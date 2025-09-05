2025 Amgen Irish Open Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Rory McIlroy climbed into a share of third place after carding a brilliant second-round 66 at the Amgen Irish Open.

The world No. 2 moved to seven-under par at The K Club at the Amgen Irish Open, putting himself in prime position to contend over the weekend. After dropping shots late in his opening round, McIlroy kept his card clean on Friday with a flawless bogey-free effort that kept him close to the leaders.

At the top of the Amgen Irish Open, Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren leads on 12-under, one shot clear of France’s Adrien Saddier. McIlroy nearly closed the gap even further in dramatic fashion on the 18th on day 3 of the Amgen Irish Open. His approach to the par-five came within inches of perfection, pitching just short of the hole and spinning back to leave an eagle chance from eight feet. The putt slid by, but he still tapped in for birdie to finish a strong day.

What are the final tee times for the R3 of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open?

07:14 (Hole 1) – Martin Laird, Thomas Aiken

07:23 (Hole 1) – Dylan Naidoo, Sean Crocker

07:32 (Hole 1) – Mikael Lindberg, Jhonattan Vegas

07:41 (Hole 1) – Matteo Manassero, Zander Lombard

07:50 (Hole 1) – Marcus Armitage, Manuel Elvira

07:59 (Hole 1) – Patrick Reed, Kazuma Kobori

08:08 (Hole 1) – Andreas Halvorsen, Yuto Katsuragawa

08:17 (Hole 1) – Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Adrian Otaegui

08:31 (Hole 1) – Ross Fisher, Robin Williams

08:40 (Hole 1) – Eugenio Chacarra, Jesper Svensson

08:49 (Hole 1) – Shaun Norris, Clément Sordet

08:58 (Hole 1) – Jeong Weon Ko, Alejandro Del Rey

09:07 (Hole 1) – Erik van Rooyen, Guido Migliozzi

09:16 (Hole 1) – Todd Clements, Joost Luiten

09:25 (Hole 1) – Nacho Elvira, Paul O’Hara

09:40 (Hole 1) – Daniel Brown, Alex Maguire

09:50 (Hole 1) – Joel Moscatel, Jack Senior

10:00 (Hole 1) – Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Elvis Smylie

10:10 (Hole 1) – Alexander Levy, Thomas Detry

10:20 (Hole 1) – John Parry, Jeff Winther

10:30 (Hole 1) – Casey Jarvis, Richard Sterne

10:40 (Hole 1) – Tom Vaillant, Angel Ayora

10:55 (Hole 1) – Davis Bryant, Shane Lowry

11:05 (Hole 1) – Niklas Lemke, Romain Langasque

11:15 (Hole 1) – Jannik de Bruyn, Marco Penge

11:25 (Hole 1) – Laurie Canter, Angel Hidalgo

11:35 (Hole 1) – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jacob Skov Olesen

11:45 (Hole 1) – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tom McKibbin

11:55 (Hole 1) – Ben Schmidt, David Ravetto

12:10 (Hole 1) – Simon Forsström, Aaron Cockerill

12:20 (Hole 1) – Oliver Lindell, Brandon Wu

12:30 (Hole 1) – Bernd Wiesberger, Hamish Brown

12:40 (Hole 1) – Tyrrell Hatton, Tapio Pulkkanen

12:50 (Hole 1) – Rory McIlroy, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

13:00 (Hole 1) – Daniel Hillier, Thorbjørn Olesen

13:10 (Hole 1) – Adrien Saddier, Joakim Lagergren

