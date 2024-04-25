2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans weather forecast: Temperature, wind and possibility of rain at TPC Louisiana explored

The 2024 edition of Zurich Classic of New Orleans will tee off in less than 24 hours at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. The tournament will take place from April 25 to 28, 2024. Zurich Classic is the only PGA Tour team event in a calendar year.

As the top teams get ready to compete at Harbour Town, the weather forecast becomes key for both fans and players. According to AccuWeather, the overall weather forecast at TPC Louisiana is positive.

The first two rounds at Zurich Classic of New Orleans paint an optimistic picture with the temperature hovering from the high 70s to low 80s Fahrenheit throughout the day. The skies would be partly sunny in the day making it conducive for play. However, the skies will turn cloudy in the evening.

In the third and fourth rounds at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the temperatures will remain in the low to mid-80s Fahrenheit range. The mornings will be sunny but the probability of rain rises in the evenings and can impact play.

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans was won by Nick Hardy and Davis Riley. Hardy and Riley would be looking to repeat last year's performance. The best odds to win at the 2024 Zurich Classic are as follows:

Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele +500 Rory McIlroy / Shane Lowry +800 Will Zalatoris / Sahith Theegala +1100 Collin Morikawa / Kurt Kitayama +1600 Tom Hoge / Maverick McNealy +2500 Matt Fitzpatrick / Alex Fitzpatrick +2500 Taylor Pendrith / Corey Conners +3500 Rasmus Højgaard / Nicolai Højgaard +3500 Taylor Montgomery / Ben Griffin +4000 Sepp Straka / Brice Garnett +4000

TPC Louisiana weather report for the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Here's the weather report for the 2024 edition of Zurich Classic of New Orleans:

Thursday, Round 1 (April 25)

Morning:

Temperature: 81°F

Weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant

Wind: ESE 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: 32 km/h

Humidity: 74%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 25%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon:

Temperature: 82°F

Weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant

Wind: SSE 15 km/h

Wind Gusts: 35 km/h

Humidity: 57%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Cloud Cover: 25%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening:

Temperature: 66°F

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: SSE 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: 30 km/h

Humidity: 84%

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Cloud Cover: 25%

Visibility: 10 km

Overnight:

Temperature: 64°F

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: SSE 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: 20 km/h

Humidity: 90%

Probability of Precipitation: 4%

Cloud Cover: 57%

Visibility: 10 km

Friday, Round 2 (April 26)

Morning:

Temperature: 82°F

Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant

Wind: SSE 15 km/h

Wind Gusts: 41 km/h

Humidity: 69%

Probability of Precipitation: 5%

Cloud Cover: 69%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon:

Temperature: 84°F

Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant

Wind: SSE 17 km/h

Wind Gusts: 43 km/h

Humidity: 61%

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Cloud Cover: 70%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening:

Temperature: 72°F

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: SE 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: 37 km/h

Humidity: 84%

Probability of Precipitation: 8%

Cloud Cover: 93%

Visibility: 10 km

Overnight:

Temperature: 70°F

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: SE 15 km/h

Wind Gusts: 33 km/h

Humidity: 91%

Probability of Precipitation: 9%

Cloud Cover: 93%

Visibility: 10 km

Saturday, Round 3 (April 27)

Morning:

Temperature: 82°F

Weather: Partly sunny and windy

Wind: SE 28 km/h

Wind Gusts: 57 km/h

Humidity: 72%

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Cloud Cover: 70%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon:

Temperature: 84°F

Weather: Partly sunny and breezy

Wind: SE 26 km/h

Wind Gusts: 57 km/h

Humidity: 64%

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Cloud Cover: 70%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening:

Temperature: 72°F

Weather: Partly cloudy and breezy

Wind: SE 22 km/h

Wind Gusts: 43 km/h

Humidity: 82%

Probability of Precipitation: 12%

Cloud Cover: 64%

Visibility: 10 km

Overnight:

Temperature: 72°F

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: SE 20 km/h

Wind Gusts: 41 km/h

Humidity: 87%

Probability of Precipitation: 13%

Cloud Cover: 70%

Visibility: 10 km

Sunday, Final Round (April 28)

Morning:

Temperature: 82°F

Weather: Partly sunny and breezy

Wind: SE 24 km/h

Wind Gusts: 52 km/h

Humidity: 72%

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Cloud Cover: 69%

Visibility: 7 km

Afternoon:

Temperature: 86°F

Weather: Partly sunny, a thunderstorm in parts of the area; breezy

Wind: SE 24 km/h

Wind Gusts: 52 km/h

Humidity: 65%

Probability of Precipitation: 41%

Precipitation: 1.5 mm

Cloud Cover: 79%

Visibility: 9 km

Evening:

Temperature: 73°F

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: SE 19 km/h

Wind Gusts: 46 km/h

Humidity: 83%

Probability of Precipitation: 18%

Cloud Cover: 99%

Visibility: 10 km

Overnight:

Temperature: 73°F

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: SE 15 km/h

Wind Gusts: 33 km/h

Humidity: 87%

Probability of Precipitation: 19%

Cloud Cover: 89%

Visibility: 10 km