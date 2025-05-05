2025 Black Desert Championship payouts: How much each player earned from the $3M purse

The first edition of the LPGA Tour's Black Desert Championship was a great success. With the added pressure of playing at the challenging Black Desert Golf Club in Utah, Haeran Ryu persisted and won the event.

Haeran Ryu posted rounds of 63, 67, 68, and 64 at the 2025 Black Desert Championship to total 26 under par 262. The South Korean golfer earned a paycheck worth $450,000 and 500 Race to CME Globe points for her victory.

Esther Henseleit and Ruoning Yin share the joint second place at the 2025 Black Desert Championship. With a total score of 21 under par each. They each earned $241,445 and 275 Race to CME Globe points.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Black Desert Championship's $3 million purse and how much each player made per shot (via goandplay):

Position Player Prize Money Per shot 1 Haeran Ryu $450,000 $1,717.56 T2 Esther Henseleit $241,445 $904.29 T2 Ruoning Yin $241,445 $904.29 4 Yan Liu $157,054 $583.84 5 Rio Takeda $126,411 $468.19 T6 Stephanie Kyriacou $88,616 $325.79 T6 Chanettee Wannasaen $88,616 $325.79 T6 Ariya Jutanugarn $88,616 $325.79 9 Grace Kim $68,186 $249.77 T10 Auston Kim $59,757 $218.09 T10 Andrea Lee $59,757 $218.09 T12 Mi Hyang Lee $43,975 $159.91 T12 Somi Lee $43,975 $159.91 T12 Celine Boutier $43,975 $159.91 T12 Hye-Jin Choi $43,975 $159.91 T12 Sarah Schmelzel $43,975 $159.91 T12 Jiwon Jeon $43,975 $159.91 T12 Brooke M. Henderson $43,975 $159.91 T12 Wei-Ling Hsu $43,975 $159.91 T20 Robyn Choi $31,630 $114.60 T20 Hyo Joo Kim $31,630 $114.60 T20 Ryann O’Toole $31,630 $114.60 T20 Jennifer Kupcho $31,630 $114.60 T20 Narin An $31,630 $114.60 T20 Jin Hee Im $31,630 $114.60 T20 Miyu Yamashita $31,630 $114.60 T27 Manon De Roey $25,550 $92.24 T27 Jasmine Suwannapura $25,550 $92.24 T27 Lucy Li $25,550 $92.24 T27 Soo Bin Joo $25,550 $92.24 T31 Savannah Grewal $21,329 $76.72 T31 Ana Belac $21,329 $76.72 T31 Mao Saigo $21,329 $76.72 T31 Aditi Ashok $21,329 $76.72 T31 Yahui Zhang $21,329 $76.72 T36 Ingrid Lindblad $17,697 $63.43 T36 Kristen Gillman $17,697 $63.43 T36 Lindy Duncan $17,697 $63.43 T36 Anna Nordqvist $17,697 $63.43 T40 Charley Hull $14,710 $52.54 T40 Jenny Bae $14,710 $52.54 T40 Gaby Lopez $14,710 $52.54 T40 Miranda Wang $14,710 $52.54 T40 Amy Yang $14,710 $52.54 T45 Ashleigh Buhai $12,564 $44.71 T45 Dewi Weber $12,564 $44.71 T45 Minami Katsu $12,564 $44.71 T48 Paula Reto $10,994 $38.99 T48 Nataliya Guseva $10,994 $38.99 T48 Ayaka Furue $10,994 $38.99 T48 Azahara Munoz $10,994 $38.99 T52 Weiwei Zhang $9,653 $34.11 T52 Caroline Inglis $9,653 $34.11 T52 Arpichaya Yubol $9,653 $34.11 T52 Carlota Ciganda $9,653 $34.11 T56 Olivia Cowan $8,733 $30.75 T56 Saki Baba $8,733 $30.75 T58 Pajaree Anannarukarn $8,121 $28.49 T58 Christine Wang $8,121 $28.49 T60 Hinako Shibuno $7,432 $25.99 T60 Mina Kreiter $7,432 $25.99 T60 Lauren Morris $7,432 $25.99 T60 Gemma Dryburgh $7,432 $25.99 T64 Kate Smith-Stroh $6,972 $24.29 T64 Perrine Delacour $6,972 $24.29 66 Karis Davidson $6,742 $23.33 T67 Madison Young $6,512 $22.38 T67 Lauren Hartlage $6,512 $22.38 WDC Megan Khang $6,282 $29.36

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Black Desert Championship, the next event on the LPGA Tour's calendar is the Mizuho Americas Open. The tournament will be played at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey from May 8 to 11.

Haeran Ryu's 2025 Black Desert Championship Scorecards

Here's a look at the winner of the 2025 Black Desert Championship's scorecards for all four tournament rounds (via LPGA Tour):

Round 1 (9 under par - 63)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 5

Hole 8 (par 3) - 2

Hole 9 (par 5) - 5

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 2

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

Round 2 (5 under par - 67)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 5

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

Round 3 (4 under par - 68)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 2

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

Round 4 (8 under par - 64)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 5

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 2

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

