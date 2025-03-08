2025 Blue Bay LPGA round 4 tee times and pairing explored

The 2025 Blue Bay LPGA is heading for its conclusion. Its final round is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 9, at Hainan Island in China.

Players will tee off for the fourth round at 9:10 AM local time on the first and tenth tee holes in groups of three. On the first tee hole, Hira Naveed will start the game along with Jiwon Jeon and Bailey Tardy, while on the tenth, Frida Kinhult will tee off in a group with Gemma Dryburgh and Savannah Grewal.

Following the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA, Rio Takeda is in the lead at 9-under. She has been impressive this week in China and, after playing three back-to-back rounds of 69, has a two-stroke lead while heading into the finale on Sunday, March 9.

Gigi Stoll settled in second place at the Blue Bay LPGA, tied with Auston Kim and Cassie Porter, followed by Jeeno Thitikul settling in a tie for fifth with Mao Saigo and Ayaka Furue at 6-under.

Third-round leader Rio Takeda will tee off on Sunday on the first tee hole at 11:22 AM local time. She will start her game in a group with Stoll and Kim. Minjee Lee will tee off at 11:11 AM local time on the first tee hole with Cassie Porter and Thitikul, while Leona Maguire will start on the tenth hole with Peiyun Chien and Yuai Ji at 9:21 AM local time.

2025 Blue Bay LPGA round 4 tee times

Here are the tee times of the final round of the 2025 Blue Bay LPGA (local time):

Hole 1

09:10 AM – Hira Naveed, Jiwon Jeon, Bailey Tardy

09:21 AM – Jing Yan, Chanettee Wannasaen, Ana Belac

09:32 AM – Minami Katsu, Ruoning Yin, Lucy Li

09:43 AM – Celine Boutier, Danlin Cai, Benedetta Moresco

09:54 AM – Muni He, Saki Baba, Anna Nordqvist

10:05 AM – Somi Lee, Jin Hee Im, Lindy Duncan

10:16 AM – Nasa Hataoka, Miyu Yamashita, Paula Reto

10:27 AM – Sarah Schmelzel, Caroline Masson, Kristen Gillman

10:38 AM – Ina Yoon, Brooke Matthews, Gaby Lopez

10:49 AM – Shuying Li, A Lim Kim, Miranda Wang

11:00 AM – Mao Saigo, Ayaka Furue, Mi Hyang Lee

11:11 AM – Cassie Porter, Minjee Lee, Jeeno Thitikul

11:22 AM – Rio Takeda, Gigi Stoll, Auston Kim

Hole 10

09:10 AM – Frida Kinhult, Gemma Dryburgh, Savannah Grewal

09:21 AM – Yuai Ji, Peiyun Chien, Leona Maguire

09:32 AM – Arpichaya Yubol, Yuri Yoshida, Liqi Zeng

09:43 AM – Morgane Metraux, Wichanee Meechai, Eun-Hee Ji

09:54 AM – Wenbo Liu, Yan Liu, Alena Sharp

10:05 AM – Gurleen Kaur, Amanda Doherty, Ruixin Liu

10:16 AM – Jeongeun Lee6, Adela Cernousek, Xiang Sui

10:27 AM – Kumkang Park, Polly Mack, Yu Liu

10:38 AM – Bianca Pagdanganan, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Zixuan Wang

10:49 AM – Hyo Joon Jang, Sandra Gal, Mary Liu

11:00 AM – Xiaowen Yin, Nataliya Guseva, Danielle Kang

11:11 AM – Lauren Hartlage, Lei Ye

