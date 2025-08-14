2025 BMW Championship R2 Weather forecast: Will there be an interruption at Caves Valley Golf Club?

The second round of the 2025 BMW Championship is expected to be played under mostly sunny skies with warm and humid conditions at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. According to AccuWeather, on Friday (August 15), the day will start bright and calm, but a thunderstorm is likely to develop in the afternoon before giving way to a mostly cloudy and humid evening. Light to moderate easterly winds will prevail across the course. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 2 of the 2025 BMW Championship:
Morning
Temperature: 30°C
Conditions: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid
Wind: ENE at 9 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 17 km/h
Humidity: 77%
Dew Point: 22°C
Probability of Precipitation: 1%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 18%
Visibility: 10 km
Afternoon at BMW Championship
Temperature: 31°C
Conditions: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid with a thunderstorm
Wind: E at 11 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 26 km/h
Humidity: 69%
Dew Point: 23°C
Probability of Precipitation: 70%
Precipitation: 9.5 mm
Cloud Cover: 25%
Visibility: 8 km
Evening
Temperature: 24°C
Conditions: Mostly cloudy and humid
Wind: ESE at 7 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 19 km/h
Humidity: 86%
Dew Point: 22°C
Probability of Precipitation: 12%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 76%
Visibility: 10 km
Tee times for R2 of the 2025 BMW Championship
Justin Rose will once again face J.J. Spaun this week, with the two paired together after Rose edged Spaun in a playoff in Memphis just days ago. Justin Thomas is grouped with Tommy Fleetwood, setting up what could be a sneak preview of a Ryder Cup clash next month.
Defending champion Keegan Bradley, who will also serve as the United States captain at the 2025 Ryder Cup, is playing alongside Maverick McNealy, one of several Americans hoping to secure a captain’s selection. This tournament marks the final opportunity for players to earn points toward the six automatic qualifying spots for this year’s Ryder Cup teams.
Here are the tee times for R2 of the BMW Championship(All in Eastern Time):
- 9:21 a.m. — Harry Hall, Jason Day
- 9:32 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim
- 9:43 a.m. — Brian Campbell, Denny McCarthy
- 9:54 a.m. — Ryan Gerard, Daniel Berger
- 10:05 a.m. — Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman
- 10:16 a.m. — Sam Burns, Sungjae Im
- 10:27 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre
- 10:43 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners
- 10:54 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:05 a.m. — Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
- 11:16 a.m. — Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg
- 11:27 a.m. — Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley
- 11:38 a.m. — J.T. Poston
- 11:54 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Michael Kim
- 12:05 p.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Thomas Detry
- 12:16 p.m. — Ryan Fox, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:27 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens
- 12:38 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:49 p.m. — Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry
- 1:05 p.m. — Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:16 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy
- 1:27 p.m. — Ben Griffin, Russell Henley
- 1:38 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
- 1:49 p.m. — Andrew Novak, Harris English
- 2 p.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler