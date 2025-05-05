2025 Black Desert Championship payouts: How much each player earned from the $3M purse
The first edition of the LPGA Tour's Black Desert Championship was a great success. With the added pressure of playing at the challenging Black Desert Golf Club in Utah, Haeran Ryu persisted and won the event.
Haeran Ryu posted rounds of 63, 67, 68, and 64 at the 2025 Black Desert Championship to total 26 under par 262. The South Korean golfer earned a paycheck worth $450,000 and 500 Race to CME Globe points for her victory.
Esther Henseleit and Ruoning Yin share the joint second place at the 2025 Black Desert Championship. With a total score of 21 under par each. They each earned $241,445 and 275 Race to CME Globe points.
Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Black Desert Championship's $3 million purse and how much each player made per shot (via goandplay):
Position
Player
Prize Money
Per shot
1
Haeran Ryu
$450,000
$1,717.56
T2
Esther Henseleit
$241,445
$904.29
T2
Ruoning Yin
$241,445
$904.29
4
Yan Liu
$157,054
$583.84
5
Rio Takeda
$126,411
$468.19
T6
Stephanie Kyriacou
$88,616
$325.79
T6
Chanettee Wannasaen
$88,616
$325.79
T6
Ariya Jutanugarn
$88,616
$325.79
9
Grace Kim
$68,186
$249.77
T10
Auston Kim
$59,757
$218.09
T10
Andrea Lee
$59,757
$218.09
T12
Mi Hyang Lee
$43,975
$159.91
T12
Somi Lee
$43,975
$159.91
T12
Celine Boutier
$43,975
$159.91
T12
Hye-Jin Choi
$43,975
$159.91
T12
Sarah Schmelzel
$43,975
$159.91
T12
Jiwon Jeon
$43,975
$159.91
T12
Brooke M. Henderson
$43,975
$159.91
T12
Wei-Ling Hsu
$43,975
$159.91
T20
Robyn Choi
$31,630
$114.60
T20
Hyo Joo Kim
$31,630
$114.60
T20
Ryann O’Toole
$31,630
$114.60
T20
Jennifer Kupcho
$31,630
$114.60
T20
Narin An
$31,630
$114.60
T20
Jin Hee Im
$31,630
$114.60
T20
Miyu Yamashita
$31,630
$114.60
T27
Manon De Roey
$25,550
$92.24
T27
Jasmine Suwannapura
$25,550
$92.24
T27
Lucy Li
$25,550
$92.24
T27
Soo Bin Joo
$25,550
$92.24
T31
Savannah Grewal
$21,329
$76.72
T31
Ana Belac
$21,329
$76.72
T31
Mao Saigo
$21,329
$76.72
T31
Aditi Ashok
$21,329
$76.72
T31
Yahui Zhang
$21,329
$76.72
T36
Ingrid Lindblad
$17,697
$63.43
T36
Kristen Gillman
$17,697
$63.43
T36
Lindy Duncan
$17,697
$63.43
T36
Anna Nordqvist
$17,697
$63.43
T40
Charley Hull
$14,710
$52.54
T40
Jenny Bae
$14,710
$52.54
T40
Gaby Lopez
$14,710
$52.54
T40
Miranda Wang
$14,710
$52.54
T40
Amy Yang
$14,710
$52.54
T45
Ashleigh Buhai
$12,564
$44.71
T45
Dewi Weber
$12,564
$44.71
T45
Minami Katsu
$12,564
$44.71
T48
Paula Reto
$10,994
$38.99
T48
Nataliya Guseva
$10,994
$38.99
T48
Ayaka Furue
$10,994
$38.99
T48
Azahara Munoz
$10,994
$38.99
T52
Weiwei Zhang
$9,653
$34.11
T52
Caroline Inglis
$9,653
$34.11
T52
Arpichaya Yubol
$9,653
$34.11
T52
Carlota Ciganda
$9,653
$34.11
T56
Olivia Cowan
$8,733
$30.75
T56
Saki Baba
$8,733
$30.75
T58
Pajaree Anannarukarn
$8,121
$28.49
T58
Christine Wang
$8,121
$28.49
T60
Hinako Shibuno
$7,432
$25.99
T60
Mina Kreiter
$7,432
$25.99
T60
Lauren Morris
$7,432
$25.99
T60
Gemma Dryburgh
$7,432
$25.99
T64
Kate Smith-Stroh
$6,972
$24.29
T64
Perrine Delacour
$6,972
$24.29
66
Karis Davidson
$6,742
$23.33
T67
Madison Young
$6,512
$22.38
T67
Lauren Hartlage
$6,512
$22.38
WDC
Megan Khang
$6,282
$29.36
Following the conclusion of the 2025 Black Desert Championship, the next event on the LPGA Tour's calendar is the Mizuho Americas Open. The tournament will be played at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey from May 8 to 11.
Haeran Ryu's 2025 Black Desert Championship Scorecards
Here's a look at the winner of the 2025 Black Desert Championship's scorecards for all four tournament rounds (via LPGA Tour):
Round 1 (9 under par - 63)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
Hole 3 (par 3) - 3
Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
Hole 5 (par 4) - 3
Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
Hole 7 (par 5) - 5
Hole 8 (par 3) - 2
Hole 9 (par 5) - 5
Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
Hole 11 (par 4) - 3
Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
Hole 15 (par 3) - 2
Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
Hole 18 (par 5) - 5
Round 2 (5 under par - 67)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
Hole 3 (par 3) - 4
Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
Hole 5 (par 4) - 3
Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
Hole 7 (par 5) - 5
Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
Hole 9 (par 5) - 3
Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
Hole 15 (par 3) - 3
Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
Hole 18 (par 5) - 5
Round 3 (4 under par - 68)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 5
Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
Hole 3 (par 3) - 3
Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
Hole 9 (par 5) - 4
Hole 10 (par 4) - 5
Hole 11 (par 4) - 2
Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
Hole 14 (par 4) - 5
Hole 15 (par 3) - 3
Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
Hole 18 (par 5) - 5
Round 4 (8 under par - 64)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
Hole 3 (par 3) - 3
Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
Hole 9 (par 5) - 5
Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
Hole 11 (par 4) - 3
Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
Hole 13 (par 5) - 3
Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
Hole 15 (par 3) - 2
Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
Hole 18 (par 5) - 4
About the author
Lathika Krishna
Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.
She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.
Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.
Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.