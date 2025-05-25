2025 Charles Schwab Challenge round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge will be played on Sunday, May 25. All players will tee off from the Colonial Country Club's first hole from 7:00 AM CDT onwards in groups of three.
Dylan Wu, Rico Hoey, and Taylor Moore create the first group to tee off the final round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. They are all tied for last place, 74th, with a 54-hole score of 4 over par each.
Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid posted rounds of 2 under par 68 each on Saturday to continue to share the joint lead. Together, they form the leader group for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge along with Rickie Fowler, who sits in third place with a total 9 under par score. They will tee off at 11:50 AM CDT.
Scottie Scheffler will tee off the final round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at 11:28 AM CDT. He will be joined by Andrew Novak and Kurt Kitayama, whom he shares the seventh position with.
2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 4 Tee Times and Pairings
Here's a complete look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge with all times mentioned in CDT (via PGA Tour):
- 7:00 AM - Dylan Wu, Rico Hoey, Taylor Moore
- 7:11 AM - Erik van Rooyen, Hayden Springer, Will Chandler
- 7:22 AM - Austin Eckroat, Ryan Gerard, Ben Silverman
- 7:33 AM - Sam Ryder, Max McGreevy, Frankie Capan III
- 7:44 AM - Harris English, Matt Kuchar, Victor Perez
- 7:55 AM - Thorbjorn Olesen, Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler
- 8:06 AM - Brice Garnett, Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges
- 8:17 AM - Patrick Rodgers, Steven Fisk, Tom Kim
- 8:33 AM - Nico Echavarria, Jesper Svensson, Jeremy Paul
- 8:44 AM - Gary Woodland, Max Greyserman, Seamus Power
- 8:55 AM - Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Kevin Roy
- 9:06 AM - Harry Higgs, Mac Meissner, Sam Stevens
- 9:17 AM - Carson Young, Doug Ghim, Chris Gotterup
- 9:28 AM - Adam Svensson, Mark Hubbard, Andrew Putnam
- 9:39 AM - Webb Simpson, Vince Whaley, Peter Malnati
- 9:55 AM - J.T. Poston, Jordan Spieth, Luke List
- 10:06 AM - Matt Wallace, Quade Cummins, Jackson Suber
- 10:17 AM - Brian Harman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Si Woo Kim
- 10:28 AM - Aldrich Potgeiter, Pierceson Coody, Harry Hall
- 10:39 AM - Ricky Castillo, Hideki Matsuyama, Kris Ventura
- 10:50 AM - Ryo Hisatsune, John Pak, Eric Cole
- 11:06 AM - J.J. Spaun, Emiliano Grillo, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:17 AM - Lucas Glover, Karl Vilips, Bud Cauley
- 11:28 AM - Scottie Scheffler, Andrew Novak, Kurt Kitayama
- 11:39 AM - Robert MacIntyre, Nick Hardy, Akshay Bhatia
- 11:50 AM - Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid, Rickie Fowler