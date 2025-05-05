2025 Black Desert Championship payouts: How much each player earned from the $3M purse

  • home icon
By Lathika Krishna
Modified May 05, 2025 05:08 GMT
Black Desert Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Haeran Ryu, Black Desert Championship (Image via Getty)

The first edition of the LPGA Tour's Black Desert Championship was a great success. With the added pressure of playing at the challenging Black Desert Golf Club in Utah, Haeran Ryu persisted and won the event.

Haeran Ryu posted rounds of 63, 67, 68, and 64 at the 2025 Black Desert Championship to total 26 under par 262. The South Korean golfer earned a paycheck worth $450,000 and 500 Race to CME Globe points for her victory.

Esther Henseleit and Ruoning Yin share the joint second place at the 2025 Black Desert Championship. With a total score of 21 under par each. They each earned $241,445 and 275 Race to CME Globe points.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Black Desert Championship's $3 million purse and how much each player made per shot (via goandplay):

PositionPlayerPrize MoneyPer shot
1Haeran Ryu$450,000$1,717.56
T2Esther Henseleit$241,445$904.29
T2Ruoning Yin$241,445$904.29
4Yan Liu$157,054$583.84
5Rio Takeda$126,411$468.19
T6Stephanie Kyriacou$88,616$325.79
T6Chanettee Wannasaen$88,616$325.79
T6Ariya Jutanugarn$88,616$325.79
9Grace Kim$68,186$249.77
T10Auston Kim$59,757$218.09
T10Andrea Lee$59,757$218.09
T12Mi Hyang Lee$43,975$159.91
T12Somi Lee$43,975$159.91
T12Celine Boutier$43,975$159.91
T12Hye-Jin Choi$43,975$159.91
T12Sarah Schmelzel$43,975$159.91
T12Jiwon Jeon$43,975$159.91
T12Brooke M. Henderson$43,975$159.91
T12Wei-Ling Hsu$43,975$159.91
T20Robyn Choi$31,630$114.60
T20Hyo Joo Kim$31,630$114.60
T20Ryann O’Toole$31,630$114.60
T20Jennifer Kupcho$31,630$114.60
T20Narin An$31,630$114.60
T20Jin Hee Im$31,630$114.60
T20Miyu Yamashita$31,630$114.60
T27Manon De Roey$25,550$92.24
T27Jasmine Suwannapura$25,550$92.24
T27Lucy Li$25,550$92.24
T27Soo Bin Joo$25,550$92.24
T31Savannah Grewal$21,329$76.72
T31Ana Belac$21,329$76.72
T31Mao Saigo$21,329$76.72
T31Aditi Ashok$21,329$76.72
T31Yahui Zhang$21,329$76.72
T36Ingrid Lindblad$17,697$63.43
T36Kristen Gillman$17,697$63.43
T36Lindy Duncan$17,697$63.43
T36Anna Nordqvist$17,697$63.43
T40Charley Hull$14,710$52.54
T40Jenny Bae$14,710$52.54
T40Gaby Lopez$14,710$52.54
T40Miranda Wang$14,710$52.54
T40Amy Yang$14,710$52.54
T45Ashleigh Buhai$12,564$44.71
T45Dewi Weber$12,564$44.71
T45Minami Katsu$12,564$44.71
T48Paula Reto$10,994$38.99
T48Nataliya Guseva$10,994$38.99
T48Ayaka Furue$10,994$38.99
T48Azahara Munoz$10,994$38.99
T52Weiwei Zhang$9,653$34.11
T52Caroline Inglis$9,653$34.11
T52Arpichaya Yubol$9,653$34.11
T52Carlota Ciganda$9,653$34.11
T56Olivia Cowan$8,733$30.75
T56Saki Baba$8,733$30.75
T58Pajaree Anannarukarn$8,121$28.49
T58Christine Wang$8,121$28.49
T60Hinako Shibuno$7,432$25.99
T60Mina Kreiter$7,432$25.99
T60Lauren Morris$7,432$25.99
T60Gemma Dryburgh$7,432$25.99
T64Kate Smith-Stroh$6,972$24.29
T64Perrine Delacour$6,972$24.29
66Karis Davidson$6,742$23.33
T67Madison Young$6,512$22.38
T67Lauren Hartlage$6,512$22.38
WDCMegan Khang$6,282$29.36
Following the conclusion of the 2025 Black Desert Championship, the next event on the LPGA Tour's calendar is the Mizuho Americas Open. The tournament will be played at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey from May 8 to 11.

Haeran Ryu's 2025 Black Desert Championship Scorecards

Here's a look at the winner of the 2025 Black Desert Championship's scorecards for all four tournament rounds (via LPGA Tour):

Round 1 (9 under par - 63)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 3 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 7 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 9 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

Round 2 (5 under par - 67)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 7 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 5) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 15 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 5) - 5
Round 3 (4 under par - 68)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 3 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 2
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 15 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

Round 4 (8 under par - 64)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 5) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 5) - 4
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee





