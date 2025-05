2025 Black Desert Championship round 3 tee times & pairings

The 2025 Black Desert Championship is half way through in Utah. The penultimate round will be played on Saturday, May 3. Tee times are staggered and all players will tee off from the Black Desert Golf Club's first hole from 8:25 AM local time onwards.

The first group off will see Jenny Bae play as the lone player. The American golfer is tied for last place, 58th, at the 2025 Black Desert Championship along with 11 other golfers.

Haeran Ryu and Somi Lee make up the leader group for the Black Desert Championship's third round. The former leads by a two-stroke margin with a 36-hole score of 14-under par. The two LPGA Tour stars will tee off at 2:10 PM local time.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Black Desert Championship (via LPGA Tour):

8:25 AM - Jenny Bae

8:30 AM - Weiwei Zhang, Arpichaya Yubol

8:40 AM - Minami Katsu, Mao Saigo

8:50 AM - Karis Davidson, Anna Nordqvist

9:00 AM - Saki Baba, Amy Yang

9:10 AM - Robyn Choi, Kate Smith-Stroh

9:20 AM - Christine Wang, Ana Belac

9:30 AM - Megan Khang, Auston Kim

9:40 AM - Ingrid Lindblad, Aditi Ashok

9:50 AM - Jennifer Kupcho, Charley Hull

10:00 AM - Lauren Morris, Ashleigh Buhai

10:10 AM - Madison Young, Jasmine Suwannapura

10:20 AM - Nataliya Guseva, Savannah Grewal

10:30 AM - Miyu Yamashita, Azahara Munoz

10:40 AM - Pajaree Annanarukarn, Rio Takeda

10:50 AM - Ryann O'Toole, Caroline Inglis

11:00 AM - Akaya Furue, Stephanie Kyriacou

11:10 AM - Jiwon Jeon, Yan Liu

11:30 AM - Sarah Schmelzel, Lucy Li

11:40 AM - Hyo Joo Kim, Lindy Duncan

11:50 AM - Manon De Roey, Lauren Hartlage

12:00 PM - Jin Hee Im, Mina Kreiter

12:10 PM - Brooke M. Henderson, Ruoning Yin

12:20 PM - Celine Boutier, Gaby Lopez

12:30 PM - Dewi Weber, Olivia Cowan

12:40 PM - Carlota Ciganda, Perrine Delacour

12:50 PM - Kristen Gillman, Andrea Lee

1:00 PM - Chanettee Wannasaen, Hye-Jin Choi

1:10 PM - Yahui Zhang, Paula Reto

1:20 PM - Gemma Dryburgh, Narin AN

1:30 PM - Miranda Wang, Grace Kim

1:40 PM - Hinako Shibuno, Mi Hyang Lee

1:50 PM - Ariya Jutanugarn, Wei-Ling Hsu

2:00 PM - Esther Henseleit, Soo Bin Joo

2:10 PM - Haeran Ryu, Somi Lee

2025 Black Desert Championship Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Black Desert Championship heading into the penultimate round (via LPGA Tour):

1 - Haeran Ryu (-14)

2 - Somi Lee (-12)

T3 - Esther Henseleit (-11)

T3 - Soo Bin Joo (-11)

T5 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-10)

T5 - Wei-Ling Hsu (-10)

T7 - Hinako Shibuno (-9)

T7 - Mi Hyang Lee (-9)

T7 - Miranda Wang (-9)

T7 - Grace Kim (-9)

T11 - Gemma Dryburg (-8)

T11 - Narin An (-8)

T11 - Yahui Zhang (-8)

T11 - Paula Reto (-8)

T11 - Hye-Jin Choi (-8)

T11 - Chanettee Wannasaen (-8)

T11 - Kristen Gillman (-8)

T11 - Andrea Lee (-8)

T11 - Carlota Ciganda (-8)

T20 - Perrine Delacour (-7)

T20 - Dewi Weber (-7)

T20 - Olivia Cowan (-7)

T20 - Celine Boutier (-7)

