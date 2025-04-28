2025 Chevron Championship purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $8M purse

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Apr 28, 2025 02:30 GMT
LPGA: The Chevron Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Mao Saigo, The Chevron Championship (Image via Imagn)

The 2025 Chevron Championship was concluded in great fashion. Sunday's round saw an exhillarating sudden death playoff between five players for the victory and the biggest slice of the $8 million purse prize.

Mao Saigo emerged as the winner of the 2025 Chevron Championship. The Japanese golfer posted rounds of 70, 68, 69, and 74 to total 7 under par 281. She earned a grand check worth $1.2 million and 650 Race to CME Globe points.

Ruoning Yin, Hyo Joo Kim, Lindy Duncan, and Ariya Jutanugarn lost to Mao Saigo in the playoff. The four world-class golfers settled for a shared second place finish at the 2025 Chevron Championship. They all earned $462,966 and 284.375 Race to CME Globe points each.

also-read-trending Trending

Nelly Korda won the previous edition of the Chevron Championship. This week, she tied for 14th place with three other golfers with a total 2 under par 286 score. The World No. 1 golfer earned $104,783 and 70.200 Race to CME Globe points compared to the $1.2 million check she earned in 2024.

Pernilla Lindberg finished in last place, 81st, at the 2025 Chevron Championship. Having won the 2018 edition of the tournament, the Swedish golfer recorded scores of 74, 72, 82, and 75 to total 15 over par for the week. She earned $13,037 and 1.300 Race to CME Globe points for her performance.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Chevron Championship's $8 million purse prize (via Golfweek):

Pos.PlayerScoreEarnings
1Mao Saigo-7$1,200,000
P2Hyo Joo Kim-7$500,759
P2Ariya Jutanugarn-7$500,759
P2Ruoning Yin-7$500,759
P2Lindy Duncan-7$500,759
T6Jin Young Ko-5$231,616
T6Sarah Schmelzel-5$231,616
T6Haeran Ryu-5$231,616
T9Manon De Roey-4$157,690
T9Carlota Ciganda-4$157,690
T9Hye-Jin Choi-4$157,690
T9Yan Liu-4$157,690
13Angel Yin-3$131,356
T14Nelly Korda-2$113,336
T14Weiwei Zhang-2$113,336
T14Minjee Lee-2$113,336
T14Lexi Thompson-2$113,336
T18Allisen Corpuz-1$90,644
T18Esther Henseleit-1$90,644
T18Mi Hyang Lee-1$90,644
T18Chanettee Wannasaen-1$90,644
T18Lauren Coughlin-1$90,644
T18In Gee Chun-1$90,644
T24Jeeno ThitikulE$75,091
T24Sei Young KimE$75,091
T24Emily Kristine PedersenE$75,091
T24Somi LeeE$75,091
T28Brooke Matthews1$66,681
T28Georgia Hall1$66,681
T30Chisato Iwai2$52,663
T30Andrea Lee2$52,663
T30Stephanie Kyriacou2$52,663
T30Dewi Weber2$52,663
T30Ayaka Furue2$52,663
T30Miyu Yamashita2$52,663
T30Sophia Popov2$52,663
T30Pajaree Anannarukarn2$52,663
T30Elizabeth Szokol2$52,663
T30Lucy Li2$52,663
T40Yuri Yoshida3$39,248
T40A Lim Kim3$39,248
T40Cassie Porter3$39,248
T40Megan Khang3$39,248
T44Maja Stark4$31,087
T44Brooke M. Henderson4$31,087
T44Yuna Nishimura4$31,087
T44Akie Iwai4$31,087
T44Gabriela Ruffels4$31,087
T44Hinako Shibuno4$31,087
T44Albane Valenzuela4$31,087
T44Auston Kim4$31,087
T52Nasa Hataoka5$24,028
T52Lydia Ko5$24,028
T52Ingrid Lindblad5$24,028
T52Ina Yoon5$24,028
T52Miranda Wang5$24,028
T52Amy Yang5$24,028
T52Cheyenne Knight5$24,028
T59Grace Kim6$20,160
T59Anna Nordqvist6$20,160
T59Rio Takeda6$20,160
T62Aditi Ashok7$18,422
T62Pauline Roussin-Bouchard7$18,422
T62Jasmine Suwannapura7$18,422
T62Minami Katsu7$18,422
T62Ashleigh Buhai7$18,422
T67Alena Sharp8$16,820
T67Leona Maguire8$16,820
T67Alexa Pano8$16,820
70Gigi Stoll9$16,022
T71Paula Reto10$15,719
T71Jenny Shin10$15,719
T71Gianna Clemente (a)10$0
T74Jin Hee Im11$15,317
T74Yu Liu11$15,317
T76Frida Kinhult12$14,939
T76Peiyun Chien12$14,939
78Lilia Vu13$14,655
T79Ryann O'Toole14$14,376
T79Jeongeun Lee514$14,376
81Pernilla Lindberg15$14,101
Following the conclusion of the 2025 Chevron Championship, the next event on the LPGA Tour's calendar is the Black Desert Championship. The tournament will be played at the Black Desert Resort in Utah from May 1 to 4.

How much did the past winners of the Chevron Championship earn?

Here's a look at the earnings of the past ten winners of the Chevron Championship and their winning scores (via LPGA Tour):

2024

  • Winner - Nelly Korda
  • Score - 13 under par
  • Country - United States
  • Earnings - $1.2 million

2023

  • Winner - Lilia Vu
  • Score - 10 under par
  • Country - United States
  • Earnings - $765,000

2022

  • Winner - Jennifer Kupcho
  • Score - 14 under par
  • Country - United States
  • Earnings - $750,000

2021

  • Winner - Patty Tavatanakit
  • Score - 18 under par
  • Country - Thailand
  • Earnings - $465,000

2020

  • Winner - Mirim Lee
  • Score - 15 under par
  • Country - Repubic of Korea
  • Earnings - $465,000

2019

  • Winner - Jin Young Ko
  • Score - 10 under par
  • Country - Republic of Korea
  • Earnings - $450,000

2018

  • Winner - Pernilla Lindberg
  • Score - 15 under par
  • Country - Sweden
  • Earnings - $420,000
2017

  • Winner - So Yeon Ryu
  • Score - 14 under par
  • Country - Republic of Korea
  • Earnings - $405,000

2016

  • Winner - Lydia Ko
  • Score - 12 under par
  • Country - New Zealand
  • Earnings - $390,000

2015

  • Winner - Brittany Lincicome
  • Score - 9 under par
  • Country - United States
  • Earnings - $375,000
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

