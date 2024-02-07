2024 WM Phoenix Open: How to watch, TV schedule, radio and more

The upcoming 2024 WM Phoenix Open will commence on February 8, 2024, at the TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course. The tournament is a professional golf event on the PGA Tour and will boost an impressive $8,800,000 prize purse this year.

The WM Phoenix Open’s TV coverage is going to be available to viewers on the Golf Channel and NBC Channel. Additionally, fans can even watch live streaming of the event on ESPN+.

Here are the complete telecast schedule details for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open event:

Feb 8, Thursday: 4-8 pm EST on Golf Channel.

Feb 9, Friday: 4-8 pm EST on Golf Channel.

Feb 10, Saturday: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel and 3-6 p.m. on NBC.

Feb 11, Sunday: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel and 3-6 p.m. on NBC.

Here are the complete live-streaming schedule details for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open event:

Feb 8, Thursday: 9:15 a.m.-8 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Feb 9, Friday: 9:15 a.m.-8 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Feb 10, Saturday: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m EST on ESPN+

Feb 11, Sunday: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m EST on ESPN+

Lastly, fans can tune in to SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio on Thursday and Friday at 2-8 p.m. EST and Saturday and Sunday at 1-6 p.m. EST to catch all the live updates.

A Closer Look at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open is going to kick off on February 8 at 9:20 AM EST and will conclude its fourth round on February 11. The tournament will feature a 132-player field. Scottie Scheffler won the event in 2023 and 2022 and will look to defend his title again.

Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Brian Harman are also going to tee off at the event. According to recent developments, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele have withdrawn from the race.

Here are the tee times of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open first round (all times EST):

Tee 1:

Martin Laird, David Lipsky, Carl Yuan: 9:20 a.m.

Joel Dahmen, Greyson Sigg, Carson Young: 9:31 a.m.

Luke Donald, Alex Noren, Davis Thompson: 9:42 a.m.

Akshay Bhatia, Vincent Norrman, Emiliano Grillo: 9:53 a.m.

Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Adam Schenk: 10:04 a.m.

Matt Wallace, J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar: 10:15 a.m.

Lucas Glover, Nico Echavarria, Tom Hoge: 10:26 a.m.

Lee Hodges, Ryan Brehm, Adam Hadwin: 10:37 a.m.

Garrick Higgo, Ben Griffin, Dylan Wu: 10:48 a.m.

Denny McCarthy, Hayden Buckley, Austin Eckroat: 10:59 a.m.

Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell, Ben Kohles: 11:10 a.m.

Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Thomas Detry: 2 p.m.

Peter Malnati, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair: 2:11 p.m.

Byeong Hun An, Maverick McNealy, Will Gordon: 2:22 p.m.

Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama: 2:33 p.m.

Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young: 2:44 p.m.

Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston: 2:55 p.m.

Chad Ramey, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings: 3:06 p.m.

Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson: 3:17 p.m.

Michael Kim, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt NeSmith: 3:28 p.m.

Mark Hubbard, Robby Shelton, Ryan Fox: 3:39 p.m.

Jake Knapp, Alexander Björk, Jim Knous: 3:50 p.m.

Tee 10th:

Nate Lashley, Kevin Yu, Tyson Alexander: 9:20 a.m.

Kevin Streelman, Callum Tarren, Matti Schmid: 9:31 a.m.

Aaron Baddeley, Eric Cole, Joseph Bramlett: 9:42 a.m.

Brian Harman, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth: 9:53 a.m.

Grayson Murray, Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler: 10:04 a.m.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry: 10:15 a.m.

Sahith Theegala, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd: 10:26 a.m.

Luke List, Gary Woodland, Andrew Putnam: 10:37 a.m.

C.T. Pan, Aaron Rai, Vince Whaley: 10:48 a.m.

Lanto Griffin, S.H. Kim, Ben Taylor: 10:59 a.m.

Victor Perez, Chris Gotterup, Nicolo Galletti: 11:10 a.m.

Sam Stevens, Harry Hall, Andrew Novak: 2 p.m.

Tyler Duncan, Charley Hoffman, Brandon Wu: 2:11 p.m.

Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Min Woo Lee: 2:22 p.m.

Nick Taylor, Kurt Kitayama, Brandt Snedeker: 2:33 p.m.

Nick Hardy, Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes: 2:44 p.m.

Corey Conners, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee: 2:55 p.m.

Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power, Daniel Berger: 3:06 PM

Kevin Stadler, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery: 3:17 p.m.

Ryan Moore, Doug Ghim, Justin Lower: 3:28 p.m.

Troy Merritt, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Suh: 3:39 p.m.

Sami Valimaki, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jesse Mueller: 3:50 p.m.