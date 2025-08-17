2025 BMW Championship payout: How much will each player earn from the $20,000,000 purse?

The BMW Championship stands as the penultimate event of the 2025 PGA Tour season. The event draws the top contenders in the FedEx Cup race to Caves Valley Golf Club.

Justin Rose arrives with momentum after capturing the St. Jude Championship, the opening playoff stop, where he pocketed $3.6 million. The same winner’s check is on the line again this week as part of a $20 million purse to be shared among 49 of the 50 eligible players.

The field is one short after Sepp Straka withdrew for personal reasons, making it the second straight playoff event without a full lineup following Rory McIlroy’s absence from the St. Jude.

Last year’s title of the 2025 BMW Championship went to Keegan Bradley, who is back in the field with plenty at stake as US Ryder Cup qualifying concludes once play wraps in Baltimore. Bradley already secured a signature event win this season at the Travelers Championship.

Prize money distribution at Caves Valley features seven-figure earnings for the top three, while every player inside the top 11 will make more than $500,000, and those through the top 19 are guaranteed at least $300,000. Even finishing in the top 40 ensures a six-figure return.

Robert MacIntyre headed into the final round of the BMW Championship with a four-shot advantage over Scottie Scheffler, maintaining the lead he has held all week. The 29-year-old has positioned himself strongly to challenge for the title and solidify his place in the FedEx Cup standings.

What is the final prize money payout at the BMW Championship?

Scottie Scheffler remains the closest pursuer after a steady showing on moving day. Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg also sits within striking distance as a possible contender.

Sunday’s finish will determine who carries the strongest momentum into the Tour Championship, the season’s richest event on the PGA Tour. Ahead of that, here is the final prize money payout for the 2025 BMW Championship:

Total purse: $20 million

1st: $3,600,000

2nd: $2,160,000

3rd: $1,360,000

4th: $990,000

5th: $830,000

6th: $750,000

7th: $695,000

8th: $640,000

9th: $600,000

10th: $560,000

11th: $520,000

12th: $480,000

13th: $441,000

14th: $402,000

15th: $382,000

16th: $362,000

17th: $342,000

18th: $322,000

19th: $302,000

20th: $282,000

21st: $262,000

22nd: $245,000

23rd: $229,000

24th: $213,000

25th: $197,000

26th: $181,000

27th: $174,000

28th: $167,000

29th: $160,000

30th: $153,000

31st: $146,000

32nd: $139,000

33rd: $132,000

34th: $127,000

35th: $122,000

36th: $117,000

37th: $112,000

38th: $108,000

39th: $104,000

40th: $100,000

41st: $96,000

42nd: $92,000

43rd: $88,000

44th: $84,000

45th: $80,000

46th: $76,000

47th: $72,000

48th: $70,000

49th: $68,000

50th: $66,000

