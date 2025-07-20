2025 Barracuda Championship round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 Barracuda Championship will be played on Sunday, July 20. All players will take on the Tahoe Mountain Club from the first hole starting at 8:10 AM PDT onwards in groups of two.
Camilo Villegas and Kiradech Aphibarnrat form the first group teeing off the final leg of the 2025 Barracuda Championship. They sit in 65th and 66th place, the last place, respectively.
Max Homa is tied for 16th place at the 2025 Barracuda Championship with six other golfers, including Doug Ghim. The two PGA Tour sensations will tee off the final round of the Barracuda Championship at 12:25 PM PDT.
Ryan Gerard and Rico Hoey share the lead at the event with 34 points each to their names. Forming the leader group for Sunday, they will take on the Tahoe Mountain Club at 1:50 PM PDT.
Erik van Rooyen follows in the solo third place with 33 points earned through 54 holes of intense competition. He will play with France's Tom Valliant, who sits in the fourth position with 32 points, at 1:40 PM PDT.
2025 Barracuda Championship Final Round Pairings
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Barracuda Championship with all times mentioned in PDT (via PGA Tour):
- 8:10 AM - Camilo Villegas, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 8:20 AM - David Longmire, Brandon Wu
- 8:20 AM - Zac Blair, Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
- 8:40 AM - Ricardo Gouveia, Matt NeSmith
- 8:50 AM - Kris Ventura, Ben Martin
- 9:00 AM - Patrick Newcomb, Nick Watney
- 9:10 AM - Ben Polland, Ryo Hisatsune
- 9:25 AM - Chesson Hadley, Ben Silverman
- 9:35 AM - Dylan Frittelli, Kurt Kitayama
- 9:45 AM - Beau Hossler, Callum Shinkwin
- 9:55 AM - Marcus Kinhult, Nate Lashley
- 10:05 AM - Luke List, Trevor Cone
- 10:15 AM - Andrew Putnam, Max McGreevy
- 10:25 AM - Paul Peterson, Robin Williams
- 10:40 AM - Thomas Rosenmueller, Quade Cummins
- 10:50 AM - Chandler Phillips, Mark Hubbard
- 11:00 AM - Ricky Castillo, Carson Young
- 11:10 AM - Austin Cook, David Skinns
- 11:20 AM - Isaiah Salinda, Brandon Robinson Thompson
- 11:30 AM - Sam Ryder, Todd Clements
- 11:40 AM - Yuto Katsuragawa, Joel Dahmen
- 11:55 AM - Jonathan Byrd, Pierceson Coody
- 12:05 PM - Joseph Bramlett, Hayden Buckley
- 12:15 PM - Andrew Wilson, Martin Laird
- 12:25 PM - Doug Ghim, Max Homa
- 12:35 PM - Lanto Griffin, Joel Girrbach
- 12:45 PM - Kevin Roy, David Lipsky
- 1:00 PM - Jacques Kruyswijk, Patrick Fishburn
- 1:10 PM - Jackson Suber, Will Gordon
- 1:20 PM - Jason Scrivener, Dale Whitnell
- 1:30 PM - Hayden Springer, Vince Whaley
- 1:40 PM - Erik van Rooyen, Tom Valliant
- 1:50 PM - Ryan Gerard, Rico Hoey