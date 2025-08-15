2025 BMW Championship R3 Weather Forecast: Will there be rain at the Caves Valley Golf Club?

The third round of the 2025 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, is expected to be played in warm and humid conditions, with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
According to AccuWeather, on Saturday (August 16), the day will begin partly sunny before clouds increase later, bringing a higher probability of rain in parts of the area. Winds will remain light to moderate throughout the day. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 3 of the 2025 BMW Championship:
Morning
Temperature: 29°C
Conditions: Partly sunny and humid
Wind: ESE at 9 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 17 km/h
Humidity: 76%
Dew Point: 22°C
Probability of Precipitation: 25%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 55%
Visibility: 10 km
Afternoon
Temperature: 31°C
Conditions: Partly sunny, with a thunderstorm possible in parts of the area; humid
Wind: SE at 9 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 20 km/h
Humidity: 58%
Dew Point: 21°C
Probability of Precipitation: 55%
Precipitation: 1.0 mm
Rain: 1.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 30%
Visibility: 9 km
Evening
Temperature: 23°C
Conditions: Mainly clear and humid
Wind: SSE at 7 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 19 km/h
Humidity: 79%
Dew Point: 21°C
Probability of Precipitation: 8%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 14%
Visibility: 10 km
Prize Money Payout for the 2025 BMW Championship
The FedEx Cup Playoffs have moved into their second stage, with this week’s BMW Championship featuring a $20 million prize fund, including $3.6 million for the champion.
The tournament field consists of the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings, though Sepp Straka will not compete due to personal reasons. Rory McIlroy, who skipped last week’s playoff opener in Memphis, won by Justin Rose in a thrilling playoff, is back in action at the BMW Championship. McIlroy has already secured his place in next week’s season-ending event at East Lake.
Scottie Scheffler continues to hold a commanding lead in the overall points standings. The world No. 1 enters the week as the clear betting favorite and will be playing with a temporary caddie. Here is the final prize money payout for the 2025 BMW Championship:
Win: $3.6 million
2: $2.16 million
3: $1.36 million
4: $990,000
5: $830,000
6: $750,000
7: $695,000
8: $640,000
9: $600,000
10: $560,000
11: $520,000
12: $480,000
13: $441,000
14: $402,000
15: $382,000
16: $362,000
17: $342,000
18: $322,000
19: $302,000
20: $282,000
21: $262,000
22: $245,000
23: $229,500
24: $213,000
25: $197,000
26: $181,000
27: $174,000
28: $167,000
29: $160,000
30: $153,000
31: $146,000
32: $139,000
33: $132,000
34: $127,000
35: $122,000
36: $117,500
37: $112,000
38: $108,000
39: $104,000
40: $100,000
41: $96,000
42: $92,000
43: $88,000
44: $84,000
45: $80,000
46: $76,000
47: $72,000
48: $70,000
49: $68,000