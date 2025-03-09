2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational is sure to be thrilling, with a fully stacked leaderboard. Sunday's round will see players take on the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida, from 9:15 AM ET.
The first group to tee off the final round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational will see Xander Schauffele play solo. The PGA Tour star sits in last place, 51st, with a total score of 7 over par.
The solo leader of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Collin Morikawa, will tee off on Sunday at 1:45 PM ET. He will play with Russell Henley, who trails him by one stroke with a total 52-hole score of 9 under par.
Scottie Scheffler, who is tied for 13th place at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, will tee off the final round at 12:40 PM, along with Christiaan Bezuidenhout. The two world-class golfers posted rounds of 1 under par 71 and 2 under par 70 respectively to total 2 under par through 3 rounds.
The following are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday (via PGA Tour):
- 9:15 a.m. – Xander Schauffele
- 9:25 a.m. – Sam Stevens, J.T. Poston
- 9:35 a.m. – Max McGreevy, Eric Cole
- 9:45 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Ludvig Åberg
- 9:55 a.m. – Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay
- 10:05 a.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Sam Burns
- 10:20 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Jackson Koivun (a)
- 10:30 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Denny McCarthy
- 10:40 a.m. – Will Zalatoris, J.J. Spaun
- 10:50 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Chris Kirk
- 11:00 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Lucas Glover
- 11:15 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Keegan Bradley
- 11:25 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Scott
- 11:35 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Max Greyserman
- 11:45 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11:55 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Justin Thomas
- 12:10 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
- 12:20 p.m. – Daniel Berger, Byeong Hun An
- 12:30 p.m. – Justin Rose, Wyndham Clark
- 12:40 p.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Scottie Scheffler
- 12:50 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy
- 1:05 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai
- 1:15 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Sepp Straka
- 1:25 p.m. – Michael Kim, Tony Finau
- 1:35 p.m. – Corey Conners, Jason Day
- 1:45 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley
2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 3 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top 13 players at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational heading into the final round (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Collin Morikawa (-10)
- 2 - Russell Henley (-9)
- 3 - Corey Conners (-8)
- 4 - Jason Day (-7)
- T5 - Michael Kim (-5)
- T5 - Tony Finau (-5)
- T7 - Andrew Novak (-4)
- T7 - Sepp Straka (-4)
- T7 - Shane Lowry (-4)
- T10 - Aaron Rai (-3)
- T10 - Robert MacIntyre (-3)
- T10 - Rory McIlroy (-3)
- T13 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-2)
- T13 - Scottie Scheffler (-2)
- T13 - Justin Rose (-2)
- T13 - Wyndham Clark (-2)