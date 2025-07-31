2025 AIG Women’s Open R2 Weather Forecast: Will there be rain in Wales?

The second round of the 2025 AIG Women’s Open is set to be played under mostly dry and mild conditions at Kent Links in Wales. According to AccuWeather, Friday, August 1, will begin with overcast skies and higher humidity, but conditions are expected to improve slightly through the afternoon, with partial sunshine and steady winds. The day is projected to remain dry overall at the AIG Women’s Open, providing a stable setup for players in Round 2. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Friday’s action at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open:
Morning at the AIG Women’s Open
Temperature: 23°C
Conditions: Mostly cloudy
Wind: WSW at 9 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 22 km/h
Humidity: 70%
Dew Point: 14°C
Probability of Precipitation: 5%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 96%
Visibility: 5 km
Afternoon at the AIG Women’s Open
Temperature: 27°C
Conditions: Partly sunny
Wind: SSW at 9 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 19 km/h
Humidity: 51%
Dew Point: 15°C
Probability of Precipitation: 2%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 66%
Visibility: 5 km
Evening at the AIG Women’s Open
Temperature: 18°C
Conditions: Clear
Wind: ENE at 9 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 15 km/h
Humidity: 67%
Dew Point: 15°C
Probability of Precipitation: 2%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 4%
Visibility: 10 km
Tee times for R2 of the 2025 AIG Women’s Open (All times local (BST)
6:30 am – Casandra Alexander, Minami Katsu, Linnea Strom
6:41 am – Lindy Duncan, Sayaka Takahashi, Alice Hewson
6:52 am – Jenny Shin, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Gemma Dryburgh
7:03 am – Anna Nordqvist, Akie Iwai, Helen Briem
7:14 am – Rio Takeda, Miyu Yamashita, Patty Tavatanakit
7:25 am – Esther Henseleit, Chanettee Wannasaen, A Lim Kim
7:36 am – Georgia Hall, Jennifer Kupcho, Darcey Harry
7:47 am – Jinyoung Ko, Madelene Sagstrom, Megan Khang
7:58 am – Ayaka Furue, Jinhee Im, Linn Grant
8:09 am – Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, Lottie Woad
8:20 am – Hyojoo Kim, Celine Boutier, Yealimi Noh
8:31 am – Ariya Jutanugarn, Nelly Korda, Angel Yin
8:47 am – Haeran Ryu, Steph Kyriacou, Auston Kim
8:58 am – Stacy Lewis, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Alexandra Forsterling
9:09 am – Carlota Ciganda, Mimi Rhodes, In Gee Chun
9:20 am – Dasom Ma, Chiara Tamburlini, Narin An
9:31 am – Shinsil Bang, Bronte Law, Carla Bernat
9:42 am – Mi Hyang Lee, Nastasia Nadaud, Meja Ortengren
9:53 am – Pei-yun Chien, Diksha Dagar, Soo Bin Joo
10:04 am – Kristen Gillman, Hira Naveed, Mary Liu
10:15 am – Yuri Yoshida, Perrine Delacour, Morgane Metraux
10:26 am – Emma Spitz, Amelia Garvey, Anna Foster
10:37 am – Cassie Porter, Dewi Weber, Marta Martin
10:48 am – Haeji Kang, Maria Hernandez, Brianna Do
11:15 am – Sophia Popov, Shannon Tan, Cara Gainer
11:26 am – Dongeun Lee, Lauren Walsh, Anna Huang
11:37 am – Shuri Sakuma, Wei Ling Hsu, Aline Krauter
11:48 am – Somi Lee, Shiho Kuwaki, Liz Young
11:59 am – Hinako Shibuno, Mao Saigo, Allisen Corpuz
12:10 pm – Nasa Hataoka, Sarah Schmelzel, Gaby Lopez
12:21 pm – Sei Young Kim, Ashleigh Buhai, Yuka Saso
12:32 pm – Jiyai Shin, Chisato Iwai, Ingrid Lindblad
12:43 pm – Andrea Lee, Amy Yang, Leona Maguire
12:54 pm – Ruoning Yin, Grace Kim, Brooke Henderson
1:05 pm – Maja Stark, Lauren Coughlin, Hye Jin Choi
1:16 pm – Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee, Charley Hull
1:32 pm – Hannah Green, Rose Zhang, Jeneath Wong
1:43 pm – Gabriela Ruffels, Albane Valenzuela, Paula Martin Sampedro
1:54 pm – Ina Yoon, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Alexa Pano
2:05 pm – Nataliya Guseva, Olivia Cowan, Lydia Hall
2:16 pm – Lucy Li, Sora Kamiya, Kirsten Rudgeley
2:27 pm – Manon De Roey, Sara Kouskova, Saki Baba
2:38 pm – Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Jungmin Hong, Moriya Jutanugarn
2:49 pm – Yani Tseng, Weiwei Zhang, Paula Reto
3:00 pm – Jenny Bae, Eri Okayama, Ilhee Lee
3:11 pm – Yan Liu, Arpichaya Yubol, Karis Davidson
3:22 pm – Miranda Wang, Elizabeth Szokol, Alessandra Fanali
3:33 pm – Brooke Matthews, Momoka Kobori, Laura Fuenfstueck