old will resume play at 3:06 pm alongside Adam Svensson and Brendon Todd.

Notably, event favorite and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 9:53 am. He will join Wyndham Clark and Hideki Matsuyama on the 10th tee.

2024 WM Phoenix Open Friday tee times

Listed below are the complete tee times for round 2 of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open (All times ET):

Tee No. 1

9:20 am - Sam Stevens, Harry Hall, Andrew Novak

9:31 am - Tyler Duncan, Charley Hoffman, Brandon Wu

9:42 am - Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Min Woo Lee

9:53 am - Nick Taylor, Kurt Kitayama, Brandt Snedeker

10:04 am - Nick Hardy, Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes

10:15 am - Corey Conners, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee

10:26 am - Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power, Daniel Berger

10:37 am - Kevin Stadler, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery

10:48 am - Ryan Moore, Doug Ghim, Justin Lower

10:59 am - Troy Merritt, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Suh

11:10 am - Sami Valimaki, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jesse Mueller

2:00 pm - Nate Lashley, Kevin Yu, Tyson Alexander

2:11 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Callum Tarren, Matti Schmid

2:22 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Eric Cole, Joseph Bramlett

2:33 pm - Brian Harman, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

2:44 pm - Grayson Murray, Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler

2:55 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

3:06 pm - Sahith Theegala, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd

3:17 pm - Luke List, Gary Woodland, Andrew Putnam

3:28 pm - C.T. Pan, Aaron Rai, Vince Whaley

3:39 pm - Lanto Griffin, S.H. Kim, Ben Taylor

3:50 pm - Victor Perez, Chris Gotterup, Nicolo Galletti

Tee No. 10

9:20 am - Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Thomas Detry

9:31 am - Peter Malnati, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair

9:42 am - Byeong Hun An, Maverick McNealy, Will Gordon

9:53 am - Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama

10:04 am - Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young

10:15 am - Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston

10:26 am - Chad Ramey, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings

10:37 am - Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson

10:48 am - Michael Kim, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt NeSmith

10:59 am - Mark Hubbard, Robby Shelton, Ryan Fox

11:10 am - Jake Knapp, Alexander Björk, Jim Knous

2:00 pm - Martin Laird, David Lipsky

2:11 pm - Joel Dahmen, Greyson Sigg, Carson Young

2:22 pm - Luke Donald, Alex Noren, Davis Thompson

2:33 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Vincent Norrman, Emiliano Grillo

2:44 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Adam Schenk

2:55 pm - Matt Wallace, J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar

3:06 pm - Ryo Hisatsune, Nico Echavarria, Tom Hoge

3:17 pm - Lee Hodges, Ryan Brehm, Adam Hadwin

3:28 pm - Garrick Higgo, Ben Griffin, Dylan Wu

3:39 pm - Denny McCarthy, Hayden Buckley, Austin Eckroat

3:50 pm - Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell, Ben Kohles

More details on the PGA Tour's 2024 WM Phoenix Open, including weather forecast, will be updated soon.