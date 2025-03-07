2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The first round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational was held on Thursday, March 6. With a stacked leaderboard, the second round on Friday is sure to be thrilling as players will compete with the added pressure of making the 36-hole cut.

The first group to tee off the second round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational comprises Isaiah Salinda and amateur golfer Jackson Koivun, who is tied for 15th place. They will tee off at 7:40 AM ET.

The leader of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Wyndham Clark, will tee off the second round of the tournament at 10:05 AM ET along with Sam Burns, who is tied for 45th place with a score of 4-over par 76.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is tied for 11th place at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. He will tee off Friday's round at 1:00 PM ET along with Ludvig Aberg.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

7:40 a.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Jackson Koivun (a)

7:50 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Mackenzie Hughes

8:00 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Sam Stevens

8:10 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Brian Harman

8:20 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Adam Scott

8:30 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:40 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Max Greyserman

8:50 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Corey Conners

9:05 a.m. – Nick Dunlap, Will Zalatoris

9:15 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:25 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

9:35 a.m. – Russell Henley, Tom Hoge

9:45 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

9:55 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

10:05 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns

10:20 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Patrick Cantlay

10:30 a.m. – Justin Rose, Patrick Rodgers

10:40 a.m. – Harris English, Rafael Campos

10:50 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Jacob Bridgeman

11:00 a.m. – Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee

11:10 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Aldrich Potgieter

11:20 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Sungjae Im

11:35 a.m. – Max Homa, Adam Hadwin

11:45 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Sahith Theegala

11:55 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Jason Day

12:05 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young

12:15 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon

12:25 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Eric Cole

12:35 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An

12:50 p.m. – Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim

1:00 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Scottie Scheffler

1:10 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

1:20 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa

1:30 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Max McGreevy

1:40 p.m. – Daniel Berger, Ben Griffin

1:50 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Michael Kim

2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 15 players at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational through 18 holes of the competition (via PGA Tour):

1 - Wyndham Clark (-5)

T2 - Keegan Bradley (-3)

T2 - Corey Conners (-3)

T2 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-3)

T2 - Shane Lowry (-3)

T6 - Cam Davis (-2)

T6 - Si Woo Kim (-2)

T6 - Max Greyserman (-2)

T6 - Rory McIlroy (-2)

T6 - Justin Rose (-2)

T11 - Scottie Scheffler (-1)

T11 - Collin Morikawa (-1)

T11 - Justin Thomas (-1)\

T11 - Patrick Cantlay (-1)

T15 - Ludvig Aberg (E)

T15 - Jackson Koivun (A) (E)

T15 - Tony Finau (E)

T15 - Russell Henley (E)

