2025 BMW Championship R4 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at Caves Valley Golf Club?

The final round of the 2025 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland is expected to be played under hot and humid conditions with a risk of thunderstorms later in the day.

According to AccuWeather, on Sunday (August 17), players will face partly sunny skies in the morning and afternoon before storm chances increase into the evening. Winds will remain light from the southwest throughout the day. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 4 of the 2025 BMW Championship:

Morning

Temperature: 32°C

Conditions: Partly sunny, hot, and humid

Wind: SW at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 20 km/h

Humidity: 67%

Dew Point: 21°C

Probability of Precipitation: 4%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 55%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 34°C

Conditions: Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms; hot

Wind: SW at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 20 km/h

Humidity: 49%

Dew Point: 21°C

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 1.0 mm

Rain: 1.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 46%

Visibility: 9 km

Evening

Temperature: 24°C

Conditions: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with thunderstorms possible

Wind: SW at 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 19 km/h

Humidity: 77%

Dew Point: 22°C

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 1.3 mm

Rain: 1.3 mm

Cloud Cover: 29%

Visibility: 9 km

What is the final prize money payout at the BMW Championship?

At Caves Valley, prize money is significant across the board. Players in the top three will earn seven-figure checks, while those in the top 40 are guaranteed six-figure payouts. A spot within the top 19 secures at least $300,000, and anyone finishing in the top 11 will take home more than $500,000 from a single week of play in Owings Mills, Maryland. Here is the final payout for the 2025 BMW Championship:

Total purse: $20 million

1st: $3,600,000

2nd: $2,160,000

3rd: $1,360,000

4th: $990,000

5th: $830,000

6th: $750,000

7th: $695,000

8th: $640,000

9th: $600,000

10th: $560,000

11th: $520,000

12th: $480,000

13th: $441,000

14th: $402,000

15th: $382,000

16th: $362,000

17th: $342,000

18th: $322,000

19th: $302,000

20th: $282,000

21st: $262,000

22nd: $245,000

23rd: $229,000

24th: $213,000

25th: $197,000

26th: $181,000

27th: $174,000

28th: $167,000

29th: $160,000

30th: $153,000

31st: $146,000

32nd: $139,000

33rd: $132,000

34th: $127,000

35th: $122,000

36th: $117,000

37th: $112,000

38th: $108,000

39th: $104,000

40th: $100,000

41st: $96,000

42nd: $92,000

43rd: $88,000

44th: $84,000

45th: $80,000

46th: $76,000

47th: $72,000

48th: $70,000

49th: $68,000

50th: $66,000

