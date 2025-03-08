2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational had a cut imposed at 4 over par that saw nearly half the field head home early. The second round of the Signature event will take place on Saturday, March 8, with tee times starting from 9:20 AM ET.
The first group off will see Max McGreevy play alone at 9:20 AM off the Bay Hill Club and Lodge's first hole. The American golfer currently sits tied for last place 46th at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational along with 5 other players.
The leader of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Shane Lowry will tee off the penultimate round at 1:50 PM ET. He will be joined by Wyndham Clark, who claimed the solo second spot with a total score of 6 under par.
Scottie Scheffler is tied for 12th place at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational with a 36-hole score of 1 under par. The World No. 1 golfer will tee off at 12:25 PM ET on Saturday along with Ludvig Aberg.
The tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour), are as follows:
- 9:20 AM - Max McGreevy
- 9:30 AM - Patrick Rodgers, Jacob Bridgeman
- 9:40 AM - Sam Stevens, Xander Schauffele
- 9:50 AM - Lucas Glover, Isaiah Salinda
- 10:00 AM - Daniel Berger, Ben Griffin
- 10:10 AM - Tommy Fleetwood, Andrew Novak
- 10:25 AM - Chris Kirk, Sam Burns
- 10:35 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris
- 10:45 AM - Brian Harman, Adam Scott
- 10:55 AM - Nick Taylor, J.T. Poston
- 11:05 AM - J.J. Spaun, Aaron Rai
- 11:20 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Denny McCarthy
- 11:30 AM - Eric Cole, Byeong Hun An
- 11:40 AM - Tom Hoge, Patrick Cantlay
- 11:50 AM - Michael Kim, Robert MacIntyre
- 12:00 PM - Adam Hadwin, Austin Eckroat
- 12:15 PM - Jackson Koivun (A), Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:25 PM - Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler
- 12:35 PM - Justin Rose, Sungjae Im
- 12:45 PM - Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
- 12:55 PM - Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes
- 1:10 PM - Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley
- 1:20 PM - Jason Day, Max Greyserman
- 1:30 PM - Russell Henley, Rory McIlroy
- 1:40 PM - Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa
- 1:50 PM - Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark
2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top 12 players and ties at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational through 36 holes (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Shane Lowry (-8)
- 2 - Wyndham Clark (-6)
- T3 - Corey Conners (-5)
- T3 - Collin Morikawa (-5)
- T5 - Russell Henley (-4)
- T5 - Rory McIlroy (-4)
- T5 - Jason Day (-4)
- T8 - Max Greyserman (-3)
- T8 - Justin Thomas (-3)
- T8 - Keegan Bradley (-3)
- 11 - Si Woo Kim (-2)
- T12 - Mackenzie Hughes (-1)
- T12 - Sepp Straka (-1)
- T12 - Tony Finau (-1)
- T12 - Justin Rose (-1)
- T12 - Sungjae Im (-1)
- T12 - Ludvig Aberg (-1)
- T12 - Scottie Scheffler (-1)