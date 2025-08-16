2025 BMW Championship R4 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at Caves Valley Golf Club?

The final round of the 2025 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland is expected to be played under hot and humid conditions with a risk of thunderstorms later in the day.
According to AccuWeather, on Sunday (August 17), players will face partly sunny skies in the morning and afternoon before storm chances increase into the evening. Winds will remain light from the southwest throughout the day. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 4 of the 2025 BMW Championship:
Morning
Temperature: 32°C
Conditions: Partly sunny, hot, and humid
Wind: SW at 9 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 20 km/h
Humidity: 67%
Dew Point: 21°C
Probability of Precipitation: 4%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 55%
Visibility: 10 km
Afternoon
Temperature: 34°C
Conditions: Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms; hot
Wind: SW at 9 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 20 km/h
Humidity: 49%
Dew Point: 21°C
Probability of Precipitation: 55%
Precipitation: 1.0 mm
Rain: 1.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 46%
Visibility: 9 km
Evening
Temperature: 24°C
Conditions: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with thunderstorms possible
Wind: SW at 7 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 19 km/h
Humidity: 77%
Dew Point: 22°C
Probability of Precipitation: 55%
Precipitation: 1.3 mm
Rain: 1.3 mm
Cloud Cover: 29%
Visibility: 9 km
What is the final prize money payout at the BMW Championship?
At Caves Valley, prize money is significant across the board. Players in the top three will earn seven-figure checks, while those in the top 40 are guaranteed six-figure payouts. A spot within the top 19 secures at least $300,000, and anyone finishing in the top 11 will take home more than $500,000 from a single week of play in Owings Mills, Maryland. Here is the final payout for the 2025 BMW Championship:
Total purse: $20 million
1st: $3,600,000
2nd: $2,160,000
3rd: $1,360,000
4th: $990,000
5th: $830,000
6th: $750,000
7th: $695,000
8th: $640,000
9th: $600,000
10th: $560,000
11th: $520,000
12th: $480,000
13th: $441,000
14th: $402,000
15th: $382,000
16th: $362,000
17th: $342,000
18th: $322,000
19th: $302,000
20th: $282,000
21st: $262,000
22nd: $245,000
23rd: $229,000
24th: $213,000
25th: $197,000
26th: $181,000
27th: $174,000
28th: $167,000
29th: $160,000
30th: $153,000
31st: $146,000
32nd: $139,000
33rd: $132,000
34th: $127,000
35th: $122,000
36th: $117,000
37th: $112,000
38th: $108,000
39th: $104,000
40th: $100,000
41st: $96,000
42nd: $92,000
43rd: $88,000
44th: $84,000
45th: $80,000
46th: $76,000
47th: $72,000
48th: $70,000
49th: $68,000
50th: $66,000