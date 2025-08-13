2025 BMW Championship power rankings: Rory McIlroy back on top?

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Aug 13, 2025 06:52 GMT
2025 PGA Championship - Round Two - Source: Getty
2025 BMW Championship power rankings (Image via Getty)

The 2025 BMW Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, August 14, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland, Baltimore. The penultimate event of the PGA Tour FedExCup season playoffs, following the St. Jude Championship, will feature the top 50 of this year’s most in-form players. The event’s stacked field will be headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.

Unsurprisingly, the 29-year-old will also be the event favorite topping the PGA Tour power rankings for the competition. For the unversed, the 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year arrives at the Maryland event with 12 consecutive top-eight finishes, including four victories. Having finished T3 at the St. Jude Championship on Sunday, the Open Champion will be eyeing a victory this weekend.

Meanwhile, his immediate rival and World No.2 Rory McIlroy will tee it up alongside him this weekend after skipping the FedExCup playoffs opener. The Northern Irishman enters the contest on the back of multiple weeks’ rest after his T7 outing at The Open.

also-read-trending Trending
According to the PGA Tour, Justin Rose, who won the FedEx St. Jude Championship sits third on the BMW Championship power rankings. It is pertinent to note that the 45-year-old Englishman became the circuit’s oldest European winner with his result at TPC Southwind in Memphis. Meanwhile, Cameron Young, who ended his winless drought on the PGA Tour with the Wyndham Championship victory ahead of the playoffs, trails Rose on the list.

FedExCup standings top-10 place holders J.J. Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood and Ben Griffin, are among other stars to watch this weekend in Maryland. World No.3 Xander Schauffele, who is at-risk sitting 43rd on the FedExCup standings, also takes a place in the power rankings.

Listed below are the top-15 power rankings for BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club (As per PGA Tour):

  1. Scottie Scheffler
  2. Rory McIlroy
  3. Justin Rose
  4. Cameron Young
  5. Ludvig Aberg
  6. J.J. Spaun
  7. Tommy Fleetwood
  8. Ben Griffin
  9. Hideki Matsuyama
  10. Patrick Cantlay
  11. Matt Fitzpatrick
  12. Xander Schauffele
  13. Harry Hall
  14. Akshay Bhatia
  15. Kurt Kitayama
2025 BMW Championship odds

Unsurprisingly, Scottie Scheffler also leads the BMW Championship’s odds list. The 2024 Masters champ enters the competition with 22-1, according to FanDuel. Rory McIlroy, returning after a break, trails him with 80-1 odds, while Xander Schauffele takes third place with 180-1 odds.

Tommy Fleetwood (200-1), Ludvig Aberg (220-1), Patrick Cantlay (250-1), Justin Thomas, Cameron Young (300-1), and J.J. Spaun (300-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend. Notably, the event’s defending champion Keegan Bradley, starts as a longshot favorite with 450-1 odds. He shares the odds with the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose, and Corey Conners.

Here are the top odds for the BMW Championship (as per FanDuel):

  • Scottie Scheffler +220
  • Rory McIlroy +800
  • Xander Schauffele +1800
  • Tommy Fleetwood +2000
  • Ludvig Aberg +2200
  • Patrick Cantlay +2500
  • Justin Thomas +2500
  • Cameron Young +3000
  • J.J. Spaun +3000
  • Maverick McNealy +3300
  • Collin Morikawa +3500
  • Russell Henley +3500
  • Sam Burns +3500
  • Viktor Hovland +3500
  • Kurt Kitayama +3500
  • Chris Gotterup +3500
  • Ben Griffin +4000
  • Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
  • Keegan Bradley +4500
  • Hideki Matsuyama +4500
  • Justin Rose +4500
  • Corey Conners +4500
  • Harris English +5000
  • Akshay Bhatia +5500
  • Robert MacIntyre +5500
  • Si Woo Kim +6000
  • Rickie Fowler +6000
  • Harry Hall +6000
  • Shane Lowry +7000
  • Taylor Pendrith +7000
  • Sungjae Im +7000

More details on the 2025 BMW Championship will be updated as the event progresses.

