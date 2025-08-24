2025 Betfred British Masters: How much each golfer earned from the $2.75M purse

Alex Noren claimed the 2025 Betfred British Masters title at The Belfry Hotel &amp; Resort, taking home the winner’s share of the $2.75 million purse purse. The Swedish golfer secured a narrow one-shot victory on Sunday (August 24), lifting his second Betfred British Masters trophy after first winning the event in 2016.Noren finished at 16-under-par 272, edging out Nicolai Hojgaard and Kazuma Kobori, who shared second place at 15-under. Japan’s Keita Nakajima finished in solo fourth, two shots further back, while England’s Andy Sullivan rounded out the top five at 12-under.With his victory at the Betfred British Masters, Noren earned €513,490.95 along with 835 Race to Dubai points, strengthening his position in the season-long standings. The win also added 27.6 Official World Golf Ranking points to his tally, marking an important step in his 2025 season.The Betfred British Masters 2025 served as the 32nd event of the DP World Tour season, with a 36-hole cut reducing the original field of 156 players to 70 for the weekend.2025 Betfred British Masters prize money breakdownBelow is the full breakdown of finishing positions and prize money for the 2025 Betfred British Masters:1. Alex Noren -16 (€513,490.95)T2. Nicolai Hojgaard -15 (€261,276.28)T2. Kazuma Kobori -15 (€261,276.28)4. Keita Nakajima -13 (€151,026.75)5. Andy Sullivan -12 (€128,070.68)T6. Matt Fitzpatrick -10 (€98,167.39)T6. Marco Penge -10 (€98,167.39)T8. Daniel Brown -9 (€62,223.02)T8. Alex Fitzpatrick -9 (€62,223.02)T8. Julien Guerrier -9 (€62,223.02)T8. Haotong Li -9 (€62,223.02)T8. Marcel Siem -9 (€62,223.02)T13. Angel Ayora -8 (€43,596.39)T13. Davis Bryant -8 (€43,596.39)T13. Darren Fichardt -8 (€43,596.39)T13. Angel Hidalgo -8 (€43,596.39)T13. Rasmus Hojgaard -8 (€43,596.39)T13. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen -8 (€43,596.39)T19. Cameron Adam (Amateur) -7 (-)T19. Dan Bradbury -7 (€35,717.83)T19. Simon Forsström -7 (€35,717.83)T19. Marcel Schneider -7 (€35,717.83)T19. Danny Willett -7 (€35,717.83)T24. Joel Moscatel -6 (€32,319.72)T24. Jason Scrivener -6 (€32,319.72)T24. Tom Vaillant -6 (€32,319.72)T27. Kiradech Aphibarnrat -5 (€28,242.00)T27. Manuel Elvira -5 (€28,242.00)T27. Romain Langasque -5 (€28,242.00)T27. Niklas Lemke -5 (€28,242.00)T27. Mikael Lindberg -5 (€28,242.00)T27. Brandon Stone -5 (€28,242.00)T33. Ross Fisher -4 (€22,125.42)T33. Toby Hunt -4 (€22,125.42)T33. Matthew Jordan -4 (€22,125.42)T33. Aaron Rai -4 (€22,125.42)T33. Jordan Smith -4 (€22,125.42)T33. Elvis Smylie -4 (€22,125.42)T33. Clément Sordet -4 (€22,125.42)T33. Matt Wallace -4 (€22,125.42)T41. Guido Migliozzi -3 (€18,727.32)T41. Jeff Winther -3 (€18,727.32)T43. Rafa Cabrera Bello -2 (€17,217.05)T43. Wenyi Ding -2 (€17,217.05)T43. John Parry -2 (€17,217.05)T46. Ugo Coussaud -1 (€15,102.68)T46. Jordan Gumberg -1 (€15,102.68)T46. Kristoffer Reitan -1 (€15,102.68)T46. Callum Tarren -1 (€15,102.68)T50. Jorge Campillo Par (€12,686.25)T50. Ricardo Gouveia Par (€12,686.25)T50. Maximilian Kieffer Par (€12,686.25)T50. Brandt Snedeker Par (€12,686.25)T54. Veer Ahlawat +1 (€10,672.56)T54. Jayden Schaper +1 (€10,672.56)T54. Matthias Schwab +1 (€10,672.56)T57. Alejandro Del Rey +2 (€9,816.74)T57. Johannes Veerman +2 (€9,816.74)T59. Thomas Aiken +3 (€9,212.63)T59. Richard Mansell +3 (€9,212.63)T61. Ewen Ferguson +4 (€8,457.50)T61. Joel Girrbach +4 (€8,457.50)T61. Frederic Lacroix +4 (€8,457.50)T64. Laurie Canter +5 (€7,400.31)T64. MJ Daffue +5 (€7,400.31)T64. Joe Dean +5 (€7,400.31)T64. Andrea Pavan +5 (€7,400.31)68. Pablo Ereno +6 (€6,645.18)T69. Matthew Baldwin +8 (€6,192.10)T69. Bernd Wiesberger +8 (€6,192.10)