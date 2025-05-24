2025 Charles Schwab Challenge prize money: $9.5M purse breakdown explored

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge is currently underway and Ben Griffin is leading the pack at the end of round 2. The golfer, on the verge of a breakthrough PGA Tour season, shot a 7-under 63 at Colonial Country Club on Friday and is tied with Matti Schmid at 11-under. The two strokes’ leaders are currently favorites to win the $1.71 million from the event’s $9.5 million purse.

The regular PGA Tour event underwent the traditional 36-hole cut on Friday. Owing to this, the event’s playing field now has 80 golfers remaining in contention for the top prize. The T62 and ties will compete the weekend for prizes ranging from the winner’s $1.71 million paycheck to $17,575 for the golfer finishing last on the 80-man field.

For the unversed, the Charles Schwab Challenge’s prize purse is up from $9.1 million in 2024. Davis Riley won the competition last year beating World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and bagged a $1,638,000 paycheck. Interestingly, he also won a restored and modernized 1975 Corvette Schwab Stingray for the big victory. The golfer winning this weekend will similarly ride home a full-restored 1992 Defender.

It is pertinent to note that the champion golfer won’t be the sole million-dollar winner on Sunday. The runner-up at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 will bag a whopping $1.035 million as well. Meanwhile, the third-placed golfer will settle for a $655,500 paycheck.

Player finishing fourth will win $465,500, while fifth-place finisher will fly back with $389,500. As mentioned above, the last man on the final leaderboard will get $17,575 for their efforts.

2025 Charles Schwab Challenge prize money

Listed below is the complete $9.5M prize purse breakdown:

  • WIN: $1.71 million
  • 2: $1.035 million
  • 3: $655,500
  • 4: $465,500
  • 5: $389,500
  • 6: $344,375
  • 7: $320,625
  • 8: $296,875
  • 9: $277,875
  • 10: $258,875
  • 11: $239,875
  • 12: $220,875
  • 13: $201,875
  • 14: $182,875
  • 15: $173,375
  • 16: $163,875
  • 17: $154,375
  • 18: $144,875
  • 19: $135,375
  • 20: $125,875
  • 21: $116,375
  • 22: $106,875
  • 23: $99,275
  • 24: $91,675
  • 25: $84,075
  • 26: $76,475
  • 27: $73,625
  • 28: $70,775
  • 29: $67,925
  • 30: $65,075
  • 31: $62,225
  • 32: $59,375
  • 33: $55,337
  • 34: $54,150
  • 35: $51,775
  • 36: $49,400
  • 37: $47,025
  • 38: $45,125
  • 39: $43,225
  • 40: $41,325
  • 41: $39,425
  • 42: $37,525
  • 43: $35,625
  • 44: $33,725
  • 45: $31,825
  • 46: $29,925
  • 47: $28,025
  • 48: $26,505
  • 49: $25,175
  • 50: $24,415
  • 51: $23,845
  • 52: $23,275
  • 53: $22,895
  • 54: $22,515
  • 55: $22,325
  • 56: $22,135
  • 57: $21,954
  • 58: $21,755
  • 59: $21,565
  • 60: $21,375
  • 61: $21,185
  • 62: $20,995
  • 63: $20,805
  • 64: $20,615
  • 65: $20,425
  • 66: $20,235
  • 67: $20,045
  • 68: $19,855
  • 69: $19,655
  • 70: $19,475
  • 71: $19,285
  • 72: $19,095
  • 73: $18,905
  • 74: $18,715
  • 75: $18,525
  • 76: $18,335
  • 77: $18,145
  • 78: $17,955
  • 79: $17,765
  • 80: $17,575

The champion golfer will receive the winning paycheck along with the event trophy and the keys to the Defender in a plaid jacket after Sunday’s play.

More details on the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge will be updated as the event progresses.

