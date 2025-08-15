2025 BMW Championship R3 Weather Forecast: Will there be rain at the Caves Valley Golf Club?

The third round of the 2025 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, is expected to be played in warm and humid conditions, with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

According to AccuWeather, on Saturday (August 16), the day will begin partly sunny before clouds increase later, bringing a higher probability of rain in parts of the area. Winds will remain light to moderate throughout the day. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 3 of the 2025 BMW Championship:

Morning

Temperature: 29°C

Conditions: Partly sunny and humid

Wind: ESE at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 17 km/h

Humidity: 76%

Dew Point: 22°C

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 55%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 31°C

Conditions: Partly sunny, with a thunderstorm possible in parts of the area; humid

Wind: SE at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 20 km/h

Humidity: 58%

Dew Point: 21°C

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 1.0 mm

Rain: 1.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 30%

Visibility: 9 km

Evening

Temperature: 23°C

Conditions: Mainly clear and humid

Wind: SSE at 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 19 km/h

Humidity: 79%

Dew Point: 21°C

Probability of Precipitation: 8%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 14%

Visibility: 10 km

Prize Money Payout for the 2025 BMW Championship

The FedEx Cup Playoffs have moved into their second stage, with this week’s BMW Championship featuring a $20 million prize fund, including $3.6 million for the champion.

The tournament field consists of the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings, though Sepp Straka will not compete due to personal reasons. Rory McIlroy, who skipped last week’s playoff opener in Memphis, won by Justin Rose in a thrilling playoff, is back in action at the BMW Championship. McIlroy has already secured his place in next week’s season-ending event at East Lake.

Scottie Scheffler continues to hold a commanding lead in the overall points standings. The world No. 1 enters the week as the clear betting favorite and will be playing with a temporary caddie. Here is the final prize money payout for the 2025 BMW Championship:

Win: $3.6 million

2: $2.16 million

3: $1.36 million

4: $990,000

5: $830,000

6: $750,000

7: $695,000

8: $640,000

9: $600,000

10: $560,000

11: $520,000

12: $480,000

13: $441,000

14: $402,000

15: $382,000

16: $362,000

17: $342,000

18: $322,000

19: $302,000

20: $282,000

21: $262,000

22: $245,000

23: $229,500

24: $213,000

25: $197,000

26: $181,000

27: $174,000

28: $167,000

29: $160,000

30: $153,000

31: $146,000

32: $139,000

33: $132,000

34: $127,000

35: $122,000

36: $117,500

37: $112,000

38: $108,000

39: $104,000

40: $100,000

41: $96,000

42: $92,000

43: $88,000

44: $84,000

45: $80,000

46: $76,000

47: $72,000

48: $70,000

49: $68,000

