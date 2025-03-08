2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational had a cut imposed at 4 over par that saw nearly half the field head home early. The second round of the Signature event will take place on Saturday, March 8, with tee times starting from 9:20 AM ET.

The first group off will see Max McGreevy play alone at 9:20 AM off the Bay Hill Club and Lodge's first hole. The American golfer currently sits tied for last place 46th at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational along with 5 other players.

The leader of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Shane Lowry will tee off the penultimate round at 1:50 PM ET. He will be joined by Wyndham Clark, who claimed the solo second spot with a total score of 6 under par.

Scottie Scheffler is tied for 12th place at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational with a 36-hole score of 1 under par. The World No. 1 golfer will tee off at 12:25 PM ET on Saturday along with Ludvig Aberg.

The tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour), are as follows:

9:20 AM - Max McGreevy

9:30 AM - Patrick Rodgers, Jacob Bridgeman

9:40 AM - Sam Stevens, Xander Schauffele

9:50 AM - Lucas Glover, Isaiah Salinda

10:00 AM - Daniel Berger, Ben Griffin

10:10 AM - Tommy Fleetwood, Andrew Novak

10:25 AM - Chris Kirk, Sam Burns

10:35 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris

10:45 AM - Brian Harman, Adam Scott

10:55 AM - Nick Taylor, J.T. Poston

11:05 AM - J.J. Spaun, Aaron Rai

11:20 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Denny McCarthy

11:30 AM - Eric Cole, Byeong Hun An

11:40 AM - Tom Hoge, Patrick Cantlay

11:50 AM - Michael Kim, Robert MacIntyre

12:00 PM - Adam Hadwin, Austin Eckroat

12:15 PM - Jackson Koivun (A), Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:25 PM - Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler

12:35 PM - Justin Rose, Sungjae Im

12:45 PM - Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

12:55 PM - Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

1:10 PM - Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley

1:20 PM - Jason Day, Max Greyserman

1:30 PM - Russell Henley, Rory McIlroy

1:40 PM - Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa

1:50 PM - Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark

2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 12 players and ties at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational through 36 holes (via PGA Tour):

1 - Shane Lowry (-8)

2 - Wyndham Clark (-6)

T3 - Corey Conners (-5)

T3 - Collin Morikawa (-5)

T5 - Russell Henley (-4)

T5 - Rory McIlroy (-4)

T5 - Jason Day (-4)

T8 - Max Greyserman (-3)

T8 - Justin Thomas (-3)

T8 - Keegan Bradley (-3)

11 - Si Woo Kim (-2)

T12 - Mackenzie Hughes (-1)

T12 - Sepp Straka (-1)

T12 - Tony Finau (-1)

T12 - Justin Rose (-1)

T12 - Sungjae Im (-1)

T12 - Ludvig Aberg (-1)

T12 - Scottie Scheffler (-1)

