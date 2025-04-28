2025 Chevron Championship purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $8M purse
The 2025 Chevron Championship was concluded in great fashion. Sunday's round saw an exhillarating sudden death playoff between five players for the victory and the biggest slice of the $8 million purse prize.
Mao Saigo emerged as the winner of the 2025 Chevron Championship. The Japanese golfer posted rounds of 70, 68, 69, and 74 to total 7 under par 281. She earned a grand check worth $1.2 million and 650 Race to CME Globe points.
Ruoning Yin, Hyo Joo Kim, Lindy Duncan, and Ariya Jutanugarn lost to Mao Saigo in the playoff. The four world-class golfers settled for a shared second place finish at the 2025 Chevron Championship. They all earned $462,966 and 284.375 Race to CME Globe points each.
Nelly Korda won the previous edition of the Chevron Championship. This week, she tied for 14th place with three other golfers with a total 2 under par 286 score. The World No. 1 golfer earned $104,783 and 70.200 Race to CME Globe points compared to the $1.2 million check she earned in 2024.
Pernilla Lindberg finished in last place, 81st, at the 2025 Chevron Championship. Having won the 2018 edition of the tournament, the Swedish golfer recorded scores of 74, 72, 82, and 75 to total 15 over par for the week. She earned $13,037 and 1.300 Race to CME Globe points for her performance.
Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Chevron Championship's $8 million purse prize (via Golfweek):
Pos.
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Mao Saigo
-7
$1,200,000
P2
Hyo Joo Kim
-7
$500,759
P2
Ariya Jutanugarn
-7
$500,759
P2
Ruoning Yin
-7
$500,759
P2
Lindy Duncan
-7
$500,759
T6
Jin Young Ko
-5
$231,616
T6
Sarah Schmelzel
-5
$231,616
T6
Haeran Ryu
-5
$231,616
T9
Manon De Roey
-4
$157,690
T9
Carlota Ciganda
-4
$157,690
T9
Hye-Jin Choi
-4
$157,690
T9
Yan Liu
-4
$157,690
13
Angel Yin
-3
$131,356
T14
Nelly Korda
-2
$113,336
T14
Weiwei Zhang
-2
$113,336
T14
Minjee Lee
-2
$113,336
T14
Lexi Thompson
-2
$113,336
T18
Allisen Corpuz
-1
$90,644
T18
Esther Henseleit
-1
$90,644
T18
Mi Hyang Lee
-1
$90,644
T18
Chanettee Wannasaen
-1
$90,644
T18
Lauren Coughlin
-1
$90,644
T18
In Gee Chun
-1
$90,644
T24
Jeeno Thitikul
E
$75,091
T24
Sei Young Kim
E
$75,091
T24
Emily Kristine Pedersen
E
$75,091
T24
Somi Lee
E
$75,091
T28
Brooke Matthews
1
$66,681
T28
Georgia Hall
1
$66,681
T30
Chisato Iwai
2
$52,663
T30
Andrea Lee
2
$52,663
T30
Stephanie Kyriacou
2
$52,663
T30
Dewi Weber
2
$52,663
T30
Ayaka Furue
2
$52,663
T30
Miyu Yamashita
2
$52,663
T30
Sophia Popov
2
$52,663
T30
Pajaree Anannarukarn
2
$52,663
T30
Elizabeth Szokol
2
$52,663
T30
Lucy Li
2
$52,663
T40
Yuri Yoshida
3
$39,248
T40
A Lim Kim
3
$39,248
T40
Cassie Porter
3
$39,248
T40
Megan Khang
3
$39,248
T44
Maja Stark
4
$31,087
T44
Brooke M. Henderson
4
$31,087
T44
Yuna Nishimura
4
$31,087
T44
Akie Iwai
4
$31,087
T44
Gabriela Ruffels
4
$31,087
T44
Hinako Shibuno
4
$31,087
T44
Albane Valenzuela
4
$31,087
T44
Auston Kim
4
$31,087
T52
Nasa Hataoka
5
$24,028
T52
Lydia Ko
5
$24,028
T52
Ingrid Lindblad
5
$24,028
T52
Ina Yoon
5
$24,028
T52
Miranda Wang
5
$24,028
T52
Amy Yang
5
$24,028
T52
Cheyenne Knight
5
$24,028
T59
Grace Kim
6
$20,160
T59
Anna Nordqvist
6
$20,160
T59
Rio Takeda
6
$20,160
T62
Aditi Ashok
7
$18,422
T62
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
7
$18,422
T62
Jasmine Suwannapura
7
$18,422
T62
Minami Katsu
7
$18,422
T62
Ashleigh Buhai
7
$18,422
T67
Alena Sharp
8
$16,820
T67
Leona Maguire
8
$16,820
T67
Alexa Pano
8
$16,820
70
Gigi Stoll
9
$16,022
T71
Paula Reto
10
$15,719
T71
Jenny Shin
10
$15,719
T71
Gianna Clemente (a)
10
$0
T74
Jin Hee Im
11
$15,317
T74
Yu Liu
11
$15,317
T76
Frida Kinhult
12
$14,939
T76
Peiyun Chien
12
$14,939
78
Lilia Vu
13
$14,655
T79
Ryann O'Toole
14
$14,376
T79
Jeongeun Lee5
14
$14,376
81
Pernilla Lindberg
15
$14,101
Following the conclusion of the 2025 Chevron Championship, the next event on the LPGA Tour's calendar is the Black Desert Championship. The tournament will be played at the Black Desert Resort in Utah from May 1 to 4.
How much did the past winners of the Chevron Championship earn?
Here's a look at the earnings of the past ten winners of the Chevron Championship and their winning scores (via LPGA Tour):
2024
Winner - Nelly Korda
Score - 13 under par
Country - United States
Earnings - $1.2 million
2023
Winner - Lilia Vu
Score - 10 under par
Country - United States
Earnings - $765,000
2022
Winner - Jennifer Kupcho
Score - 14 under par
Country - United States
Earnings - $750,000
2021
Winner - Patty Tavatanakit
Score - 18 under par
Country - Thailand
Earnings - $465,000
2020
Winner - Mirim Lee
Score - 15 under par
Country - Repubic of Korea
Earnings - $465,000
2019
Winner - Jin Young Ko
Score - 10 under par
Country - Republic of Korea
Earnings - $450,000
2018
Winner - Pernilla Lindberg
Score - 15 under par
Country - Sweden
Earnings - $420,000
2017
Winner - So Yeon Ryu
Score - 14 under par
Country - Republic of Korea
Earnings - $405,000
2016
Winner - Lydia Ko
Score - 12 under par
Country - New Zealand
Earnings - $390,000
2015
Winner - Brittany Lincicome
Score - 9 under par
Country - United States
Earnings - $375,000
About the author
Lathika Krishna
Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.
She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.
Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.
Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.