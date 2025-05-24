2025 Charles Schwab Challenge prize money: $9.5M purse breakdown explored

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge is currently underway and Ben Griffin is leading the pack at the end of round 2. The golfer, on the verge of a breakthrough PGA Tour season, shot a 7-under 63 at Colonial Country Club on Friday and is tied with Matti Schmid at 11-under. The two strokes’ leaders are currently favorites to win the $1.71 million from the event’s $9.5 million purse.

The regular PGA Tour event underwent the traditional 36-hole cut on Friday. Owing to this, the event’s playing field now has 80 golfers remaining in contention for the top prize. The T62 and ties will compete the weekend for prizes ranging from the winner’s $1.71 million paycheck to $17,575 for the golfer finishing last on the 80-man field.

For the unversed, the Charles Schwab Challenge’s prize purse is up from $9.1 million in 2024. Davis Riley won the competition last year beating World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and bagged a $1,638,000 paycheck. Interestingly, he also won a restored and modernized 1975 Corvette Schwab Stingray for the big victory. The golfer winning this weekend will similarly ride home a full-restored 1992 Defender.

It is pertinent to note that the champion golfer won’t be the sole million-dollar winner on Sunday. The runner-up at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 will bag a whopping $1.035 million as well. Meanwhile, the third-placed golfer will settle for a $655,500 paycheck.

Player finishing fourth will win $465,500, while fifth-place finisher will fly back with $389,500. As mentioned above, the last man on the final leaderboard will get $17,575 for their efforts.

2025 Charles Schwab Challenge prize money

Listed below is the complete $9.5M prize purse breakdown:

WIN: $1.71 million

2: $1.035 million

3: $655,500

4: $465,500

5: $389,500

6: $344,375

7: $320,625

8: $296,875

9: $277,875

10: $258,875

11: $239,875

12: $220,875

13: $201,875

14: $182,875

15: $173,375

16: $163,875

17: $154,375

18: $144,875

19: $135,375

20: $125,875

21: $116,375

22: $106,875

23: $99,275

24: $91,675

25: $84,075

26: $76,475

27: $73,625

28: $70,775

29: $67,925

30: $65,075

31: $62,225

32: $59,375

33: $55,337

34: $54,150

35: $51,775

36: $49,400

37: $47,025

38: $45,125

39: $43,225

40: $41,325

41: $39,425

42: $37,525

43: $35,625

44: $33,725

45: $31,825

46: $29,925

47: $28,025

48: $26,505

49: $25,175

50: $24,415

51: $23,845

52: $23,275

53: $22,895

54: $22,515

55: $22,325

56: $22,135

57: $21,954

58: $21,755

59: $21,565

60: $21,375

61: $21,185

62: $20,995

63: $20,805

64: $20,615

65: $20,425

66: $20,235

67: $20,045

68: $19,855

69: $19,655

70: $19,475

71: $19,285

72: $19,095

73: $18,905

74: $18,715

75: $18,525

76: $18,335

77: $18,145

78: $17,955

79: $17,765

80: $17,575

The champion golfer will receive the winning paycheck along with the event trophy and the keys to the Defender in a plaid jacket after Sunday’s play.

More details on the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge will be updated as the event progresses.

