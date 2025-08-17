2025 BMW Championship payout: How much will each player earn from the $20,000,000 purse?

The BMW Championship stands as the penultimate event of the 2025 PGA Tour season. The event draws the top contenders in the FedEx Cup race to Caves Valley Golf Club.
Justin Rose arrives with momentum after capturing the St. Jude Championship, the opening playoff stop, where he pocketed $3.6 million. The same winner’s check is on the line again this week as part of a $20 million purse to be shared among 49 of the 50 eligible players.
The field is one short after Sepp Straka withdrew for personal reasons, making it the second straight playoff event without a full lineup following Rory McIlroy’s absence from the St. Jude.
Last year’s title of the 2025 BMW Championship went to Keegan Bradley, who is back in the field with plenty at stake as US Ryder Cup qualifying concludes once play wraps in Baltimore. Bradley already secured a signature event win this season at the Travelers Championship.
Prize money distribution at Caves Valley features seven-figure earnings for the top three, while every player inside the top 11 will make more than $500,000, and those through the top 19 are guaranteed at least $300,000. Even finishing in the top 40 ensures a six-figure return.
Robert MacIntyre headed into the final round of the BMW Championship with a four-shot advantage over Scottie Scheffler, maintaining the lead he has held all week. The 29-year-old has positioned himself strongly to challenge for the title and solidify his place in the FedEx Cup standings.
What is the final prize money payout at the BMW Championship?
Scottie Scheffler remains the closest pursuer after a steady showing on moving day. Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg also sits within striking distance as a possible contender.
Sunday’s finish will determine who carries the strongest momentum into the Tour Championship, the season’s richest event on the PGA Tour. Ahead of that, here is the final prize money payout for the 2025 BMW Championship:
Total purse: $20 million
- 1st: $3,600,000
- 2nd: $2,160,000
- 3rd: $1,360,000
- 4th: $990,000
- 5th: $830,000
- 6th: $750,000
- 7th: $695,000
- 8th: $640,000
- 9th: $600,000
- 10th: $560,000
- 11th: $520,000
- 12th: $480,000
- 13th: $441,000
- 14th: $402,000
- 15th: $382,000
- 16th: $362,000
- 17th: $342,000
- 18th: $322,000
- 19th: $302,000
- 20th: $282,000
- 21st: $262,000
- 22nd: $245,000
- 23rd: $229,000
- 24th: $213,000
- 25th: $197,000
- 26th: $181,000
- 27th: $174,000
- 28th: $167,000
- 29th: $160,000
- 30th: $153,000
- 31st: $146,000
- 32nd: $139,000
- 33rd: $132,000
- 34th: $127,000
- 35th: $122,000
- 36th: $117,000
- 37th: $112,000
- 38th: $108,000
- 39th: $104,000
- 40th: $100,000
- 41st: $96,000
- 42nd: $92,000
- 43rd: $88,000
- 44th: $84,000
- 45th: $80,000
- 46th: $76,000
- 47th: $72,000
- 48th: $70,000
- 49th: $68,000
- 50th: $66,000