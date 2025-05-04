2025 Black Desert Championship round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The first edition of the LPGA Tour's Black Desert Championship is off to a great start. The final round will be played on Sunday, May 4. Tee times are staggered with players teeing off from the Black Desert Golf Club's first and tenth holes from 7:00 AM local time onwards.

Haeran Ryu posted a 4 under par 68 round on Saturday to lead by a two stroke margin over Ruoning Yin. Esther Henseleit trails the latter by a stroke. The three world class golfers form the leader group for the final round of the 2025 Black Desert Championship. They will tee off from the first hole at 8:50 AM local time.

Charley Hull, who is tied for 45th place at the 2025 Black Desert Championship, will tee off the final round at 7:55 AM local time from the back nine. She will play with Ashleigh Buhai and Ingrid Lindblad.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Black Desert Championship (via LPGA Tour):

Hole 1

7:00 AM - Ryann O'Toole, Lindy Duncan, Gemma Dryburgh

7:11 AM - Ana Belac, Mao Saigo, Jasmine Suwannapura

7:22 AM - Anna Nordqvist, Jennifer Kupcho, Grace Kim

7:33 AM - Celine Boutier, Mi Hyang Lee, Somi Lee

7:44 AM - Soo Bin Joo, Aditi Ashok, Lucy Li

7:55 AM - Yahui Xhang, Hye-Jin Choi, Andrea Lee

8:06 AM - Sarah Schmelzel, Jiwon Jeon, Narin An

8:17 AM - Stephanie Kyriacou, Miyu Yamashita, Jin Hee Im

8:28 AM - Yan Liu, Rio Takeda, Brooke M. Henderson

8:39 AM - Chanettee Wannasaen, Ariya Jutanugarn, Wei-Ling Hsu

8:50 AM - Haeran Ryu, Ruoning Yin, Esther Henseleit

Hole 10

7:00 AM - Kristen Gillman, Amy Yang, Minami Katsu

7:11 AM - Auston Kim, Akaya Furue, Azahara Munoz

7:22 AM - Gaby Lopez, Manon De Roey, Dewi Weber

7:33 AM - Carlota Coganda, Miranda Wang, Saki Baba

7:44 AM - Arpichaya Yubol, Jenny Bae, Nataliya Guseve

7:55 AM - Ashleigh Buhai, Charley Hull, Ingrid Lindblad

8:06 AM - Christine Wang, Caroline Inglis, Hyo Joo Kim

8:17 AM - Robyn Choi, Savannah Grewal, Paula Reto

8:28 AM - Weiwei Zhang, Lauren Morris, Pajaree Annanarukarn

8:39 AM - Perrine Delacour, Karis Davidson, Mina Kreiter

8:50 AM - Hinako Shibuno, Olivia Cowan, Kate Smith-Stroh

9:01 AM - Lauren Hartlage, Madison Young

2025 Black Desert Championship Round 3 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top contenders at the 2025 Black Desert Championship (via LPGA Tour):

1 - Haeran Ryu (-18)

2 - Ruoning Yin (-16)

3 - Esther Henseleit (-15)

T4 - Chanette Wannasaen (-13)

T4 - Wei-Ling Hsu (-13)

T4 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-13)

T7 - Yan Liu (-12)

T7 - Rio Takeda (-12)

T7 - Brooke M. Henderson (-12)

T10 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-11)

T10 - Miyu Yamashita (-11)

T10 - Jin Hee Im (-11)

T10 - Sarah Schmelzel (-11)

T10 - Jiwon Jeon (-11)

T10 - Narin An (-11)

T10 - Yahui Zhang (-11)

T10 - Hye-Hin Choi (-11)

T10 - Andrea Lee (-11)

T10 - Soo Bin Joo (-11)

