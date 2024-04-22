2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans odds and best bets explored

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the next stop on the PGA Tour, to be played at the TPC Louisiana in Avondale, starting next Thursday, April 25. It is the only official tournament of the circuit that has a team format, with 80 duos in the field.

The list of players who will be present at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is very diverse, from sibling pairs to compatriots teaming up. However, there are also several stars of today's world golf and they are precisely the ones who are considered to have the best chances to win the title.

According to different sites specialized in predictions, Sports Line among them, the team of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele has the best chances to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (+500). Both players have been playing well during the current season, although the two have not won on the PGA Tour since 2022.

Nevertheless, this pair is well known in team golf. Not only because they won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2022, but also because they have made their impact as a duo in the Ryder Cup. In four matches played as a duo in the biennial event, they have a record of two wins and two losses.

Sports Line ranks Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry's team as second-best (+800). McIlroy and Lowry are making their debut as a team at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Despite this, both players bring a wealth of experience, having participated in numerous team events, notably the Ryder Cup.

Neither has had a brilliant 2024 season, but they have had solid finishes, including a win for McIlroy on the DP World Tour.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Best odds

Here are the best odds to win at Avondale, according to Sports Line (Top 20 included):

Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele +500 Rory McIlroy / Shane Lowry +800 Will Zalatoris / Sahith Theegala +1100 Collin Morikawa / Kurt Kitayama +1600 Tom Hoge / Maverick McNealy +2500 Matt Fitzpatrick / Alex Fitzpatrick +2500 Taylor Pendrith / Corey Conners +3500 Rasmus Højgaard / Nicolai Højgaard +3500 Taylor Montgomery / Ben Griffin +4000 Sepp Straka / Brice Garnett +4000 Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin +4000 Keith Mitchell / Joel Dahmen +4000 Brice Garnett / Sepp Straka +4000 Thomas Detry / Robert MacIntyre +4500 Doug Ghim / Chan Kim +4500 Davis Thompson / Andrew Novak +4500 Daniel Berger / Victor Perez +4500 Kevin Yu / C.T. Pan +5000 Billy Horschel / Tyson Alexander +5000 Beau Hossler / Sam Ryder +5000

The tournament is played over four rounds, with foursomes in the first and third rounds and four balls in the second and fourth rounds. The first team member enters the field according to PGA Tour eligibility rules and invites his teammate, who must also be a PGA Tour member, or receive a sponsor exemption.

For the 2024 edition, eight sponsor exemptions were granted, including one to Rasmus Hojgaard to team with his brother Nicolai and one to Alex Fitzpatrick to team with his brother Matt.