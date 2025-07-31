2025 AIG Women’s Open R2 Weather Forecast: Will there be rain in Wales?

The second round of the 2025 AIG Women’s Open is set to be played under mostly dry and mild conditions at Kent Links in Wales. According to AccuWeather, Friday, August 1, will begin with overcast skies and higher humidity, but conditions are expected to improve slightly through the afternoon, with partial sunshine and steady winds. The day is projected to remain dry overall at the AIG Women’s Open, providing a stable setup for players in Round 2. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Friday’s action at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open:

Morning at the AIG Women’s Open

Temperature: 23°C

Conditions: Mostly cloudy

Wind: WSW at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 22 km/h

Humidity: 70%

Dew Point: 14°C

Probability of Precipitation: 5%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 96%

Visibility: 5 km

Afternoon at the AIG Women’s Open

Temperature: 27°C

Conditions: Partly sunny

Wind: SSW at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 19 km/h

Humidity: 51%

Dew Point: 15°C

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 66%

Visibility: 5 km

Evening at the AIG Women’s Open

Temperature: 18°C

Conditions: Clear

Wind: ENE at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 15 km/h

Humidity: 67%

Dew Point: 15°C

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 4%

Visibility: 10 km

Tee times for R2 of the 2025 AIG Women’s Open (All times local (BST)

6:30 am – Casandra Alexander, Minami Katsu, Linnea Strom

6:41 am – Lindy Duncan, Sayaka Takahashi, Alice Hewson

6:52 am – Jenny Shin, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Gemma Dryburgh

7:03 am – Anna Nordqvist, Akie Iwai, Helen Briem

7:14 am – Rio Takeda, Miyu Yamashita, Patty Tavatanakit

7:25 am – Esther Henseleit, Chanettee Wannasaen, A Lim Kim

7:36 am – Georgia Hall, Jennifer Kupcho, Darcey Harry

7:47 am – Jinyoung Ko, Madelene Sagstrom, Megan Khang

7:58 am – Ayaka Furue, Jinhee Im, Linn Grant

8:09 am – Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, Lottie Woad

8:20 am – Hyojoo Kim, Celine Boutier, Yealimi Noh

8:31 am – Ariya Jutanugarn, Nelly Korda, Angel Yin

8:47 am – Haeran Ryu, Steph Kyriacou, Auston Kim

8:58 am – Stacy Lewis, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Alexandra Forsterling

9:09 am – Carlota Ciganda, Mimi Rhodes, In Gee Chun

9:20 am – Dasom Ma, Chiara Tamburlini, Narin An

9:31 am – Shinsil Bang, Bronte Law, Carla Bernat

9:42 am – Mi Hyang Lee, Nastasia Nadaud, Meja Ortengren

9:53 am – Pei-yun Chien, Diksha Dagar, Soo Bin Joo

10:04 am – Kristen Gillman, Hira Naveed, Mary Liu

10:15 am – Yuri Yoshida, Perrine Delacour, Morgane Metraux

10:26 am – Emma Spitz, Amelia Garvey, Anna Foster

10:37 am – Cassie Porter, Dewi Weber, Marta Martin

10:48 am – Haeji Kang, Maria Hernandez, Brianna Do

11:15 am – Sophia Popov, Shannon Tan, Cara Gainer

11:26 am – Dongeun Lee, Lauren Walsh, Anna Huang

11:37 am – Shuri Sakuma, Wei Ling Hsu, Aline Krauter

11:48 am – Somi Lee, Shiho Kuwaki, Liz Young

11:59 am – Hinako Shibuno, Mao Saigo, Allisen Corpuz

12:10 pm – Nasa Hataoka, Sarah Schmelzel, Gaby Lopez

12:21 pm – Sei Young Kim, Ashleigh Buhai, Yuka Saso

12:32 pm – Jiyai Shin, Chisato Iwai, Ingrid Lindblad

12:43 pm – Andrea Lee, Amy Yang, Leona Maguire

12:54 pm – Ruoning Yin, Grace Kim, Brooke Henderson

1:05 pm – Maja Stark, Lauren Coughlin, Hye Jin Choi

1:16 pm – Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee, Charley Hull

1:32 pm – Hannah Green, Rose Zhang, Jeneath Wong

1:43 pm – Gabriela Ruffels, Albane Valenzuela, Paula Martin Sampedro

1:54 pm – Ina Yoon, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Alexa Pano

2:05 pm – Nataliya Guseva, Olivia Cowan, Lydia Hall

2:16 pm – Lucy Li, Sora Kamiya, Kirsten Rudgeley

2:27 pm – Manon De Roey, Sara Kouskova, Saki Baba

2:38 pm – Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Jungmin Hong, Moriya Jutanugarn

2:49 pm – Yani Tseng, Weiwei Zhang, Paula Reto

3:00 pm – Jenny Bae, Eri Okayama, Ilhee Lee

3:11 pm – Yan Liu, Arpichaya Yubol, Karis Davidson

3:22 pm – Miranda Wang, Elizabeth Szokol, Alessandra Fanali

3:33 pm – Brooke Matthews, Momoka Kobori, Laura Fuenfstueck

