2025 Blue Bay LPGA round 3 tee times and pairing explored

As the 2025 Blue Bay LPGA heads into the third round at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course on Hainan Island, China, we explore the times and pairings for Saturday matchups. The competition is gaining momentum with the remaining participants aiming for a perfect finish.

Round two ended on a high with Japan's Nasa Hataoka and Australia's Cassie Porter left tied on the leaderboard at 7-under-par.

Hataoka registered 71 and 66 after her first two rounds while Cassie carded 69 and 68. Meanwhile, Japan's Rio Takeda holds the third position with 6-under, following intense rounds of 69 and 69. Auston Kim of the USA is in fourth place, tied with Gaby Lopez from Mexico.

Hataoka is paired with Cassie Porter, and with both at 7, they are expected to tee off at 11:22 AM. It is expected to set the tone for an intense battle as they aim for the top spot.

Lopez and Kim, both at -5, will take on each other at 11:11 AM as they aim to close the gap on the table toppers.

Takeda will try and cause an upset when she takes the course at 11:22 AM. She is currently at -6 and will look to push upwards on the ladder.

The Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course has one of the most complex layouts. It features the coastal winds and strategic water hazards. This makes it difficult for the players but they will have to overcome these obstacles steadily to maintain or improve their standings.

The third round is set for March 8. While the leaderboard is shaping up gradually, the remaining participants will hope to have a great day and secure a better position for the final round. Golf fans can catch the games live on the Golf Channel from 4:00 AM to 9:00 AM UTC.

"I was hitting really good" – Nasa Hataoka confident after a strong start at Blue Bay LPGA, China

Nasa Hataoka has expressed excitement about her display after the second round at the Blue Bay LPGA in China. Hataoka finished the round on top of the log and believes she is having a good time on the course amid the challenges.

She currently shares the lead with Cassie Porter after making seven birdies and just one bogey to accumulate a six-under-par 66.

"Under these windy conditions, I was trying to hit controlled shots," Hataoka was quoted as saying by France24. "I was hitting really good, especially my iron shot. And my middle range putt was good too. I'm making plenty of birdies. It's just being able to minimise the mistakes and unforced errors."

Her performance at the Blue Bay LPGA and ability to adapt to the differing conditions proves she is one to watch out for as a top competitor heading into the final stages.

Hataoka has won six LPGA Tour wins throughout her career. She bagged her first win at the 2018 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, before adding the Toto Japan Classic to her cabinet the same year.

