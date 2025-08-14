2025 BMW Championship R2 Weather forecast: Will there be an interruption at Caves Valley Golf Club?

The second round of the 2025 BMW Championship is expected to be played under mostly sunny skies with warm and humid conditions at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. According to AccuWeather, on Friday (August 15), the day will start bright and calm, but a thunderstorm is likely to develop in the afternoon before giving way to a mostly cloudy and humid evening. Light to moderate easterly winds will prevail across the course. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 2 of the 2025 BMW Championship:

Morning

Temperature: 30°C

Conditions: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid

Wind: ENE at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 17 km/h

Humidity: 77%

Dew Point: 22°C

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 18%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon at BMW Championship

Temperature: 31°C

Conditions: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid with a thunderstorm

Wind: E at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 26 km/h

Humidity: 69%

Dew Point: 23°C

Probability of Precipitation: 70%

Precipitation: 9.5 mm

Cloud Cover: 25%

Visibility: 8 km

Evening

Temperature: 24°C

Conditions: Mostly cloudy and humid

Wind: ESE at 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 19 km/h

Humidity: 86%

Dew Point: 22°C

Probability of Precipitation: 12%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 76%

Visibility: 10 km

Tee times for R2 of the 2025 BMW Championship

Justin Rose will once again face J.J. Spaun this week, with the two paired together after Rose edged Spaun in a playoff in Memphis just days ago. Justin Thomas is grouped with Tommy Fleetwood, setting up what could be a sneak preview of a Ryder Cup clash next month.

Defending champion Keegan Bradley, who will also serve as the United States captain at the 2025 Ryder Cup, is playing alongside Maverick McNealy, one of several Americans hoping to secure a captain’s selection. This tournament marks the final opportunity for players to earn points toward the six automatic qualifying spots for this year’s Ryder Cup teams.

Here are the tee times for R2 of the BMW Championship(All in Eastern Time):

9:21 a.m. — Harry Hall, Jason Day

9:32 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim

9:43 a.m. — Brian Campbell, Denny McCarthy

9:54 a.m. — Ryan Gerard, Daniel Berger

10:05 a.m. — Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman

10:16 a.m. — Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

10:27 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre

10:43 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners

10:54 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

11:05 a.m. — Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

11:16 a.m. — Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg

11:27 a.m. — Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley

11:38 a.m. — J.T. Poston

11:54 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Michael Kim

12:05 p.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Thomas Detry

12:16 p.m. — Ryan Fox, Taylor Pendrith

12:27 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens

12:38 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia

12:49 p.m. — Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry

1:05 p.m. — Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay

1:16 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

1:27 p.m. — Ben Griffin, Russell Henley

1:38 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

1:49 p.m. — Andrew Novak, Harris English

2 p.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler

