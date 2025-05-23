2025 Charles Schwab Challenge round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The first round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge has concluded. The second round will be played on Friday, May 23. Players will tee off from the Colonial Country Club's first and tenth holes from 8:00 AM ET onwards.

The first group to tee off the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge's second round from the first hole comprises Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, and Sami Valimaki. They are tied for 122nd, 106th, and 122nd place, respectively.

John Pak leads the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge with a 7 under par 63 score. He will tee off on Friday at 2:40 PM ET from the front nine. The leader is paired with Ricky Castillo and Jeremy Paul, who are tied for 20th place and 57th place, respectively.

Scottie Scheffler is tied for 20th place with a 2-under-par 68 score. The World No. 1 golfer, Davis Riley, and Daniel Berger will tee off the second round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at 8:55 AM ET from the tenth hole.

2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 2 Tee Times and Pairings

Here's a full look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge with all times mentioned in ET(via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

8:00 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Sami Valimaki

8:11 a.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young, Chan Kim

8:22 a.m. – Michael Kim, Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley

8:33 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup

8:44 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Brice Garnett, Adam Svensson

8:55 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam

9:06 a.m. – Karl Vilips, Davis Thompson, Peter Malnati

9:17 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Seamus Power, Brandt Snedeker

9:28 a.m. – David Frost, Zac Blair, Dylan Wu

9:39 a.m. – Max McGreevy, Michael Thorbjornsen, David Ford

9:50 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Will Chandler, Steven Fisk

12:50 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner

1:01 p.m. – Corey Pavin, Eric Cole, Chandler Phillips

1:12 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Ben Kohles, Danny Walker

1:23 p.m. – Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama, Maverick McNealy

1:34 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Robert MacIntyre, Akshay Bhatia

1:45 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood

1:56 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Lucas Glover, Mackenzie Hughes

2:07 p.m. – Joe Highsmith, Matt McCarty, Tom Hoge

2:18 p.m. – Justin Lower, Harry Higgs, Vince Whaley

2:29 p.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Takumi Kanaya, Jackson Suber

2:40 p.m. – Ricky Castillo, Jeremy Paul, John Pak

Hole 10

8:00 a.m. – Bud Cauley, Thorbjørn Olesen, Patrick Fishburn

8:11 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Victor Perez, Ryan Gerard

8:22 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Robby Shelton, Ben Silverman

8:33 a.m. – Harris English, J.T. Poston, Si Woo Kim

8:44 a.m. – Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler, Keith Mitchell

8:55 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Davis Riley, Daniel Berger

9:06 a.m. – Cam Davis, J.J. Spaun, Gary Woodland

9:17 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Nick Hardy, Matt Kuchar

9:28 a.m. – Sam Ryder, David Lipsky, Rico Hoey

9:39 a.m. – Kris Ventura, Jesper Svensson, Neal Shipley

9:50 a.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins

12:50 p.m. – Olin Browne, Patrick Rodgers, Hayden Buckley

1:01 p.m. – Will Gordon, Ryo Hisatsune, Matti Schmid

1:12 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Ryan Palmer, Aldrich Potgieter

1:23 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Erik van Rooyen, Luke List

1:34 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Jake Knapp, Emiliano Grillo

1:45 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:56 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Camilo Villegas, Webb Simpson

2:07 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Matt Wallace, Charley Hoffman

2:18 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Henrik Norlander, Max Greyserman

2:29 p.m. – Danny Willett, Beau Hossler, Greyson Sigg

2:40 p.m. – William Mouw, Taylor Dickson, Blades Brown

2:51 p.m. – Kevin Roy, Frankie Capan III, Michael Block

