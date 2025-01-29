2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Tee times for Round 1 explored

The 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is set to tee off on Thursday, January 30. The event, featuring pairs of 80 professionals and 80 amateur golfers, will be played across the Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Some notable pro-am pairings include Will Zalatoris-Jay Monahan and Sam Burnsand-Eric Church, among others.

The four-day elevated event will see a stacked PGA Tour player field compete for the whopping $20,000,000 prize purse. The event will also mark Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy’s season debuts. Apart from the superstars, eight of the top 10 players in the world will also compete. Round 1 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will tee off on Thursday at 11:35 am ET.

Pros Sam Stevens and Harry Hall will hit tee No.1 at Pebble Beach Golf Links alongside amateurs Mark Meeker and Mia Hamm, respectively, at 11:35 am. The pairings of Harris English-Steve Klein and Eric Cole-Joe Lacob will follow them at 11:48 am. Meanwhile, Jake Knapp-Michael McCarthy and Beau Hossler-Steve Young pairings will begin proceedings from tee no.10 at Pebble Beach.

The groupings of Maverick McNealy-Chuck Robbins and Nico Echavarria-Donald Harrison will tee off from the Spyglass Hill Golf Course at 11:35 am ET. Byeong Hun An-Rob Light and Matthieu Pavon-Pascal Grizot will follow them at 11:48 am.

Notably, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am reigning champion Wyndham Clark will also return to defend his title. The 31-year-old will start his campaign from the Pebble Beach course at 1:06 pm ET alongside Anthony Noto.

2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times

Here are the complete tee times for the professionals (No amateurs listed) teeing up in the first round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (All times ET):

Pebble Beach Golf Links

1st tee

11:35 am - Sam Stevens, Harry Hall

11:48 am - Harris English, Eric Cole

12:01 pm - Sungjae Im, Corey Conners

12:14 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:27 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Taylor Moore

12:40 pm - Lee Hodges, Nick Taylor

12:53 pm - J.T. Poston, Sam Burns

1:06 pm - Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark

1:19 pm - Tony Finau, Max Homa

1:32 pm - Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler

10th tee

11:35 am - Jake Knapp, Beau Hossler

11:48 am - Tom Hoge, Justin Rose

12:01 pm - Cam Davis, Thomas Detry

12:14 pm - Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim

12:27 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power

12:40 pm - Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas

12:53 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay

1:06 pm - Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai

1:19 pm - Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger

1:32 pm - Andrew Novak, Justin Lower

Spyglass Hill

1st tee

11:35 am - Maverick McNealy, Nico Echavarria

11:48 am - Ben An, Matthieu Pavon

12:01 pm - Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson

12:14 pm - Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young

12:27 pm - Ben Griffin, Mark Hubbard

12:40 pm - J.J. Spaun, Doug Ghim

12:53 pm - Max Greyserman, Russell Henley

1:06 pm - Nick Dunlap, Patrick Rodgers

1:19 pm - Jason Day, Adam Hadwin

1:32 pm - Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard

10th tee

11:35 am - Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa

11:48 am - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg

12:01 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman

12:14 pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

12:27 pm - Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

12:40 pm - Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy

12:53 pm - Adam Scott, Gary Woodland

1:06 pm - Will Zalatoris, Chris Kirk

1:19 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka

1:32 pm - Billy Horschel, Brendon Todd

More details on the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be updated as the event progresses.

