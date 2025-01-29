2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Tee times for Round 1 explored

The 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is set to tee off on Thursday, January 30. The event, featuring pairs of 80 professionals and 80 amateur golfers, will be played across the Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Some notable pro-am pairings include Will Zalatoris-Jay Monahan and Sam Burnsand-Eric Church, among others.
The four-day elevated event will see a stacked PGA Tour player field compete for the whopping $20,000,000 prize purse. The event will also mark Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy’s season debuts. Apart from the superstars, eight of the top 10 players in the world will also compete. Round 1 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will tee off on Thursday at 11:35 am ET.
Pros Sam Stevens and Harry Hall will hit tee No.1 at Pebble Beach Golf Links alongside amateurs Mark Meeker and Mia Hamm, respectively, at 11:35 am. The pairings of Harris English-Steve Klein and Eric Cole-Joe Lacob will follow them at 11:48 am. Meanwhile, Jake Knapp-Michael McCarthy and Beau Hossler-Steve Young pairings will begin proceedings from tee no.10 at Pebble Beach.
The groupings of Maverick McNealy-Chuck Robbins and Nico Echavarria-Donald Harrison will tee off from the Spyglass Hill Golf Course at 11:35 am ET. Byeong Hun An-Rob Light and Matthieu Pavon-Pascal Grizot will follow them at 11:48 am.
Notably, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am reigning champion Wyndham Clark will also return to defend his title. The 31-year-old will start his campaign from the Pebble Beach course at 1:06 pm ET alongside Anthony Noto.
2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times
Here are the complete tee times for the professionals (No amateurs listed) teeing up in the first round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (All times ET):
Pebble Beach Golf Links
1st tee
- 11:35 am - Sam Stevens, Harry Hall
- 11:48 am - Harris English, Eric Cole
- 12:01 pm - Sungjae Im, Corey Conners
- 12:14 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:27 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Taylor Moore
- 12:40 pm - Lee Hodges, Nick Taylor
- 12:53 pm - J.T. Poston, Sam Burns
- 1:06 pm - Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark
- 1:19 pm - Tony Finau, Max Homa
- 1:32 pm - Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler
10th tee
- 11:35 am - Jake Knapp, Beau Hossler
- 11:48 am - Tom Hoge, Justin Rose
- 12:01 pm - Cam Davis, Thomas Detry
- 12:14 pm - Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim
- 12:27 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power
- 12:40 pm - Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas
- 12:53 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:06 pm - Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai
- 1:19 pm - Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger
- 1:32 pm - Andrew Novak, Justin Lower
Spyglass Hill
1st tee
- 11:35 am - Maverick McNealy, Nico Echavarria
- 11:48 am - Ben An, Matthieu Pavon
- 12:01 pm - Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson
- 12:14 pm - Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young
- 12:27 pm - Ben Griffin, Mark Hubbard
- 12:40 pm - J.J. Spaun, Doug Ghim
- 12:53 pm - Max Greyserman, Russell Henley
- 1:06 pm - Nick Dunlap, Patrick Rodgers
- 1:19 pm - Jason Day, Adam Hadwin
- 1:32 pm - Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard
10th tee
- 11:35 am - Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa
- 11:48 am - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg
- 12:01 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman
- 12:14 pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley
- 12:27 pm - Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
- 12:40 pm - Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy
- 12:53 pm - Adam Scott, Gary Woodland
- 1:06 pm - Will Zalatoris, Chris Kirk
- 1:19 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka
- 1:32 pm - Billy Horschel, Brendon Todd
More details on the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be updated as the event progresses.