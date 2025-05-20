2025 Charles Schwab Challenge power rankings: Is Scottie Scheffler expected to continue winning run?

Scottie Scheffler has topped the power ranking for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. The American star is set to tee it up once again this week, aiming to continue his remarkable run of form on the PGA Tour. He is one of the top favorites to win the event, eyeing his third consecutive victory. Last season, he was the runner-up at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and it would be interesting to see if he could convert that to a victory in 2025.

Ad

In 2024, Scheffler won two consecutive events twice in a season, and this week he has a chance to make a hat-trick. He won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and then played at the PGA Championship and lifted the Wanamaker Trophy.

Here are the power rankings for the Charles Schwab Challenge (via PGA Tour):

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Daniel Berger

3. Harris English

4. Jordan Spieth

5. Tommy Fleetwood

6. Maverick McNealy

7. Aaron Rai

8. Davis Riley

9. Keith Mitchell

10. J.T. Poston

11. Jhonattan Vegas

12. Mark Hubbard

13. Si Woo Kim

14. Ryan Gerard

15. Robert MacIntyre

Ad

Trending

Who tops the odds for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge?

With odds of +250, Scottie Scheffler is the top favorite to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge (via CBS Sports). The American has already won two tournaments this season and has his eyes on a third one.

Jordan Spieth is also playing this week. At the PGA Championship, he just missed the cut by one stroke, so he's hoping to have a good outing this week. He has odds of +2200 to win the event.

Ad

Here are the odds for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge (via CBS Sports):

Scottie Scheffler +250

Jordan Spieth +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Daniel Berger +2500

Maverick McNealy +3000

Robert MacIntyre +4000

J.T. Poston +4000

Harris English +4000

Si Woo Kim +4500

Aaron Rai +4500

Keith Mitchell +4500

J.J. Spaun +4500

Davis Thompson +4500

Davis Riley +5000

Brian Harman +5500

Michael Kim +5500

Ben Griffin +6000

Andrew Novak +6000

Ryan Gerard +6500

Mackenzie Hughes +6500

Lucas Glover +6500

Bud Cauley +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

Harry Hall +7000

Thorbjorn Olesen +7000

Kurt Kitayama +7500

Samuel Stevens +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Kevin Yu +8000

Tom Kim +8000

Taylor Moore +8000

Pierceson Coody +9000

Alejandro Tosti +9000

Max Greyserman +9000

Jake Knapp +9000

Jacob Bridgeman +9000

Gary Woodland +9000

Eric Cole +9000

Emiliano Grillo +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Michael Thorbjornsen +10000

Tom Hoge +10000

Chris Kirk +10000

Charley Hoffman +11000

Ryo Hisatsune +11000

Rico Hoey +11000

Patrick Rodgers +11000

Neal Shipley +11000

Matt Wallace +11000

Matt McCarty +11000

Cam Davis +11000

Doug Ghim +11000

Chris Gotterup +12000

Seamus Power +12000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More