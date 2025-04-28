2025 Chevron Championship purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $8M purse

The 2025 Chevron Championship was concluded in great fashion. Sunday's round saw an exhillarating sudden death playoff between five players for the victory and the biggest slice of the $8 million purse prize.

Mao Saigo emerged as the winner of the 2025 Chevron Championship. The Japanese golfer posted rounds of 70, 68, 69, and 74 to total 7 under par 281. She earned a grand check worth $1.2 million and 650 Race to CME Globe points.

Ruoning Yin, Hyo Joo Kim, Lindy Duncan, and Ariya Jutanugarn lost to Mao Saigo in the playoff. The four world-class golfers settled for a shared second place finish at the 2025 Chevron Championship. They all earned $462,966 and 284.375 Race to CME Globe points each.

Nelly Korda won the previous edition of the Chevron Championship. This week, she tied for 14th place with three other golfers with a total 2 under par 286 score. The World No. 1 golfer earned $104,783 and 70.200 Race to CME Globe points compared to the $1.2 million check she earned in 2024.

Pernilla Lindberg finished in last place, 81st, at the 2025 Chevron Championship. Having won the 2018 edition of the tournament, the Swedish golfer recorded scores of 74, 72, 82, and 75 to total 15 over par for the week. She earned $13,037 and 1.300 Race to CME Globe points for her performance.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Chevron Championship's $8 million purse prize (via Golfweek):

Pos. Player Score Earnings 1 Mao Saigo -7 $1,200,000 P2 Hyo Joo Kim -7 $500,759 P2 Ariya Jutanugarn -7 $500,759 P2 Ruoning Yin -7 $500,759 P2 Lindy Duncan -7 $500,759 T6 Jin Young Ko -5 $231,616 T6 Sarah Schmelzel -5 $231,616 T6 Haeran Ryu -5 $231,616 T9 Manon De Roey -4 $157,690 T9 Carlota Ciganda -4 $157,690 T9 Hye-Jin Choi -4 $157,690 T9 Yan Liu -4 $157,690 13 Angel Yin -3 $131,356 T14 Nelly Korda -2 $113,336 T14 Weiwei Zhang -2 $113,336 T14 Minjee Lee -2 $113,336 T14 Lexi Thompson -2 $113,336 T18 Allisen Corpuz -1 $90,644 T18 Esther Henseleit -1 $90,644 T18 Mi Hyang Lee -1 $90,644 T18 Chanettee Wannasaen -1 $90,644 T18 Lauren Coughlin -1 $90,644 T18 In Gee Chun -1 $90,644 T24 Jeeno Thitikul E $75,091 T24 Sei Young Kim E $75,091 T24 Emily Kristine Pedersen E $75,091 T24 Somi Lee E $75,091 T28 Brooke Matthews 1 $66,681 T28 Georgia Hall 1 $66,681 T30 Chisato Iwai 2 $52,663 T30 Andrea Lee 2 $52,663 T30 Stephanie Kyriacou 2 $52,663 T30 Dewi Weber 2 $52,663 T30 Ayaka Furue 2 $52,663 T30 Miyu Yamashita 2 $52,663 T30 Sophia Popov 2 $52,663 T30 Pajaree Anannarukarn 2 $52,663 T30 Elizabeth Szokol 2 $52,663 T30 Lucy Li 2 $52,663 T40 Yuri Yoshida 3 $39,248 T40 A Lim Kim 3 $39,248 T40 Cassie Porter 3 $39,248 T40 Megan Khang 3 $39,248 T44 Maja Stark 4 $31,087 T44 Brooke M. Henderson 4 $31,087 T44 Yuna Nishimura 4 $31,087 T44 Akie Iwai 4 $31,087 T44 Gabriela Ruffels 4 $31,087 T44 Hinako Shibuno 4 $31,087 T44 Albane Valenzuela 4 $31,087 T44 Auston Kim 4 $31,087 T52 Nasa Hataoka 5 $24,028 T52 Lydia Ko 5 $24,028 T52 Ingrid Lindblad 5 $24,028 T52 Ina Yoon 5 $24,028 T52 Miranda Wang 5 $24,028 T52 Amy Yang 5 $24,028 T52 Cheyenne Knight 5 $24,028 T59 Grace Kim 6 $20,160 T59 Anna Nordqvist 6 $20,160 T59 Rio Takeda 6 $20,160 T62 Aditi Ashok 7 $18,422 T62 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 7 $18,422 T62 Jasmine Suwannapura 7 $18,422 T62 Minami Katsu 7 $18,422 T62 Ashleigh Buhai 7 $18,422 T67 Alena Sharp 8 $16,820 T67 Leona Maguire 8 $16,820 T67 Alexa Pano 8 $16,820 70 Gigi Stoll 9 $16,022 T71 Paula Reto 10 $15,719 T71 Jenny Shin 10 $15,719 T71 Gianna Clemente (a) 10 $0 T74 Jin Hee Im 11 $15,317 T74 Yu Liu 11 $15,317 T76 Frida Kinhult 12 $14,939 T76 Peiyun Chien 12 $14,939 78 Lilia Vu 13 $14,655 T79 Ryann O'Toole 14 $14,376 T79 Jeongeun Lee5 14 $14,376 81 Pernilla Lindberg 15 $14,101

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Chevron Championship, the next event on the LPGA Tour's calendar is the Black Desert Championship. The tournament will be played at the Black Desert Resort in Utah from May 1 to 4.

How much did the past winners of the Chevron Championship earn?

Here's a look at the earnings of the past ten winners of the Chevron Championship and their winning scores (via LPGA Tour):

2024

Winner - Nelly Korda

Score - 13 under par

Country - United States

Earnings - $1.2 million

2023

Winner - Lilia Vu

Score - 10 under par

Country - United States

Earnings - $765,000

2022

Winner - Jennifer Kupcho

Score - 14 under par

Country - United States

Earnings - $750,000

2021

Winner - Patty Tavatanakit

Score - 18 under par

Country - Thailand

Earnings - $465,000

2020

Winner - Mirim Lee

Score - 15 under par

Country - Repubic of Korea

Earnings - $465,000

2019

Winner - Jin Young Ko

Score - 10 under par

Country - Republic of Korea

Earnings - $450,000

2018

Winner - Pernilla Lindberg

Score - 15 under par

Country - Sweden

Earnings - $420,000

2017

Winner - So Yeon Ryu

Score - 14 under par

Country - Republic of Korea

Earnings - $405,000

2016

Winner - Lydia Ko

Score - 12 under par

Country - New Zealand

Earnings - $390,000

2015

Winner - Brittany Lincicome

Score - 9 under par

Country - United States

Earnings - $375,000

