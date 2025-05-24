2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The penultimate round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge will be played on Saturday, May 24. All players will tee off from the Colonial Country Club's first hole from 7:56 AM ET onwards.
Harry Higgs and Isaiah Salinda will be the first group to tee off the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge's third round. They both are tied for last place, 62nd, along with 16 other players, who all bear an even par score over two rounds at the challenging Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
The leader group for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge's third round comprises Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid, who bear a 36 hole score of 11 under par each. They will tee off on Saturday at 12:55 PM ET along with John Pak, who sits in the third place with a total 9 under par score.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is tied for 49th place at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. He will tee off the third round at 9:38 AM ET with Lee Hodges and Gary Woodland, with whom he shares the position.
2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 3 Tee Times and Pairings
Here's a full look at the tee times and pairings for the third round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge (via PGA Tour):
- 7:56 a.m. – Harry Higgs, Isaiah Salinda
- 8:06 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Lucas Glover
- 8:16 a.m. – Mac Meissner, Brian Harman, Luke List
- 8:27 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Will Chandler, Sam Stevens
- 8:38 a.m. – Seamus Power, Dylan Wu, Rico Hoey
- 8:49 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Keith Mitchell, Taylor Moore
- 9:00 a.m. – Frankie Capan III, Michael Kim, Austin Eckroat
- 9:11 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Camilo Villegas, Kevin Roy
- 9:22 a.m. – Sam Ryder, Jesper Svensson, Eric Cole
- 9:38 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Scottie Scheffler, Gary Woodland
- 9:49 a.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Ryan Gerard, Ben Silverman
- 10:00 a.m. – Henrik Norlander, Ricky Castillo, Jeremy Paul
- 10:11 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Webb Simpson, Vince Whaley
- 10:22 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre
- 10:33 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Kris Ventura, Steven Fisk
- 10:44 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Harris English, Tom Kim
- 11:00 a.m. – Matt Kuchar, Max McGreevy, Max Greyserman
- 11:11 a.m. – Victor Perez, Si Woo Kim, Adam Svensson
- 11:22 a.m. – Aldrich Potgieter, Andrew Novak, Matt Wallace
- 11:33 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins
- 11:44 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Andrew Putnam, Karl Vilips
- 11:55 a.m. – Nick Hardy, Jackson Suber, Carson Young
- 12:11 p.m. – Bud Cauley, Harry Hall, J.T. Poston
- 12:22 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Emiliano Grillo, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:33 p.m. – Doug Ghim, Brice Garnett, Rickie Fowler
- 12:44 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Ryo Hisatsune, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:55 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid, John Pak