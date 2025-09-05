2025 Amgen Irish Open Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Rory McIlroy climbed into a share of third place after carding a brilliant second-round 66 at the Amgen Irish Open.
The world No. 2 moved to seven-under par at The K Club at the Amgen Irish Open, putting himself in prime position to contend over the weekend. After dropping shots late in his opening round, McIlroy kept his card clean on Friday with a flawless bogey-free effort that kept him close to the leaders.
At the top of the Amgen Irish Open, Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren leads on 12-under, one shot clear of France’s Adrien Saddier. McIlroy nearly closed the gap even further in dramatic fashion on the 18th on day 3 of the Amgen Irish Open. His approach to the par-five came within inches of perfection, pitching just short of the hole and spinning back to leave an eagle chance from eight feet. The putt slid by, but he still tapped in for birdie to finish a strong day.
What are the final tee times for the R3 of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open?
07:14 (Hole 1) – Martin Laird, Thomas Aiken
07:23 (Hole 1) – Dylan Naidoo, Sean Crocker
07:32 (Hole 1) – Mikael Lindberg, Jhonattan Vegas
07:41 (Hole 1) – Matteo Manassero, Zander Lombard
07:50 (Hole 1) – Marcus Armitage, Manuel Elvira
07:59 (Hole 1) – Patrick Reed, Kazuma Kobori
08:08 (Hole 1) – Andreas Halvorsen, Yuto Katsuragawa
08:17 (Hole 1) – Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Adrian Otaegui
08:31 (Hole 1) – Ross Fisher, Robin Williams
08:40 (Hole 1) – Eugenio Chacarra, Jesper Svensson
08:49 (Hole 1) – Shaun Norris, Clément Sordet
08:58 (Hole 1) – Jeong Weon Ko, Alejandro Del Rey
09:07 (Hole 1) – Erik van Rooyen, Guido Migliozzi
09:16 (Hole 1) – Todd Clements, Joost Luiten
09:25 (Hole 1) – Nacho Elvira, Paul O’Hara
09:40 (Hole 1) – Daniel Brown, Alex Maguire
09:50 (Hole 1) – Joel Moscatel, Jack Senior
10:00 (Hole 1) – Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Elvis Smylie
10:10 (Hole 1) – Alexander Levy, Thomas Detry
10:20 (Hole 1) – John Parry, Jeff Winther
10:30 (Hole 1) – Casey Jarvis, Richard Sterne
10:40 (Hole 1) – Tom Vaillant, Angel Ayora
10:55 (Hole 1) – Davis Bryant, Shane Lowry
11:05 (Hole 1) – Niklas Lemke, Romain Langasque
11:15 (Hole 1) – Jannik de Bruyn, Marco Penge
11:25 (Hole 1) – Laurie Canter, Angel Hidalgo
11:35 (Hole 1) – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jacob Skov Olesen
11:45 (Hole 1) – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tom McKibbin
11:55 (Hole 1) – Ben Schmidt, David Ravetto
12:10 (Hole 1) – Simon Forsström, Aaron Cockerill
12:20 (Hole 1) – Oliver Lindell, Brandon Wu
12:30 (Hole 1) – Bernd Wiesberger, Hamish Brown
12:40 (Hole 1) – Tyrrell Hatton, Tapio Pulkkanen
12:50 (Hole 1) – Rory McIlroy, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
13:00 (Hole 1) – Daniel Hillier, Thorbjørn Olesen
13:10 (Hole 1) – Adrien Saddier, Joakim Lagergren