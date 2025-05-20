2025 Charles Schwab Challenge power rankings: Is Scottie Scheffler expected to continue winning run?

Scottie Scheffler has topped the power ranking for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. The American star is set to tee it up once again this week, aiming to continue his remarkable run of form on the PGA Tour. He is one of the top favorites to win the event, eyeing his third consecutive victory. Last season, he was the runner-up at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and it would be interesting to see if he could convert that to a victory in 2025.
In 2024, Scheffler won two consecutive events twice in a season, and this week he has a chance to make a hat-trick. He won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and then played at the PGA Championship and lifted the Wanamaker Trophy.
Here are the power rankings for the Charles Schwab Challenge (via PGA Tour):
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- 2. Daniel Berger
- 3. Harris English
- 4. Jordan Spieth
- 5. Tommy Fleetwood
- 6. Maverick McNealy
- 7. Aaron Rai
- 8. Davis Riley
- 9. Keith Mitchell
- 10. J.T. Poston
- 11. Jhonattan Vegas
- 12. Mark Hubbard
- 13. Si Woo Kim
- 14. Ryan Gerard
- 15. Robert MacIntyre
Who tops the odds for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge?
With odds of +250, Scottie Scheffler is the top favorite to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge (via CBS Sports). The American has already won two tournaments this season and has his eyes on a third one.
Jordan Spieth is also playing this week. At the PGA Championship, he just missed the cut by one stroke, so he's hoping to have a good outing this week. He has odds of +2200 to win the event.
Here are the odds for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge (via CBS Sports):
- Scottie Scheffler +250
- Jordan Spieth +2200
- Hideki Matsuyama +2500
- Tommy Fleetwood +2500
- Daniel Berger +2500
- Maverick McNealy +3000
- Robert MacIntyre +4000
- J.T. Poston +4000
- Harris English +4000
- Si Woo Kim +4500
- Aaron Rai +4500
- Keith Mitchell +4500
- J.J. Spaun +4500
- Davis Thompson +4500
- Davis Riley +5000
- Brian Harman +5500
- Michael Kim +5500
- Ben Griffin +6000
- Andrew Novak +6000
- Ryan Gerard +6500
- Mackenzie Hughes +6500
- Lucas Glover +6500
- Bud Cauley +7000
- Akshay Bhatia +7000
- Harry Hall +7000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +7000
- Kurt Kitayama +7500
- Samuel Stevens +8000
- Alex Smalley +8000
- Lee Hodges +8000
- Kevin Yu +8000
- Tom Kim +8000
- Taylor Moore +8000
- Pierceson Coody +9000
- Alejandro Tosti +9000
- Max Greyserman +9000
- Jake Knapp +9000
- Jacob Bridgeman +9000
- Gary Woodland +9000
- Eric Cole +9000
- Emiliano Grillo +9000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000
- Rickie Fowler +10000
- Michael Thorbjornsen +10000
- Tom Hoge +10000
- Chris Kirk +10000
- Charley Hoffman +11000
- Ryo Hisatsune +11000
- Rico Hoey +11000
- Patrick Rodgers +11000
- Neal Shipley +11000
- Matt Wallace +11000
- Matt McCarty +11000
- Cam Davis +11000
- Doug Ghim +11000
- Chris Gotterup +12000
- Seamus Power +12000